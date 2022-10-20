ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'High turnout and voter suppression can be happening at the same time': Karine Jean-Pierre defends Biden claims Georgia voting laws are 'Jim Crow' after state broke early voting records

The White House on Tuesday argued that high voter turn out and voter suppression can happen at the same time, defending President Joe Biden's criticism of Georgia's voting law. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about the record turn out of early voters in Georgia, a state President...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy