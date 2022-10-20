Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cnycentral.com
Upcoming e-recycling event in Syracuse may be the last due to new statewide regulations
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Due to new recycling regulations going into effect, the e-recycling event held at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse may be the last one ever, according to electronics recycling company Sunnking. Sunnking announced an upcoming free e-recycling event at the Fairgrounds on Saturday, October 29...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Common Council gives go ahead for $100K shuttle to take city workers to City Hall
SYRACUSE N.Y. — By a narrow margin, the Syracuse Common Council gave the go-ahead Monday for the Walsh administration to spend $100,000 on a shuttle bus to carry city workers from parking on the other side of downtown to City Hall. The city government wants to provide the service...
cnycentral.com
Prominent Starbucks union organizer calls Syracuse store closure "union busting"
Starbucks' decision to close the Armory Square location is part of their efforts to quash a growing union movement, according to a prominent organizer within Starbucks Workers United. "Starbucks has tried to instill this culture of fear where if workers speak out about health and safety issues, ranging from a...
Black bear wanders into Syracuse backyard (video)
A black bear was captured on video early Friday morning wandering through a backyard in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood. Renee Richards was woken suddenly yesterday at 1:41 a.m. when something outside her Midland Avenue home set off her Ring doorbell alarm. “I thought somebody was going through my backyard because...
cnycentral.com
Plans in motion to stop burning smell coming from Volney ethanol plant
VOLNEY, N.Y. — There are now new plans to stop a smelly situation caused by a smoldering fire in a grain silo that has been plaguing neighbors in Oswego County for months. In mid-October, CNY Central reported that the legislature announced a deal with delinquent ethanol plant owner at Attis Biofuels to take over and sell it to a new company.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse police department discusses officer wellness and fall safety tips
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses officer wellness and fall safety tips. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski...
cnycentral.com
AAA: National average gas price drops 10 cents
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse is $3.59. That's the same price as it was last Monday. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.79, down 10 cents from last week. The New York State average is $3.67, down one cent since last Monday.
cnycentral.com
FYE returns to Destiny USA after a decade
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A familiar entertainment and pop culture retailer has opened up at Destiny USA. FYE, which is the acronym of For Your Entertainment, is returning to the Syracuse mall after closing in 2012. FYE is located on the first level of Destiny USA, occupying the former FootAction...
cnycentral.com
City of Syracuse names coordinator of Lead Paint Program
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has named Keenan Lewis as the Lead Paint Program Coordinator for the City of Syracuse’s Division of Code Enforcement. In this role, Lewis will lead the efforts of the Lead Paint Program, acting as a Neighborhood and Business Development Representative to community groups with the goal of answering questions and explaining policies and procedures for lead paint enforcement.
cnycentral.com
'Close before you doze': Tully fire crew shares tips after fire at firefighter's home
TULLY, N.Y. — The Tully Fire and EMS department shared safety tips after a firefighter’s home caught fire. Tully firefighters conducted a post-incident critique of a house fire at Firefighter David Dix’s home last week. Firefighters shared photos of Dix’s home, emphasizing the importance of closing bedroom...
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County, Syracuse University to illuminate buildings green for Veterans Day week
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — Ahead of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced that the courthouse, Carnegie building, War Memorial, and Everson Museum will be illuminated green from November 5 through November 13 as part of Operation Green Light. The collaborative initiative supports veterans of...
cnycentral.com
NYS Police investigating fatal motorcycle-car crash that left a Syracuse teen dead
SALINA, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle that left a Syracuse teen dead on the night of Monday, October 24 in the Town of Salina. Troopers say the crash occurred at the intersection of Lemoyne Avenue and Factory...
cnycentral.com
Reenacting The Abolitionist Walk in Canastota
Syracuse New York — Members from across Central New York including Felisha Leggett-Jack, Syracuse University Basketball Head Coach, walked a portion of the Abolitionist Freedom Walk around the Erie Canal. The event acting as a reenactment of what occurred between October 21 - October 22, 1835 when 104 abolitionist...
cnycentral.com
Upstate's Mobile Mammography van to stop at Southwest Community Center
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Upstate Mobile Mammography Program will be at the Southwest Community Center in the City of Syracuse on Tuesday, offering screenings to help women get up to date with their mammograms. The Upstate Mammogram van serves women age 40 years and older, with or without insurance....
It’s End of Era! Last of 3 Restaurants in CNY Closing After 50 Years
It's the end of an era as we say goodbye to the last of a string of family-run restaurants in Central New York. A famous steakhouse that once had three locations in Central New York, is closing the last restaurant after more than 50 years, just weeks after shutting the doors on the second location.
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
whcuradio.com
Death reported in Ithaca gorge
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Reports of a gorge death in Ithaca. Authorities from the Cayuga Heights Fire Department confirmed that a victim was pulled from Renwick Gorge in Cayuga Heights around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. This is a developing story.
cnycentral.com
Attorney General sues Green National, says Skyline owner still not upholding agreement
SYRACUSE N.Y. — New York State Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday sued Green National, owners of the troubled Skyline Apartments in Syracuse, for not complying with parts of an agreement made with her officer earlier in February 2022. Green National owns and manages over 800 apartments in buildings...
cnycentral.com
Families enjoy Fall Fest at Hope and Grace Farm in Phoenix
Phoenix, N.Y. — The leaves are falling and autumn is still going strong, which is why many people were enjoying the sunshine at a local farm in Phoenix today. Pumpkin picking. bouncy houses and a petting zoo were a few things people got to enjoy at Hope a& Grace Farm. The farm is in their first season and it is seeing a great turnout from the community. It all started with a simple sign to get people to grab some fresh fruit.
cnycentral.com
SUNY drops application fees across 64 campuses for two weeks during fall
SYRACUSE N.Y. — State University of New York (SUNY) has dropped application fees across 64 colleges and universities for two weeks through Sunday, November 6 to allow prospective students to apply to up to five campuses, free of charge. The potential saving totals $250 per applicant, removing an early...
Comments / 0