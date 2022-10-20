ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Black bear wanders into Syracuse backyard (video)

A black bear was captured on video early Friday morning wandering through a backyard in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood. Renee Richards was woken suddenly yesterday at 1:41 a.m. when something outside her Midland Avenue home set off her Ring doorbell alarm. “I thought somebody was going through my backyard because...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Plans in motion to stop burning smell coming from Volney ethanol plant

VOLNEY, N.Y. — There are now new plans to stop a smelly situation caused by a smoldering fire in a grain silo that has been plaguing neighbors in Oswego County for months. In mid-October, CNY Central reported that the legislature announced a deal with delinquent ethanol plant owner at Attis Biofuels to take over and sell it to a new company.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse police department discusses officer wellness and fall safety tips

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses officer wellness and fall safety tips. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

AAA: National average gas price drops 10 cents

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse is $3.59. That's the same price as it was last Monday. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.79, down 10 cents from last week. The New York State average is $3.67, down one cent since last Monday.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

FYE returns to Destiny USA after a decade

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A familiar entertainment and pop culture retailer has opened up at Destiny USA. FYE, which is the acronym of For Your Entertainment, is returning to the Syracuse mall after closing in 2012. FYE is located on the first level of Destiny USA, occupying the former FootAction...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

City of Syracuse names coordinator of Lead Paint Program

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has named Keenan Lewis as the Lead Paint Program Coordinator for the City of Syracuse’s Division of Code Enforcement. In this role, Lewis will lead the efforts of the Lead Paint Program, acting as a Neighborhood and Business Development Representative to community groups with the goal of answering questions and explaining policies and procedures for lead paint enforcement.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Reenacting The Abolitionist Walk in Canastota

Syracuse New York — Members from across Central New York including Felisha Leggett-Jack, Syracuse University Basketball Head Coach, walked a portion of the Abolitionist Freedom Walk around the Erie Canal. The event acting as a reenactment of what occurred between October 21 - October 22, 1835 when 104 abolitionist...
CANASTOTA, NY
cnycentral.com

Upstate's Mobile Mammography van to stop at Southwest Community Center

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Upstate Mobile Mammography Program will be at the Southwest Community Center in the City of Syracuse on Tuesday, offering screenings to help women get up to date with their mammograms. The Upstate Mammogram van serves women age 40 years and older, with or without insurance....
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Death reported in Ithaca gorge

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Reports of a gorge death in Ithaca. Authorities from the Cayuga Heights Fire Department confirmed that a victim was pulled from Renwick Gorge in Cayuga Heights around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. This is a developing story.
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

Families enjoy Fall Fest at Hope and Grace Farm in Phoenix

Phoenix, N.Y. — The leaves are falling and autumn is still going strong, which is why many people were enjoying the sunshine at a local farm in Phoenix today. Pumpkin picking. bouncy houses and a petting zoo were a few things people got to enjoy at Hope a& Grace Farm. The farm is in their first season and it is seeing a great turnout from the community. It all started with a simple sign to get people to grab some fresh fruit.
PHOENIX, NY
cnycentral.com

SUNY drops application fees across 64 campuses for two weeks during fall

SYRACUSE N.Y. — State University of New York (SUNY) has dropped application fees across 64 colleges and universities for two weeks through Sunday, November 6 to allow prospective students to apply to up to five campuses, free of charge. The potential saving totals $250 per applicant, removing an early...
SYRACUSE, NY

