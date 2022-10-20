Read full article on original website
Related
ValueWalk
Boomer Businesses Are A Great Investment For Millennials
Perhaps more than ever before, the up and coming generations of the American workforce want autonomy and freedom. They want to order their own steps, be their own boss, and answer to themselves regarding their time and life management. Of course, social media plays a part in this. Never before...
ValueWalk
Special: The Only Stocks To Buy In A Recession
When you think of “recession-proof” stocks… what comes to mind?. The widespread (but wrong) belief is companies that sell “essentials,” like Clorox or Johnson & Johnson, are the best way to ride out a recession. Alluvial Fund September 2022 Performance Update. Alluvial Fund performance update...
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
ValueWalk
These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In Q3 2022
Mid-cap companies are those that fall between small and large cap companies. Thus, they are more stable than small-cap companies and, at the same time, offer higher growth opportunities than large-cap companies. Many investors view mid-cap stocks as a key portfolio diversification tool because of their ability to offer a...
U.S. markets climb for third consecutive day
U.S. stocks climbed for a third consecutive day Tuesday, led by a 2.25% gain in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index
ValueWalk
S&P 500 Choppy But Bearish
S&P 500 turned once again decisively lower yesterday, and the slow grind to the upcoming local bottom continues on rising volume – and that‘s good. Crucially, bonds continued supporting the move – as the key trio on my watch (those always shown in bond charts), reversed intraday.
ValueWalk
FlexJobs Highlights Top 35 Companies For Flexible Schedule, Remote Jobs
Flexible schedule jobs in high demand as workers crave work-life autonomy. Boulder, CO, October 25, 2022 – According to FlexJobs, the leader in remote and flexible jobs, flexible schedule jobs have historically been the second most desired type of flexible work arrangements, following only remote work and well ahead of part-time and freelance work.
Spotify Will Consider Price Hike After Apple, YouTube Moves, Says CEO Daniel Ek
Spotify blew past subscriber, user and revenue forecasts for the September quarter and said it will explore a U.S. price increase after recent moves by Apple and YouTube. “When our competitors are raising their prices, that is really good for us,” said founder-CEO Daniel Ek on a conference call following its latest financial report. Spotify has the lowest churn among its peers, he said, and offers “a great customer value proposition.” He said the music streamer has launched dozens of price increase in markets around the world with great results. Price hikes just announced by Apple include a dollar increase for Apple...
ValueWalk
SEMPSA JP, LBMA Good Delivery Refinery Launches Tokenized Gold and Silver on the Blockchain in Partnership with Aurus
SEMPSA JP, the leading Spanish Good Delivery precious metals refinery, has partnered with Aurus to offer digital tokens backed by gold and silver to its network of bullion dealers. Five precious metals dealers working with SEMPSA JP are selling tGOLD and tSILVER tokens to the broader retail market via their e-commerce stores. The refinery has tokenized an initial allotment of 3 kgs. of gold and 25 kgs. of silver bullions using the Aurus blockchain protocol.
Amazon to allow US customers to pay with Venmo
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is rolling out a feature that allows shoppers to pay for items using their Venmo accounts. The option to pay with Venmo will be available for select Amazon.com customers beginning on Tuesday, the e-commerce giant said in a news release. By Black Friday — the day after Thanksgiving — it […]
ValueWalk
Digital Engagement With Virtual Events
Because COVID-19 impacted the ways employees communicate, travel, and attend events, the future of events lies in the hybrid and virtual sphere. Shifting to a digital engagement platform provides an opportunity for businesses to uniquely engage their employees and customers. Virtual or hybrid events replaced about 70 percent of live...
Comments / 0