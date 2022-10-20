Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
NBC12
7 schools receive bomb threats in Hampton Roads
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WWBT) - Bomb threats forced students at seven schools in the Hampton Roads area to evacuate Monday. WAVY reports the threats were called into schools in Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Chesapeake. Emergency teams scoured all of the schools, and no bombs were found in any of them. Police...
Second day of bomb threats reported at several schools across Hampton Roads, North Carolina
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — High schools in Portsmouth and Chesapeake, and Hertford County in North Carolina, were impacted by threats on Tuesday morning for the second consecutive day. These threats came a day after several schools across Hampton Roads reported bomb threats, which resulted in evacuations and early dismissals on...
Virginia Beach police say new recruiting efforts are boosting the force
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Leaders with the Virginia Beach Police Department said new recruiting efforts are paying off, with more experienced police officers joining the force. “Do more. Have more. Be more,” that’s the recruiting slogan for the department. Nationwide police staffing shortages pushed Virginia Beach city...
New cable & internet provider coming to Suffolk
Another option is on the way for those looking for cable, internet and phone service in Suffolk.
Bomb threats reported at schools in Hampton Roads, investigators looking into person behind it
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Several schools across Hampton Roads were threatened Monday morning, leading to evacuations. Students at Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake went home early after someone called in a bomb threat Monday morning. Chris Vail, a spokesperson for Chesapeake Public Schools, said the threat came from an...
WAVY News 10
Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities need help to find a 32-year-old man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg early Monday morning. Christopher Feagin escaped the facility around 1:40 a.m. Monday, but news of his escape wasn’t shared until 2:40 p.m. by Virginia State Police. Police say...
Great white shark ‘Bob’ swims off VB coast, along with Tancook
Great white shark Bob has made his way to Virginia Beach, according to OCEARCH, the nonprofit that tags and tracks sharks.
Bon Secours breaks ground on new hospital in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — A box of dirt will be the foundation for a nearly 100,000 square-foot hospital in Suffolk. Leaders with Bon Secours and the City of Suffolk broke ground on the new Harbour View Hospital. It will bring enhanced health care to the communities of Northern Suffolk and...
Man arrested for deadly Norfolk shooting that happened back in July
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police officers just arrested a man accused of a deadly shooting back in July. Tuesday morning, the department said Kenneth Yates, 43, is facing charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm. The case goes back to July 9, just before midnight, when someone...
Missing: Norfolk police looking for 28-year-old woman
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is looking for a missing 28-year-old last seen Sunday evening. Anna J. Midas was last seen on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of Woodall Road. She is around 5’8” and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Norfolk, VA's Best Neighborhoods
For many reasons, Norfolk, Virginia, is a great place to live or visit. It is located near the water and has affordable housing, good schools, and an overall safe environment in the best neighborhoods. There are also lots of things to do in Norfolk, including visiting the museums, taking walks or bike rides through the parks, going to the beach, and checking out the nightlife.
Some area schools dismiss early due to bomb threats
Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake is canceling classes for the rest of the day after the school received another bomb threat on Monday.
wbtw.com
Murder suspect arrested months after Virginia homicide at gas station
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who Norfolk police believe shot and killed another man back in July at a gas station in Ocean View has been arrested. Police announced Tuesday morning that Kenneth L. Yates, 43, was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm. The homicide...
Virginia Beach Navy Master-at-Arms convicted of illegally selling machine guns
A naval law enforcement officer from Virginia Beach was convicted last week on five gun charges after he sold illegal machine guns to a federal informant.
13News Now
Williamsburg wellness center owner sentenced for Medicaid fraud
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The owner of a wellness center in Williamsburg was sentenced on Tuesday to seven years in prison for defrauding Virginia Medicaid and other healthcare programs out of more than $2 million, according to the Department of Justice. According to the DOJ, 48-year-old Maria Kokolis owned Pamisage,...
The next generation: Welding students tour future site of wind energy facility in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Students learning welding skills across Hampton Roads were able to learn more about how they can apply what they learn to the offshore wind industry on Tuesday. More than 60 students from Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk and Suffolk in career technical education programs participated in "Wind...
Navy man convicted of selling unregistered guns
A federal jury convicted a Virginia Beach man on Friday, Oct. 21 of possessing and selling unregistered machine guns.
Local doctor sheds light on needs of Haitian children
Back in the 80s, little Claude and his brother huddled around a candle or kerosene lantern at their home in the mountainous region of Qui Croit to learn the three Rs. He's now Dr. Claude Louis, of Riverside Health, and his 2021 children's book "I'm all grown up now, Papa" captures the burning desire to learn.
Police seeking suspect involved in Dollar General robbery in Newport News
Police are now investigating after a vehicle involved in a crash was found to be connected to a robbery in the Peninsula.
Virginia State Police searching for man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital
JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — State troopers are looking for a man who allegedly escaped from a mental hospital in James City County. Monday afternoon, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said 32-year-old Christopher Feagin was missing. He would have escaped Eastern State Hospital off Ironbound Road around 1:40 a.m.
