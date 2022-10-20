ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Watch today’s solar eclipse online: North America will miss out, but lunar eclipse next month

The final solar eclipse of the year will be visible today (Tuesday, Oct. 25) but viewers in North America will need to go online to catch a glimpse. The partial eclipse – you will still be able to see a crescent slice of the sun’s light from behind the moon - will be visible across Greenland, Europe, western Asia, northeastern Africa and the Middle East. It will last for about 4 hours, starting around 5 a.m. ET (4 a.m. CT).
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.

Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it

The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
