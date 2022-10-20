ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Yankees fans throw in the towel with embarrassing Game 4 ticket prices

New York Yankees fans don’t even want to attend Game 4 of the ALCS, in which they could get swept by the Houston Astros. Yankees Game 4 tickets can be had for relatively cheap, which is a surprise for two reasons. First, everything is more expensive in New York City. Second, the Yanks are on the brink of elimination. If they ever needed their fanbase to inspire them, it’s now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
FanSided

It’s official: The Houston Astros broke the New York Yankees

Imagine losing over and over again to the same team. Being good, but not good enough. That’s the problem with the New York Yankees with the Houston Astros. In this latest debacle against the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees hit an all-time low. They were destroyed in every aspect of the game. Houston’s pitching buckled the New York lineup to the point of one hit through the first eight innings of ALCS Game 3. The Yanks pressed the wrong buttons while the Astros pressed the right ones. Aaron Boone was once again outmanaged in the postseason when it mattered most. His bullpen decisions were terrible and he let cold hitters get too many chances.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees cost themselves with huge defensive error in Game 3

The New York Yankees cost themselves dearly with a huge defensive error in Game 3 of the ALCS on Saturday night against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. The Yankees had two outs and the bases were empty for catcher Christian Vazquez. Vazquez hit a fly ball to right-center field, in between Aaron Judge and Harrison Bader.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Kliff Kingsbury has joke about 49ers’ big trade

One would expect Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury to be a bit concerned after the rival San Francisco 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey. That is apparently not the case — at least not yet. Kingsbury dropped a funny one-liner Monday at his press conference when discussing the McCaffrey trade....
KANSAS STATE
FanSided

CBS Sports proposes multiple trades for Chiefs defensive line

The trade deadline brings plenty of mock trades around the NFL. What trades could happen involving the Kansas City Chiefs before the deadline?. The NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching, and rumors and speculation are running wild. Teams have until Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. EST to finalize their trades and gear up for the season’s second half.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

FanSided

