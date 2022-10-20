ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballwin, MO

Hi-Pointe Drive-In spinoff concept to open Sunday in Ballwin

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PW9z0_0igYIVBk00

BALLWIN, Mo. – Hi-Pointe Drive-In’s spinoff concept, “a Little Hi” will open in Ballwin on Sunday.

The restaurant at 15069 Manchester Road will be “a mini version of the popular concept in both size and menu.” a Little Hi will serve Hi-Pointe burgers, fries, and shakes, from its 2,000 square foot space as well as a drive-up window.

Trending: How ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ helped solve St. Louis cold case

“We’re excited to bring the Hi-Pointe Drive-in energy to Ballwin,” co-owner Ben Hillman said. “This will be a great opportunity for us to show off what made Hi-Pointe special in the first place – our delicious burgers, fries, and shakes! a Little Hi allows the operations team to streamline the service model to run as efficiently as possible while delivering the group’s best-in-class hospitality.”

50 percent of sales at the grand opening on Sunday of a Little Hi will be donated to The Little Bit Foundation , “a local non-profit organization committed to breaking down barriers to learning for students living in poverty through partnerships and programs that serve the needs of the whole child.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

a Little Hi will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymoinfo.com

Pevely Super 8 hotel forced to close parts of the building

(Pevely) Due to safety concerns, the Super 8 hotel in Pevely has closed the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building, as well as the pool and workout area. During an inspection by the Pevely Building Inspector last week, he discovered the condition of the trusses is more compromised than what was initially visible. Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixon says they had to take action.
5 On Your Side

Here’s when ‘A Little Hi’ opens in Ballwin

BALLWIN, Mo. — The team behind Hi-Pointe Drive-In, Sugarfire Smokehouse and Chicken Out are bringing a new restaurant concept to the St. Louis area. A Little Hi will serve up Hi-Pointe's signature burgers, milkshakes and fries at a 2,000-square-foot space in Ballwin, according to a news release from the restaurant. The "fun-sized" version of the popular burger joint will open Sunday, Oct. 23 at 15069 Manchester Road, just off of Old Route 66.
BALLWIN, MO
FOX2Now

How NOT to dress for an interview; Jefferson Co. sheriff explains recent oddity

ST. LOUIS – Earlier this week, Jefferson County Police Sheriff Dave Marshak, shared a tongue-in-cheek tweet stating how to dress properly for an interview. Advice for potential new officers. If you show up for an interview in blue jeans, polo shirt, and you are wearing Mardi Gras beads around your neck, Captain Forler won’t allow you through the door to be interviewed.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Woman with ties to Jefferson County, Eureka killed in school shooting

One of two people killed in the school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, is a Dittmer woman with strong connections to Jefferson County and Eureka. Jean Kuczka, 61, and Alexandria Bell, a 15-year-old student at CVPA, were killed in...
EUREKA, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy