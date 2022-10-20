ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

The Guardian

Protesters defy crackdown at universities across Iran

Students have protested at universities across Iran, defying a bloody crackdown as tensions mount on the eve of planned ceremonies marking 40 days since Mahsa Amini’s death. “A student may die but will not accept humiliation,” demonstrators chanted at Shahid Chamran University of Ahvaz, in the south-western province of Khuzestan, in an online video verified by AFP.
Springfield Business Journal

Rishi Sunak becomes UK prime minister

Rishi Sunak formally became prime minister of the United Kingdom on Tuesday. The third person to hold the office this year, Sunak is the first prime minister of color in the country's history. Sunak, 42, succeeds Liz Truss, who resigned after less than two months on the job.

