Jennette McCurdy and Drew Barrymore both endured tough childhoods, especially when it came to their relationships with their mothers. In an exclusive interview for The Drew Barrymore Show, the two actresses sat down for a vulnerable and candid conversation about the complexities of experiencing abuse from their moms and the shame of not fulfilling the maternal bond that “society, nature, nurture, and evolution” say a child is supposed to have with their mother, as Barrymore put it. McCurdy explained to her fellow former child star, “Initially when I went to therapy, I did have my mom still on the pedestal, and...

20 MINUTES AGO