theadvocate.com
1 killed, 1 injured in Prairieville shooting on Tuesday morning, authorities say
One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Prairieville on Tuesday morning, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on John Broussard Road around 8 a.m., according to authorities. The two victims were taken to the hospital, where one later died. The name...
wbrz.com
Shots fired into Prairieville home during drive-by attack Sunday morning
PRAIRIEVILLE - A mobile home was shot multiple times early Sunday morning and detectives are still trying to find out why. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, a mobile home on Levern Stafford Road was hit by gunfire multiple times around 5:30 a.m. Deputies said people were home, but...
theadvocate.com
Southern fraternity shooting suspect was out on bond for domestic abuse, armed robbery arrests
The man accused of wounding 11 people in a shooting at a fraternity party just off Southern University's campus had previously been let out on bail twice within a month-long period on separate domestic violence and attempted armed robbery charges, and was awaiting trials for both at the time he allegedly fired into the crowd of students Friday, court records show.
theadvocate.com
Bond set at $1.95M for suspect in Southern shooting; charges upheld for alleged accomplice
A judge set $1.95 million bond Tuesday for the man accused of firing into a crowd of students and wounding 11 people at a fraternity party near Southern University’s campus Friday. Jaicedric Williams, 22, made his first courtroom appearance in the shooting case Tuesday morning, and admitted to that...
theadvocate.com
Southern fraternity shooting: Citing previous arrest, DA wants suspect held without bond
East Baton Rouge's District Attorney is asking for the man accused of shooting into a crowd at an off-campus Southern University fraternity party, injuring 11 people, to be held without bond, citing the fact he was already accused of another violent crime before the shooting. Jaicedric Williams, 22, was out...
Officials investigating drive-by shooting in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened early Sunday morning, October 23. Officials say a mobile home was hit by gunfire multiple times around 5:30 a.m. on Levern Stafford Road in Prairieville. No injuries were reported. This is an...
Third suspect in Southern frat house shooting arrested
Federal marshals arrested Jaicedric Williams at his home Sunday afternoon on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette Police investigate shooting that injured juvenile
Just before 9 p.m. Sunday, Lafayette Police officers responded to the 600 block of View Orleans Circle after receiving reports of shots being fired in the area. Once on scene officers located a juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition. Investigators are actively working the incident.
theadvocate.com
Police arrest alleged gunman in shooting off Southern campus that injured 11
Baton Rouge police have arrested the person they say fired the shots that injured 11 students during an off-campus party Friday at a Southern University fraternity house, the department announced Sunday evening. Jaicedric Williams, 22, was arrested on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean...
One dead, another in jail after fight
Both men are from Lafayette. One is dead after he hit his head, another is booked with murder; police say the men were fighting.
brproud.com
Man accused of selling fentanyl in Baton Rouge, Central arrested
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Agents arrested a man accused of selling fentanyl in the Baton Rouge area was arrested Sunday, according to Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran. A two-week investigation led to the arrest of 37-year-old Roderick Poindexter. Corcoran said Poindexter fled into the apartment while agents tried to arrest him. He was found soaking wet after allegedly trying to hide fentanyl in a bathroom.
brproud.com
LSU student charged with DWI after rear-ending vehicle on campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An LSU student was arrested over the weekend after confessing to drinking “two beers, three mixed drinks and three shots,” before slamming into the back of another vehicle, according to the affidavit. The student has been identified as Zachary Heitzmann, 22, of...
wbrz.com
Police responding to auto accident with car and two motorcycles along South Acadian
BATON ROUGE - One person was seriously injured in an auto accident Sunday afternoon involving two motorcycles and one car. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the accident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the corner of South Acadian Thruway and Government Street. No more details are immediately available.
theadvocate.com
Breaux Bridge woman killed in crash between Lafayette and Maurice
A Breaux Bridge woman was killed in a Monday night crash between Lafayette and Maurice. Tylor Nicole Girard, 24, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Veloster east on Bourque Road when she failed to yield at the stop sign and drove into the path of a 2007 Dodge Dakota driving south on U.S. 167, Louisiana State Police Trooper Derek Senegal said in a statement.
theadvocate.com
Three people are dead after two Sunday night crashes in Acadiana; five fatalities over weekend
Two Sunday evening crashes claimed three lives in St. Martin and Evangeline parishes, according to a statement from Louisiana State Police. Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I responded a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 70 south of Stephensville Elementary School in St. Martin Parish. The crash claimed the lives of 83-year-old Shirley A. Chiasson and 34-year-old Jeffrey A. Holmes, both of Morgan City.
postsouth.com
Plaquemine driver arrested on DWI charge after fatal crash in Assumption Parish
Louisiana State Police Troop C reported a Plaquemine resident was arrested for first offense driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle fatal crash in Labadieville. According to an LSP news release, the crash shortly before 5 a.m. Oct. 23 on Hwy. 308 near Orchid Street in Assumption Parish claimed the life of 64-year-old Juana Ramos of Metairie.
fox8live.com
23-year-old shot and killed in an apartment complex Sunday afternoon, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 23-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in an apartment complex according to NOPD. The incident happened in the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane. Police say the victim arrived at the hospital around 4:18 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was pronounced dead.
wbrz.com
Woman allegedly kidnapped toddler, said she wanted to be his grandmother
ZACHARY - A woman told police she kidnapped a young boy from a "crack house" and wanted to take custody of him from his adopted mother because she didn't think the boy was being raised correctly, according to arrest documents. On Sept. 3, the Zachary Police Department was dispatched to...
Hammond man killed in I-55 crash
Troopers say Brandon Whittington, 30, was driving southbound when his car ran off the road and into a ditch before it hit a tree. Whittington died at the scene.
wbrz.com
Suspected drunk driver arrested in fatal crash Sunday morning
LABADIEVILLE - A suspected drunk driver was arrested after a fatal crash in Assumption Parish early Sunday morning. According to State Police, 64-year-old Juana Ramos was driving along LA-308 near Orchid Street around 5 a.m. Troopers said Ramos crossed the center line on the highway and hit a truck driven...
