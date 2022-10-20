ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 7

Tom Ahee
5d ago

when they catch him, give him to me and he can have a talk with my dogs. he will not survive the conversation.🐺🐶🐕🐕‍🦺

Reply
3
 

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate shooting near Fort Apache, Blue Diamond

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting near Fort Apache and Gomer Roads that occurred just after 12:00 Monday afternoon. LVMPD tell FOX5 officers responded to the scene to find a car with four people inside. Nobody inside the vehicle was shot,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
californiaexaminer.net

Police Say A Las Vegas Murder Pair Has Been Discovered Dead

After leading authorities on a 35-mile automobile pursuit and fleeing into the Arizona desert, a couple sought in connection with a murder in Las Vegas last week was discovered dead on Friday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a SWAT squad from the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

North Las Vegas police make arrest in connection with stolen work truck, theft caught on camera

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police say one person has been arrested in connection to a stolen work truck at a North Las Vegas business. That theft was captured on camera. People can be seen driving into the parking lot of Pacific Performance Engineering in what police say was a stolen dark colored Acura. One of them then gets out and drives the work truck away with the Acura close behind it.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada State Police warn after troopers recover cannabis-infused candy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With children getting ready to trick-or-treat on Monday, Nevada State Police are warning parents to be aware after the agency recovered cannabis-infused candy. In a warning shared on Instagram, Nevada State Police said that the items were discovered by troopers in the north. Nevada State...
NEVADA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Man facing prison for attacking Arizona Border Patrol agent

TUCSON, Ariz. - A Mexican man is facing up to nine years in prison for attacking a U.S. Border Patrol agent in southern Arizona in January, federal authorities said Monday. Prosecutors said 22-year-old Rey David Marquez-Jimenez pleaded guilty last week to one count of attempted murder of a federal officer.
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Ninth annual 'Missing in Arizona Day' aims to reunite loved ones

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department hosted its 9th annual "Missing in Arizona Day" on Oct. 22 to offer loved ones a chance to share details with authorities about someone they know who is missing, and if they want, to offer DNA samples that might help reunite them. "Detectives will...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Oct. 21-23

PHOENIX — Maricopa County officials condemned the use of tactical gear and armed weapons at ballot drop boxes, Gov. Doug Ducey filed a lawsuit in federal court defending the state’s use of shipping containers at the southern border and a couple from Mesa filed a complaint with the Secretary of State’s Office accusing a group of filming and following them from a drop box.
ARIZONA STATE
8newsnow.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a car in North Las Vegas. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, on West Craig Road and Bravita Drive, according to North Las Vegas police. A preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcyclist was traveling westbound...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy