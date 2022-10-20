LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police say one person has been arrested in connection to a stolen work truck at a North Las Vegas business. That theft was captured on camera. People can be seen driving into the parking lot of Pacific Performance Engineering in what police say was a stolen dark colored Acura. One of them then gets out and drives the work truck away with the Acura close behind it.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 18 HOURS AGO