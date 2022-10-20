ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ValueWalk

Boomer Businesses Are A Great Investment For Millennials

Perhaps more than ever before, the up and coming generations of the American workforce want autonomy and freedom. They want to order their own steps, be their own boss, and answer to themselves regarding their time and life management. Of course, social media plays a part in this. Never before...
ValueWalk

Special: The Only Stocks To Buy In A Recession

When you think of “recession-proof” stocks… what comes to mind?. The widespread (but wrong) belief is companies that sell “essentials,” like Clorox or Johnson & Johnson, are the best way to ride out a recession. Alluvial Fund September 2022 Performance Update. Alluvial Fund performance update...
ValueWalk

These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In Q3 2022

Mid-cap companies are those that fall between small and large cap companies. Thus, they are more stable than small-cap companies and, at the same time, offer higher growth opportunities than large-cap companies. Many investors view mid-cap stocks as a key portfolio diversification tool because of their ability to offer a...
ValueWalk

S&P 500 Choppy But Bearish

S&P 500 turned once again decisively lower yesterday, and the slow grind to the upcoming local bottom continues on rising volume – and that‘s good. Crucially, bonds continued supporting the move – as the key trio on my watch (those always shown in bond charts), reversed intraday.
ValueWalk

FlexJobs Highlights Top 35 Companies For Flexible Schedule, Remote Jobs

Flexible schedule jobs in high demand as workers crave work-life autonomy. Boulder, CO, October 25, 2022 – According to FlexJobs, the leader in remote and flexible jobs, flexible schedule jobs have historically been the second most desired type of flexible work arrangements, following only remote work and well ahead of part-time and freelance work.
Deadline

Spotify Will Consider Price Hike After Apple, YouTube Moves, Says CEO Daniel Ek

Spotify blew past subscriber, user and revenue forecasts for the September quarter and said it will explore a U.S. price increase after recent moves by Apple and YouTube. “When our competitors are raising their prices, that is really good for us,” said founder-CEO Daniel Ek on a conference call following its latest financial report. Spotify has the lowest churn among its peers, he said, and offers “a great customer value proposition.” He said the music streamer has launched dozens of price increase in markets around the world with great results. Price hikes just announced by Apple include a dollar increase for Apple...
ValueWalk

SEMPSA JP, LBMA Good Delivery Refinery Launches Tokenized Gold and Silver on the Blockchain in Partnership with Aurus

SEMPSA JP, the leading Spanish Good Delivery precious metals refinery, has partnered with Aurus to offer digital tokens backed by gold and silver to its network of bullion dealers. Five precious metals dealers working with SEMPSA JP are selling tGOLD and tSILVER tokens to the broader retail market via their e-commerce stores. The refinery has tokenized an initial allotment of 3 kgs. of gold and 25 kgs. of silver bullions using the Aurus blockchain protocol.
MyArkLaMiss

Amazon to allow US customers to pay with Venmo

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is rolling out a feature that allows shoppers to pay for items using their Venmo accounts. The option to pay with Venmo will be available for select Amazon.com customers beginning on Tuesday, the e-commerce giant said in a news release. By Black Friday — the day after Thanksgiving — it […]
ValueWalk

Digital Engagement With Virtual Events

Because COVID-19 impacted the ways employees communicate, travel, and attend events, the future of events lies in the hybrid and virtual sphere. Shifting to a digital engagement platform provides an opportunity for businesses to uniquely engage their employees and customers. Virtual or hybrid events replaced about 70 percent of live...

