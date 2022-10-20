ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Longboat Observer

Longboat details concerns surrounding St. Armands winter festival

The town of Longboat Key, which has a long history of expressing concerns about traffic tie-ups in St. Armands Circle, has crafted a letter on behalf of its citizens opposing a new, monthlong winter festival approved by the city of Sarasota for the holiday season. The proposed event was passed...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

Progress University apartments move toward planning board

For the first time since expressing its opposition to Aventon Companies’ plans to build a 372-unit apartment community at the former Sarasota Kennel Club, a representative of the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority was back before a city committee to address a similar nearby project. Last week, Lionel Guilbert, the...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Town approves first reading of changes to procurement rules

Faxed-in price quotes are out. So are computer bulletin boards that vendors can post bids on. The world of municipal-government purchasing at Longboat Key Town Hall, in fact, is changing so fast with the times that the word "purchasing" will soon be persona non grata. Town commissioners last week got...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

Dignitaries open The Bay with ribbon-cutting

City, county and state dignitaries and even one from Washington, D.C., took part in last week’s ceremonial opening of The Bay Park on Sarasota’s bayfront. Many dressed in The Bay’s signature blue, which coincidentally matched the nearly cloudless sky, as county and city commissioners joined members of the Bay Park Conservancy, state Sen. Joe Gruters, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan and others to cut the ribbon on the park’s first phase.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

The best things to do in Sarasota for Oct. 27 to Nov. 3

11 a.m. at Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd. Visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org. Anthony Trionfo, a graduate of the Colburn School Conservatory of Music in Los Angeles, will join with pianist Albert Cano Smit as you dine on lunch. Trionfo started playing the flute at age 11 and first appeared as a concerto soloist with the Las Vegas Philharmonic at age 14, and he later went on to teach at Juilliard.
SARASOTA, FL

