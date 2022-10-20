ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

7 schools receive bomb threats in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WWBT) - Bomb threats forced students at seven schools in the Hampton Roads area to evacuate Monday. WAVY reports the threats were called into schools in Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Chesapeake. Emergency teams scoured all of the schools, and no bombs were found in any of them. Police...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities need help to find a 32-year-old man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg early Monday morning. Christopher Feagin escaped the facility around 1:40 a.m. Monday, but news of his escape wasn’t shared until 2:40 p.m. by Virginia State Police. Police say...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
13News Now

Bon Secours breaks ground on new hospital in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A box of dirt will be the foundation for a nearly 100,000 square-foot hospital in Suffolk. Leaders with Bon Secours and the City of Suffolk broke ground on the new Harbour View Hospital. It will bring enhanced health care to the communities of Northern Suffolk and...
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Missing: Norfolk police looking for 28-year-old woman

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is looking for a missing 28-year-old last seen Sunday evening. Anna J. Midas was last seen on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of Woodall Road. She is around 5’8” and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
NORFOLK, VA
Terry Mansfield

Norfolk, VA's Best Neighborhoods

For many reasons, Norfolk, Virginia, is a great place to live or visit. It is located near the water and has affordable housing, good schools, and an overall safe environment in the best neighborhoods. There are also lots of things to do in Norfolk, including visiting the museums, taking walks or bike rides through the parks, going to the beach, and checking out the nightlife.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Williamsburg wellness center owner sentenced for Medicaid fraud

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The owner of a wellness center in Williamsburg was sentenced on Tuesday to seven years in prison for defrauding Virginia Medicaid and other healthcare programs out of more than $2 million, according to the Department of Justice. According to the DOJ, 48-year-old Maria Kokolis owned Pamisage,...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Local doctor sheds light on needs of Haitian children

Back in the 80s, little Claude and his brother huddled around a candle or kerosene lantern at their home in the mountainous region of Qui Croit to learn the three Rs. He's now Dr. Claude Louis, of Riverside Health, and his 2021 children's book "I'm all grown up now, Papa" captures the burning desire to learn.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy