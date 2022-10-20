Read full article on original website
Longboat details concerns surrounding St. Armands winter festival
The town of Longboat Key, which has a long history of expressing concerns about traffic tie-ups in St. Armands Circle, has crafted a letter on behalf of its citizens opposing a new, monthlong winter festival approved by the city of Sarasota for the holiday season. The proposed event was passed...
Progress University apartments move toward planning board
For the first time since expressing its opposition to Aventon Companies’ plans to build a 372-unit apartment community at the former Sarasota Kennel Club, a representative of the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority was back before a city committee to address a similar nearby project. Last week, Lionel Guilbert, the...
Town approves first reading of changes to procurement rules
Faxed-in price quotes are out. So are computer bulletin boards that vendors can post bids on. The world of municipal-government purchasing at Longboat Key Town Hall, in fact, is changing so fast with the times that the word "purchasing" will soon be persona non grata. Town commissioners last week got...
Dignitaries open The Bay with ribbon-cutting
City, county and state dignitaries and even one from Washington, D.C., took part in last week’s ceremonial opening of The Bay Park on Sarasota’s bayfront. Many dressed in The Bay’s signature blue, which coincidentally matched the nearly cloudless sky, as county and city commissioners joined members of the Bay Park Conservancy, state Sen. Joe Gruters, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan and others to cut the ribbon on the park’s first phase.
Sarasota County declines rezone for section of Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch
Sarasota County commissioners voted 5-0 Tuesday to drop consideration of giving a business corridor overlay designation to a strip of Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch from Fruitville Road north to Blue Lake Road. Commissioners originally were set to decide whether to grant the business corridor overlay designation for both that...
The best things to do in Sarasota for Oct. 27 to Nov. 3
11 a.m. at Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd. Visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org. Anthony Trionfo, a graduate of the Colburn School Conservatory of Music in Los Angeles, will join with pianist Albert Cano Smit as you dine on lunch. Trionfo started playing the flute at age 11 and first appeared as a concerto soloist with the Las Vegas Philharmonic at age 14, and he later went on to teach at Juilliard.
Myakka animal sanctuary survives despite extensive damage from Hurricane Ian
It was late on Sept. 28 when Hurricane Ian was whipping across the Farmhouse Animal and Nature Sanctuary in Myakka City, causing owners Dave and Lisa Burns to brave 100-miles-per-hour winds to check on the reserve's 120 animals. Lisa Burns looked into a pasture where four horses were huddled together....
Lakewood Ranch car show features an Excalibur packed with family memories
It was in 1973, the year it was built, that an Excalibur Phaeton was about to get the acid test from Ken Donovan Sr. Donovan had driven from his home in Clearwater to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to pick up the specially built car that was the rage among celebrities. He bought it for his wife, Dolores.
