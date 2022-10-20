ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonathan David has scored goals galore for Lille and Canada and aged just 22 looks capable of becoming one of his generation's most prominent strikers... an impressive showing at the World Cup could earn him a Premier League move

Jonathan David has been linked with a move to the Premier League for some time, and at this year's World Cup he has the opportunity to show everybody what he is capable of.

Canada are competing at their first World Cup for 36 years and in terms of attacking prowess it seems likely that they will be heavily reliant on Lille forward David.

Here's a look at David's qualities, his background and where he could end up if he enjoys a productive tournament...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DuX5N_0igYI5ZL00
Jonathan David is set to have a significant part to play for Canada at this year's World Cup

Background

David was born in the United States on January 14, 2000 to Haitian parents and moved to Haiti when he was three months old. When he was six, David moved with his parents to Canada, where they settled in Ottawa.

It was there that David's football career would begin. He spent time playing for Gloucester Dragons, Ottawa Gloucester Hornets and Ottawa Internationals before getting a significant move in January 2018 when he signed for Belgian side Gent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BJZzW_0igYI5ZL00
David started off playing for clubs in Canada before he signed for Gent in January 2018

David made a big impact at Gent, scoring 37 goals in 83 games, which led to him attracting interest from a lot of high-profile clubs.

Eventually, though, he ended up signing for Lille in August 2020 for a reported fee of €30 million (£26.3million).

David has continued to impress in front of goal, scoring 13 and 19 times respectively in his first two seasons. He also started the current campaign in impressive style with seven goals in his first 10 games.

With regards to international football, David is even more of a significant figure. He has scored 22 goals in 34 caps for Canada since making his debut in 2018. David is just three goals behind his current team-mate Cyle Larin in terms of Canada's highest scorers of all time.

What is his playing style like?

David possesses experience of playing as a second striker, but this season for Lille he has mostly been used as an out-and-out forward.

With his electric speed and composure in front of goal, David can be an extremely difficult player for opposition defenders to play against.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3loLff_0igYI5ZL00
David has often impressed for Lille, with his pace causing significant problems for opponents

In addition to his goalscoring prowess David's link-up play is also of a high standard and he is capable of controlling the ball very well given his excellent technique. David is also willing to contribute defensively, which makes him popular with any coach he plays under.

David's movement and awareness of space is excellent, and, as reported by FIFA, former Lille manager Christophe Galtier described David as 'one of the most difficult players to mark that I have ever seen.'

Which clubs have been linked with him?

In December 2021, it was reported by the Evening Standard that Arsenal were considering a move for David. However, a transfer may be less likely now following the arrival of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City in the summer.

Arsenal have been credited with an interest in David since he was playing for Gent, while Manchester United and Liverpool are also said to have monitored him, as reported by Le10Sport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ev7e_0igYI5ZL00
David could be an interesting option for Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to consider

ESPN reported that, following his excellent start to the current campaign, AC Milan were keeping tabs on David.

If David was available then there wouldn't be any shortage of suitors for him given both his quality and potential.

With regards to which club would get the best out of him, perhaps Manchester United would be a good option. David would suit United's playing style under Erik ten Hag and has the pace to get in behind defenders. The prospect of him playing with Marcus Rashford, for instance, is intriguing.

If he continues to impress for Lille and also makes an impact at the World Cup with Canada then the interest in David will surely intensify further.

Will David be a success at the World Cup?

There will inevitably be a lot of focus on David at the World Cup and, along with Alphonso Davies, there is a feeling that he will have to be at his best if Canada are to stand a chance of making it out of the group stages.

Morocco haven't conceded many goals in recent games, but David will still be confident that he can score against them. Finding the net against Belgium and Croatia could prove to be considerably more difficult, but if David manages to do so then it would enhance his reputation even more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NTb6r_0igYI5ZL00
Given his quality, David is capable of making a major impact for Canada at the World Cup

Canada's World Cup group isn't the easiest, but there is a feeling that they have a chance of progressing to the knockout stages. David has experience of playing against high-profile players in the Champions League and in Ligue 1, so he is unlikely to be fazed by the task that awaits him in Qatar.

How good could David become?

He may not be at the same level as Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, but if all goes to plan then David is capable of becoming one of his generation's most prominent strikers.

At 22 years of age he has already shown that he is an excellent goalscorer for both club and country. It seems likely that he will go down in the record books for Canada, but what will be most intriguing is what occurs in his club career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pVa4X_0igYI5ZL00
David has the potential to become one of the best strikers that his generation has produced

David's current contract with Lille is set to run until the summer of 2025 but, given his current trajectory and if he succeeds at the World Cup, it seems likely that he will be able to secure a big move before then.

If he signs for a high-profile club where he is the guaranteed first-choice striker then David could go on to be a huge success. David has all the qualities both in and out of possession to do well and it is likely that he will only continue to improve.

The World Cup in Qatar could be a springboard to success for David in terms of increasing his profile even further and helping him to finally secure a major move.

