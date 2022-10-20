Read full article on original website
Red and Black
Georgia football turns focus to Florida
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, quarterback Stetson Bennett and safety Christopher Smith spoke to the media on Monday, Oct. 24. Here are some key takeaways. This weekend will mark the 101st meeting of Georgia and Florida in football, and Smith said facing the Gators is always a tough task. “You...
Georgia hockey dismantles Tennessee 6-0
The Georgia Ice Dawgs defeated the Tennessee Ice Vols 6-0 on Friday, Oct. 21 at the Knoxville Coliseum Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Earlier in the season the Ice Vols conquered the Ice Dawgs 6-0 at the Ice Dawgs season opener on Friday, Sept. 16 in Akins Ford Arena at The Classic Center in Athens, Georgia.
Georgia-Tennessee kickoff set for 3:30 p.m.
Kickoff of Georgia’s Saturday, Nov. 5, matchup against Tennessee is set for 3:30 p.m. at Sanford Stadium. The television broadcast will be on CBS and will likely feature a top 5 matchup in Athens, in what could be the highest rated game in Sanford history. The SEC East title...
Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers builds community at UGA
A relatively-new student organization is on the up-and-up — the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers strives to support and uplift the Hispanic engineering community at the University of Georgia. The SHPE also provides networking opportunities for members to reach their engineering career goals and creates a community for students to grow connections with other Hispanic UGA students.
PHOTOS: Runners compete in 13th annual AthHalf half marathon
The 13th annual AthHalf half marathon made its way through the streets of Athens and the University of Georgia campus on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. The race serves as a fundraiser for AthFest Educates, which funds arts education for local K-12 students.
Residents, parents offer different perspectives on The William delays
The William, a luxury student apartment complex undergoing construction in Athens, has delayed move-in for the fourth time. The complex emailed residents on Wednesday, Oct. 12 that the scheduled move-in of Saturday, Oct. 15 had been pushed back once again to Oct. 29. Residents were given the familiar choice of either accepting or denying the new conditions.
UGA Asian American Student Association hosts APIDA Night Market
Hundreds of students from all cultural backgrounds lined up to enter the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Night Market hosted by the University of Georgia Asian American Student Association on Saturday night. The event took place on the Tate West Lawn and hosted booths from various Asian-based organizations and fraternities....
Athens' biggest Halloween party, Wild Rumpus, to return this weekend
Halloween in Athens is more than just football rivalries and Frat Beach. Next weekend, while many University of Georgia students head to St. Simons Island in the name of Georgia football, thousands of costumed partygoers will flock to the streets of downtown Athens to create a rumpus of their own.
WUOG 90.5 FM celebrates 50 years with Birth-O-Ween concert
Over the past 50 years of delivering music to the University of Georgia and Athens, WUOG 90.5 FM has sensationalized sound even through years of change within radio as UGA’s alternative college radio station. What made Saturday night particularly special was WUOG’s annual Halloween concert, intuitively titled “Birth-O-Ween,'' to...
Detox visits Athens for annual Boobutante fundraiser
On Saturday night, the 40 Watt Club hosted Boybutante AIDS Foundation’s annual Boobutante event to raise money for HIV/AIDS support services. Boobutante is a Halloween-themed drag show complete with drinking, singing and dancing. The atmosphere was vibrant and inviting as people of all ages and sexualities gathered at the 40 Watt Club for the show.
OPINION: UGA needs better mental health resources on campus
Around this time last year, I decided that I needed a therapist. I’m not ashamed to admit this — I was simply dealing with the many stressors associated with college and, in fact, I think that most people could benefit from one. As I saw my mental health gradually worsen, I knew that I needed to find someone to talk to.
UGA Hispanic Student Association hosts 31st Noche Latina
The University of Georgia’s Hispanic Student Association held its annual Noche Latina event on Saturday night at the Tate Center Grand Hall. This year’s event, titled “A Través De Nuestros Ojos,” which means “through our eyes” in Spanish, centered on the experiences of Latino students at UGA.
Art of Athens: A look at local galleries
Independent galleries and a city art center showcase local and national talent. This newer gallery located in the historic Leathers Building hosts monthly solo shows promoting artists’ original work while supporting Southeast student art organizations. On the opening night of each show, a limited edition of signed prints are available for purchase.
3 ways to celebrate Halloween in Athens without partying
When the temperature drops below 70 degrees and Jittery Joe’s releases its fall flavors, the people of Athens know that autumn has arrived in full swing — even if it still feels like summer on some days. For most University of Georgia students, the first taste of fall means that it's time to start planning something that is anticipated all year — Halloween weekend.
West Broad Farmers Market returns annual fall festival
On an autumnal afternoon in the parking lot of the Athens Housing Authority, the space was filled with excited children in halloween costumes, local vendors and Atheniens interested in exploring some new Athens cuisine. Following a two year hiatus, Athens Land Trust brought back its annual West Broad Farmers Market’s fall festival on Oct. 22, 2022.
