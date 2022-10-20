Read full article on original website
VIDEO: LeBron James, Anthony Davis’ instant reactions to Russell Westbrook’s bad shot that doomed Lakers
While LeBron James refused to talk about Russell Westbrook’s bad shot in crunch time that doomed the Los Angeles Lakers against the Portland Trail Blazers, his on-court reaction may provide some hints about his feelings towards the epic fail. To recall, with 30 seconds remaining in the game and...
Warriors star Stephen Curry goes viral after Dabo Swinney’s absurd ‘2-for-25’ comment
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry often goes viral for his incredible highlight plays and pre-game routines. On Saturday, however, he was the talk of the sports world because of Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney. The Clemson Tigers beat the Syracuse Orange in the contest, but it wasn’t easy...
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue delivers strong message to Paul George amid Kawhi Leonard’s return
The Los Angeles Clippers may not have their first option in Kawhi Leonard at 100 percent, but they have a great partner alongside him in Paul George. If there were any doubt that George could still carry a team, those were put to rest on Saturday night. Head coach Tyronn Lue also made sure of that.
‘Punch me in the face’: Lakers’ Patrick Beverley claps back at Paul George on IG after Clippers win Battle of LA
The Los Angeles Clippers opened their account on Thursday night with a huge win over their cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers. Paul George was hyped about the victory and he took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the win. Naturally, Lakers vet Patrick Beverley just had to clap back.
‘I don’t like mentioning him’: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals why he doesn’t agree with Kobe Bryant comparisons
There are few players in the history of the NBA that possess the same level of commitment to the game that the late, great Kobe Bryant had. You could say that Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of them. If you ask him, however, Giannis would much prefer to...
PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs
The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be a real threat to the title this season. The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, are going to be one of the worst teams in the league as they embark on a full rebuild. This has been the narrative for these two sides ahead of the season. […] The post PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Admit it’: Magic Johnson issues stern advice to Russell Westbrook amid embarrassing start with Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson knows exactly how Russell Westbrook can silence the haters, and it’s not by fighting and firing back at all the negative media narratives and fan criticisms. Speaking with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay show, Johnson issued a rather stern advice for Westbrook as he navigates through a […] The post ‘Admit it’: Magic Johnson issues stern advice to Russell Westbrook amid embarrassing start with Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s sink or swim’: Steve Kerr’s blunt response to Warriors’ brutal bench struggles
The Golden State Warriors spent most of preseason bragging about their wealth of quality depth. Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry invoked the “Strength In Numbers” 2015-16 champions as a comparison for these Dubs after their season-opening win over the Los Angeles Lakers, when Golden State celebrated ring night by going 11-deep in a blowout victory. […] The post ‘It’s sink or swim’: Steve Kerr’s blunt response to Warriors’ brutal bench struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen A. Smith files missing person case on Lakers’ Anthony Davis amid Russell Westbrook struggles
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith shared a brutally honest take on Los Angeles Lakers’ star Anthony Davis. Smith acknowledged that Russell Westbrook has been struggling. However, he made it clear that Davis should receive more attention in reference to his shortcomings as well, per First Take on Twitter. “I came on the air and talked about […] The post Stephen A. Smith files missing person case on Lakers’ Anthony Davis amid Russell Westbrook struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns reacts to his harsh Anthony Edwards criticism going viral
After coming off back-to-back 30-point games, Anthony Edwards came crashing back down to earth on Monday night as the Minnesota Timberwolves suffered a disappointing loss to the San Antonio Spurs, 115-106. In his mind, Karl-Anthony Towns believes that Edwards’ inconsistency could have something to do with his diet. After...
3 biggest reasons Sixers picked up first win of the season vs. Pacers
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers won their first game of the 2022-23 season against the Indiana Pacers. In what was as much of a must-win contest as there could be for the fourth game out of 82, the Sixers won 120-106 in front of the home crowd. James Harden...
Justin Verlander’s stern message to Astros amid 3-0 lead on Aaron Judge, Yankees
The Houston Astros are just one MLB playoffs win away from reaching the World Series, and as they attempt to close things on Sunday against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees, Justin Verlander warns his teammates not to be overconfident. Spoken like a true veteran, Verlander emphasized that they...
‘That doesn’t make me happy’: Karl-Anthony Towns puts Anthony Edwards on blast over diet
Anthony Edwards was on the shortest of shortlists heading into this season for players expected to make a major leap into superstardom. But through his first four games, the Minnesota Timberwolves guard has had a mixed bag of performances thus far, and his teammate Karl-Anthony Towns knows it. Antman has...
Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record
Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
Clippers guard John Wall reveals ruthless realization he learned after missing the entire 2021-22 season
NBA fans will be elated to see John Wall back on the court and healthy once again, especially after his well-chronicled battles with mental health struggles over the past few years. In two games thus far with the Los Angeles Clippers, Wall has put up 16 points and 3.5 dimes in only 23 minutes a night, showing that he has a lot left in the tank.
James Harden on career-first heater to start Sixers’ 2022-23 season
James Harden means business to start the 2022-23 season for the Philadelphia 76ers. Although the 1-3 record isn’t great, the Sixers veteran has been playing excellently so far. Through the first four games of the season, Harden is on a stretch of stellar production and protection of the ball...
‘Don’t burn down the city’: Ohio State football DC’s hilarious Phillies request before World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies are in the World Series for the first time since 2009 and the city is absolutely buzzing. Hell, they even broke a 24-hour record for Championship Series merchandise sold. There are also lots of different public figures, athletes, and coaches from the City of Brotherly Love. One...
Luka Doncic, Mavs’ demolition of Ja Morant, Grizzlies has NBA Twitter buzzing
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks’ win against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday had the whole NBA Twitter going wild. After all, what was supposed to be a marquee matchup between the brightest young stars in the league turned into a one-sided affair. Doncic destroyed the Grizzlies, and he needed just three […] The post Luka Doncic, Mavs’ demolition of Ja Morant, Grizzlies has NBA Twitter buzzing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James reacts to Blazers guard Anfernee Simons’ insane third quarter explosion vs. Nuggets
Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons hasn’t been off to the best of starts in the newest campaign. After shooting 9-of-22 in the Blazers’ season opener, he proceeded to shoot 5-17 in back-to-back games, which both ended in two-point victories over the Phoenix Suns and the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers. But the 23-year old […] The post LeBron James reacts to Blazers guard Anfernee Simons’ insane third quarter explosion vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Mavericks vs. Pelicans prediction, odds and pick – 10/25/2022
The Dallas Mavericks (1-1) travel to take on the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) on Tuesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Pelicans prediction and pick. The Mavericks are 1-1 heading into the second week of the season. Last week...
