ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs

The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be a real threat to the title this season. The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, are going to be one of the worst teams in the league as they embark on a full rebuild. This has been the narrative for these two sides ahead of the season. […] The post PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

‘Admit it’: Magic Johnson issues stern advice to Russell Westbrook amid embarrassing start with Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson knows exactly how Russell Westbrook can silence the haters, and it’s not by fighting and firing back at all the negative media narratives and fan criticisms. Speaking with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay show, Johnson issued a rather stern advice for Westbrook as he navigates through a […] The post ‘Admit it’: Magic Johnson issues stern advice to Russell Westbrook amid embarrassing start with Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘It’s sink or swim’: Steve Kerr’s blunt response to Warriors’ brutal bench struggles

The Golden State Warriors spent most of preseason bragging about their wealth of quality depth. Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry invoked the “Strength In Numbers” 2015-16 champions as a comparison for these Dubs after their season-opening win over the Los Angeles Lakers, when Golden State celebrated ring night by going 11-deep in a blowout victory. […] The post ‘It’s sink or swim’: Steve Kerr’s blunt response to Warriors’ brutal bench struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

Stephen A. Smith files missing person case on Lakers’ Anthony Davis amid Russell Westbrook struggles

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith shared a brutally honest take on Los Angeles Lakers’ star Anthony Davis. Smith acknowledged that Russell Westbrook has been struggling. However, he made it clear that Davis should receive more attention in reference to his shortcomings as well, per First Take on Twitter. “I came on the air and talked about […] The post Stephen A. Smith files missing person case on Lakers’ Anthony Davis amid Russell Westbrook struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record

Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Clippers guard John Wall reveals ruthless realization he learned after missing the entire 2021-22 season

NBA fans will be elated to see John Wall back on the court and healthy once again, especially after his well-chronicled battles with mental health struggles over the past few years. In two games thus far with the Los Angeles Clippers, Wall has put up 16 points and 3.5 dimes in only 23 minutes a night, showing that he has a lot left in the tank.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic, Mavs’ demolition of Ja Morant, Grizzlies has NBA Twitter buzzing

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks’ win against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday had the whole NBA Twitter going wild. After all, what was supposed to be a marquee matchup between the brightest young stars in the league turned into a one-sided affair. Doncic destroyed the Grizzlies, and he needed just three […] The post Luka Doncic, Mavs’ demolition of Ja Morant, Grizzlies has NBA Twitter buzzing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

LeBron James reacts to Blazers guard Anfernee Simons’ insane third quarter explosion vs. Nuggets

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons hasn’t been off to the best of starts in the newest campaign. After shooting 9-of-22 in the Blazers’ season opener, he proceeded to shoot 5-17 in back-to-back games, which both ended in two-point victories over the Phoenix Suns and the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers. But the 23-year old […] The post LeBron James reacts to Blazers guard Anfernee Simons’ insane third quarter explosion vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy