Kanye West's antisemitic comments spark NYC event on hatred, prejudice
NEW YORK -- The disparaging, antisemitic remarks from the rapper formerly known as Kanye West are sparking conversations here in the Big Apple about hatred and prejudice.Multiple Jewish people condemned his comments at an event Monday night aimed at ending antisemitism.CBS2's Tim McNicholas has the story from the Center for Jewish History in Union Square.READ MORE: Kanye West's Twitter and Instagram accounts restricted following antisemitic postsThe goal of the event was to "End Jew Hatred." Organizers even handed out pins with those words.And while they planned the event months ago, it didn't take long for Ye's recent comments to come up."Kanye West's...
HipHopDX.com
YG Announces ‘Red Cup’ Tour In Support Of ‘I Got Issues’ Album
YG released his sixth studio album, I Got Issues, last month, and the Compton native is ready to take the project out on tour. On Tuesday (October 25), YG announced he’ll be hitting the road next year for The Red Cup tour supporting his new album. The trek will start at the top of 2023 and has YG visiting 17 cities, including Los Angeles, New York City, Oakland, Detroit and more. Joining YG on the cross-country journey is Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, OhGeesy and D3szn.
'Missing': Kassandra Ramirez, a 25-year-old Bronx woman, vanished in 2018
In the latest episode of "Missing," which you can watch at the link, Kristin Thorne investigates the case of Kassandra Ramirez, a 25-year-old aspiring chef who disappeared from the Bronx in September 2018.
fox5ny.com
Family of man pushed onto Brooklyn subway tracks slams Mayor Adams' safety plan
NEW YORK - The mother of a man who was pushed onto subway tracks in Brooklyn on Friday is demanding more from the city. Audrey Martin, the mother of shoving victim David Martin, says the new plan unveiled by Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul won’t make the subways safer.
Man arrested for Brooklyn subway shove as MTA looks to ban criminals from transit system
41-year-old Lamale McRae is a career criminal with more than 30 arrests. He is exactly the type of criminal the MTA is hoping to ban entirely from the New York City subway system.
Woman in 70s shot while standing on Brooklyn street corner
Police are investigating after a woman in her 70s was shot while standing on a street corner in Brooklyn and it appears she is an innocent bystander.
fox5ny.com
Arrest made in murder of high school basketball star in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The NYPD has arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the deadly shooting of a high school basketball star in Brooklyn last month. Malik Bob was arrested Monday and is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. 17-year-old Shayma Roman was shot Sept. 29th while...
fox5ny.com
Unlicensed shops openly selling marijuana in NYC
NEW YORK - Inside Big Chief at 3rd Avenue and 74th Street in the Brooklyn community of Bay Ridge, marijuana sales mark a transition in New York. "We are not hiding anything," Big Chief co-owner Tank Denory told FOX 5 NY. Big Chief is one of many stores and dispensaries...
Brain-dead Brooklyn mom, 29, dies 6 days after shot in fight with angry ex-tenant
A 29-year-old Brooklyn woman who was left brain-dead after she was shot during a fight with an enraged ex-tenant has died, police said Tuesday.
norwoodnews.org
Run-D.M.C. Legend, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Visits P.S. 207 Students
Grammy award-winning rapper and Hip-Hop pioneer, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, visited P.S. 207 in Kingsbridge on Friday, Oct. 14, to speak with elementary school students about how to deal with bullies, believing in themselves, and to discuss his new picture book, “Darryl’s Dream.”. A founding member of...
queenseagle.com
A lifetime later, Queens man released from prison
The days and months leading up to Robert Webster’s hearing before the parole board were intense. After serving over three decades in prison for an arson he says he never committed, the Queens man was getting an early – and somewhat unlikely – shot at release. Now...
13-year-old boy stabbed in South Bronx
New York, NY- A 13-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times by a group of teenagers in the South Bronx Saturday night, according to the New York City Police Department. The NYPD reported the incident at around 8:20 p.m. in the area of Castle Hill and Westchester Avenue. The 13-year-old boy was attacked by at least three teams who are now in police custody. The extent of the teen’s injuries is unknown, but police said he is expected to survive at this time. The three suspects who are apprehended by police are believed to be roughly 17 years old, and at The post 13-year-old boy stabbed in South Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD investigating scooter drive-by shooting in Brooklyn
New York, NY – Detectives in New York City are investigating a drive-by shooting by a gunman riding a scooter in Brooklyn. On Tuesday, police were alerted to a shots fired incident at around 2:50 pm in the area of 870 42nd Street. Through their investigation, police used nearby surveillance video that captured the suspect stopping his scooter across the street from two unknown individuals. He then pulled a gun and fired multiple shots in their direction. He then fled the scene on his scooter. Now, police are asking the public to help them identify the suspect. It is not The post NYPD investigating scooter drive-by shooting in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
Protesters rally for UWS nurse accused of murdering husband
NEW YORK -- There was a rally held Monday for an Upper West Side nurse accused of murdering her husband. Protesters called on the Manhattan district attorney to drop the charges, arguing the woman is a domestic violence survivor and was only defending herself.Supporters rallied in Foley Square, demanding DA Alvin Bragg drop all charges against 46-year-old Tracy McCarter."She is very distraught. Like, she's not allowed to come here today to advocate for herself," son Justin McCarter told CBS2's Alice Gainer.The group delivered a petition with over 20,000 signatures.READ MORE: Domestic violence town hall sheds light on resources for South Asian...
Police: Subway rider falls onto tracks after random attack
NEW YORK - Police are investigating another subway attack, just as city leaders announce new plans to address transit crimes. The latest incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday on the southbound 4 train platform at East 149th and Grand Concourse in Mott Haven, the Bronx.Police said a 62-year-old man was randomly punched in what appears to be part of the "knockout game" and fell onto the tracks. Officers managed to help the victim to safety and arrest his attacker."It's scary, because I come on this subway every day, and my kids, as well," Mott Haven resident Rosa Gonzalez told CBS2. Commuters said they...
15-year-old girl stabbed in East Harlem
NEW YORK - Police say a 15-year-old girl was stabbed Monday in East Harlem. It happened around 8:15 a.m. near East 105th Street and Third Avenue. Police said the girl was stabbed in the hip and back. She was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition. Investigators believe she was stabbed by another girl she knew, who ran away.As CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported, the stabbing happened right in front of an eye doctor's office, which was later blocked off with caution tape as investigators spoke with witnesses. There was also a small police presence nearby on Third Avenue outside White Playground. Two witnesses Maldonado...
4,000 officers on track to leave NYPD in 2022, most in 20 years: union
About 4,000 officers are set to leave the NYPD this year, the most since 2002, the union that represents the city’s police officers told 1010 WINS.
BET
New York Woman Brain Dead After Dispute Led To Fatal Shooting
A Brooklyn, New York woman was fatally shot outside her apartment on Sunday (Oct. 16). According to CBS News, 29-year-old Danielle Parker intervened in a dispute that initially took place via phone call between her brother and a former tenant that occupied space in the family home, where Danielle lived with her sister and her mother.
Man stabbed and killed in Brooklyn smoke shop over bad manners
NEW YORK, NY – An argument inside a Brooklyn smoke shop escalated to murder on Tuesday when two men brought their fight outside. The New York City Police Department responded to the store located at 248 4th Avenue at around 10:30 pm to find the 37-year-old male victim had been stabbed in the neck and torso. During the argument, the suspect pulled a sharp object, possibly a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times according to the NYPD. The suspect fled the scene on an electric bike. Police have not made any arrests and no description of the suspect was The post Man stabbed and killed in Brooklyn smoke shop over bad manners appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teenage girl stabbed on train near Manhattan subway station: NYPD
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 14-year-old girl was stabbed during a fight on a train in Manhattan on Sunday afternoon, police said. She was attacked on a southbound no. 1 train near the 191st Street subway station around 4:10 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. The teen had been involved in a dispute with two […]
