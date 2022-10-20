ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

Watertown man arrested, accused of raping child over 5-year period

By Isabella Colello
 5 days ago

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown man was arrested on charges related to a child sexual abuse investigation, according to a press release from New York State Police. Matthew R. Derouin, 34, allegedly had sex with a child victim over five years—from the time the child was nine years old until they turned 14.

Charges:

  • Predatory sexual assault against a child
  • Second-degree rape
  • Third-degree sexual abuse

Derouin was arraigned in the City of Watertown Court and remanded to the Jefferson County Jail without bail. New York State Police were assisted in the investigation by the Jefferson County Child Protective Services.

