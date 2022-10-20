Read full article on original website
Related
Yankee fans furious after Josh Donaldson returns to dugout smiling following flyout
Josh Donaldson couldn’t help but smile in disbelief after flying out on a fastball that caught a lot of the plate, and Yankee fans weren’t happy with the reaction.
What Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo is saying about his opt out
NEW YORK — Anthony Rizzo pulled an Aaron Judge this year:. No in-season contract talks. Now that the Yankees have been swept out of the ALCS by the Houston Astros, Rizzo has to decide soon whether he wants to pull another Judge and bet on himself. BUY MLB TICKETS:...
If Yankees fire Aaron Boone, here’s the guy who should replace him | Klapisch
The countdown began the moment Aaron Judge was retired on a ground ball back to the mound — the final out, in the final game of an ALCS that was never as close as the scores suggested. The Yankees didn’t just get swept by the Astros, they were embarrassed, prompting Gerrit Cole to admit, “They beat us in every facet.”
Here’s what Aaron Judge said on free agency after Yankees were eliminated
The New York Yankees were swept out of the postseason by the Houston Astros in the ALCS. With that in mind, it’s officially free agency season for Aaron Judge. Aaron Judge’s free agency has been looming over the entire postseason, and rightly so. Judge hit 62 home runs this season, setting an American League record in the process.
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Dodgers: How the Hiring of the New Rangers Manager Might Affect Clayton Kershaw
Could the addition of manager Bruce Bochy for the Texas Rangers mean adding southpaw Clayton Kershaw in 2023?
Yankees fans throw in the towel with embarrassing Game 4 ticket prices
New York Yankees fans don’t even want to attend Game 4 of the ALCS, in which they could get swept by the Houston Astros. Yankees Game 4 tickets can be had for relatively cheap, which is a surprise for two reasons. First, everything is more expensive in New York City. Second, the Yanks are on the brink of elimination. If they ever needed their fanbase to inspire them, it’s now.
'They can't bang on trashcans anymore': Bob Costas angers Houston Astros fans
Just before the Houston Astros celebrated their American League pennant and sweep of the New York Yankees on the field at Yankee Stadium early Monday morning, TBS host Bob Costas managed to arouse the ire of Astros and New England Patriots fans in one foul swoop. Costas seemed to be...
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Dodgers’ stance on Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner doesn’t bode well for 2023 status
The Los Angeles Dodgers avoided having far too many offseason questions to answer when they extended a number of players — Max Muncy, Blake Treinen, Daniel Hudson and Austin Barnes — during the 2022 season. But they couldn’t bury all of the speculation/controversy. What’s going to happen with...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
It’s official: The Houston Astros broke the New York Yankees
Imagine losing over and over again to the same team. Being good, but not good enough. That’s the problem with the New York Yankees with the Houston Astros. In this latest debacle against the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees hit an all-time low. They were destroyed in every aspect of the game. Houston’s pitching buckled the New York lineup to the point of one hit through the first eight innings of ALCS Game 3. The Yanks pressed the wrong buttons while the Astros pressed the right ones. Aaron Boone was once again outmanaged in the postseason when it mattered most. His bullpen decisions were terrible and he let cold hitters get too many chances.
Michael Kay roasting Aaron Boone could be a sign of things to come (Video)
New York Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay took some shots at manager Aaron Boone during the YES postgame coverage for Game 3. Michael Kay is a company man, as he should be as the Yankees official play-by-play announcer for YES. When he does criticize the team, it’s typically mild mannered, and doesn’t hit at the crux of the issue.
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge Takes Responsibility For Harrison Bader's Costly Error in Game 3 of ALCS
In a matter of minutes, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole went from briskly walking off the mound, finishing a quick inning, to hanging his head, needing a new baseball after a souvenir went soaring into the stands. Astros catcher Christian Vazquez reached on an error from Harrison Bader in center field...
Rangers targeting another Giant in free agency after Bruce Bochy hire
Still fresh off their hiring of former San Francisco Giants skipper Bruce Bochy, the Texas Rangers are once again reportedly eyeing another Giant as a potential addition in the offseason. According to Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic, the Rangers are rumored to be interested in making a play to land lefty Carlos Rodon in free agency.
Yankees cost themselves with huge defensive error in Game 3
The New York Yankees cost themselves dearly with a huge defensive error in Game 3 of the ALCS on Saturday night against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. The Yankees had two outs and the bases were empty for catcher Christian Vazquez. Vazquez hit a fly ball to right-center field, in between Aaron Judge and Harrison Bader.
Yardbarker
Kliff Kingsbury has joke about 49ers’ big trade
One would expect Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury to be a bit concerned after the rival San Francisco 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey. That is apparently not the case — at least not yet. Kingsbury dropped a funny one-liner Monday at his press conference when discussing the McCaffrey trade....
CBS Sports proposes multiple trades for Chiefs defensive line
The trade deadline brings plenty of mock trades around the NFL. What trades could happen involving the Kansas City Chiefs before the deadline?. The NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching, and rumors and speculation are running wild. Teams have until Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. EST to finalize their trades and gear up for the season’s second half.
FanSided
293K+
Followers
556K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0