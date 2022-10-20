New York, NY- A 13-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times by a group of teenagers in the South Bronx Saturday night, according to the New York City Police Department. The NYPD reported the incident at around 8:20 p.m. in the area of Castle Hill and Westchester Avenue. The 13-year-old boy was attacked by at least three teams who are now in police custody. The extent of the teen’s injuries is unknown, but police said he is expected to survive at this time. The three suspects who are apprehended by police are believed to be roughly 17 years old, and at The post 13-year-old boy stabbed in South Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO