The final solar eclipse of the year will be visible today (Tuesday, Oct. 25) but viewers in North America will need to go online to catch a glimpse. The partial eclipse – you will still be able to see a crescent slice of the sun’s light from behind the moon - will be visible across Greenland, Europe, western Asia, northeastern Africa and the Middle East. It will last for about 4 hours, starting around 5 a.m. ET (4 a.m. CT).

10 HOURS AGO