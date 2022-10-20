ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a diagnosed sociopath – what it’s like to date me, I love bomb intensely & get a lot of stalkers

By Nancy Jiang
 5 days ago

A DIAGNOSED sociopath has shared her rigid rules and guidelines for dating, as well as what it's like to date her.

The viral video has amassed 800k views and over 100k likes, with many praising the woman for bringing awareness to sociopathy.

Kanika, a diagnosed sociopath, shares what it's like to date her Credit: TikTok

Kanika Batra, a model, author, former Great Britain Miss Universe finalist, and mental health advocate has shared her dating experience as someone diagnosed with ASPD.

ASPD, or anti-social personality disorder, also known as sociopathy, is defined by Mayo Clinic as "a mental disorder in which a person consistently shows no regard for right and wrong and ignores the rights and feelings of others."

"People with antisocial personality disorder tend to antagonize, manipulate or treat others harshly or with callous indifference.

"They show no guilt or remorse for their behavior," the site explains.

While Kanika dates both men and women, she admits that overall, she's picky about who she spends her time with, and her qualifications are based solely on one thing.

"Status and money don't do anything for me, I go purely on looks," she said.

She also has very different standards and methods for men and women.

"In the early stages of dating a man, if there's no stimulating conversation he will be ghosted or blocked and deleted," she said.

It's clear that with men she doesn't like having her time wasted, as she elaborates further.

"Games and nagging don't work on me, I like a man to pursue me properly.

When it comes to women, however, the reins are loosened.

She admits to treating her female partners with more kindness because she's able to relate to them.

She admits that she has very different standards for her male and female partners Credit: TikTok

"I treat women with a lot of respect because I know what they've been through," she said.

With her female partners, she also prefers to assume a more assertive role.

"I like to take the dominant role in courting and paying for things," she said.

In general, however, Kanika wastes no time and is very straightforward with her partners.

"I love-bomb intensely and I'm very enthusiastic.

"This is why when I discard, I get a lot of stalkers," she said.

To give an idea of her ideal partner, she slyly offers up her celebrity crush.

"Let me just add that I would sell my soul for a date with Madison Beer," she cheekily sneaks in.

Many viewers with anti-social personality disorder felt represented by her content.

"As someone who also has ASPD I feel so safe here, finally a comment section that isn't demonizing ASPD," said one commenter.

Others felt that her honesty was a breath of fresh air, and others were proud of her for knowing her worth.

"Hope you end up in a healthy and very loving relationship," said a second commenter.

"Literally love this woman," said another.

Comments / 62

Project X
4d ago

Waaaaa haaaa haaaaa haaaa. “Status and money don't do anything for me, I go purely on looks," you obviously don’t own a mirror! You look like a cross breed between Mr.Ed and Elvira.

Reply(3)
29
Imogen Skye
3d ago

Oh, are we an entitled borderline personality disorder with overt narc traits? Perhaps you need a big dose of reality to bring you to the current destination called planet Earth.

Reply
7
Whiskey River
2d ago

Not trying to be mean but I find it incredibly strange for someone who looks Iike her to solely judge others by looks alone. She's not even average looking.

Reply(2)
6
