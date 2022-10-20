ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Harvesters rebrands its annual fundraiser to fight food insecurity

By Lily Becker
 5 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Harvesters, The Community Food Network, rebranded its annual Four Good fundraisers for the Topeka Festival, which will span two days – this Friday and Saturday – and include more events.

Friday night participants pay entry for cocktails, a four-course meal prepared by local chefs, and programming to raise money for Harvesters’ hunger relief initiatives. A family-focused all-you-can-eat brunch is scheduled for Saturday morning. Also on Saturday, the public is welcome to join Harvesters and volunteers outside the Townsite Tower from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to bag fresh produce for those in need.

“Saturday’s got a completely different vibe to it,” said Amy Pinger, senior community engagement manager for Harvesters, said. “So, Saturday is family-friendly, kids putting apples in bags, people walking around in fruit costumes, Harvey will be there, he is our turkey mascot. So, I think it’s going to be something for everybody this weekend, we’re really excited to have such an all-inclusive event.”

All events will be held at or outside the Townsite Tower. All proceeds from the event will go toward fighting food insecurity in the region.

Tickets for both the Friday dinner and the Saturday brunch can be found at topekafeastival.com. The volunteer event is free and open to the public.

