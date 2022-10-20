Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Congressman Alan Grayson Loses Libel Claim Before Eleventh Circuit
From Grayson v. No Labels, Inc., decided today by the Eleventh Circuit (Chief Judge William Pryor and Judges Barbara Lagoa and Andrew Brasher):. Alan Grayson appeals the summary judgment against his second amended complaint of defamation, defamation by implication, and civil conspiracy …. Grayson alleged that his reputation was tarnished and he lost his seat in the United States House of Representatives because the defendants falsely denounced him for profiteering and for spousal abuse.
Immanuel v. CNN: No Revival for Appeal Filed a Day Late
From the decision today by Judge Lee Rosenthal (see also this earlier post):. Dr. Stella Immanuel sued CNN for defamation. The court dismissed her complaint with prejudice. Dr. Immanuel sought to appeal the dismissal, but she filed her notice of appeal a day after the 30-day deadline. Because that 30-day deadline is a jurisdictional limitation, the Fifth Circuit dismissed her appeal.
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Biden's Marijuana Pardons Did Not Free a Single Federal Prisoner or Deliver the Expungement He Promised
Edwin Rubis has served more than two decades of a 40-year federal prison sentence for participating in a marijuana distribution operation. Taking into account "good time" credit, he is not scheduled to be released until August 2032. Rubis is one of about 3,000 federal prisoners whose cannabis-related sentences were unaffected...
Trump drops attorney-client claims over Mar-a-Lago documents
A special master is reviewing 11,000 documents seized at Mar-a-Lago to determine whether to block Justice Department access. Trump's lawyers claim executive privilege for 3 documents totaling 19 pages. Trump dropped claims of attorney-client privilege for 9 documents totaling 95 pages. U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie is reviewing 21,792 pages...
Ninth Circuit Reverses "Provisional" Sealing of Appellate Brief in Interesting Free Speech Case
From an order today in Doe v. Roe 1, by Judges Barry Silverman and Eric Miller (9th Cir.):. The motion to intervene filed by Eugene Volokh (Docket Entry No. [22]) for the sole purpose of seeking reconsideration of the court's September 1, 2022 order, and no opposition having been filed, is granted. The motion for reconsideration (included in Docket Entry No. [22]), asking the court to make a redacted version of the opening brief available to the public, is granted. Within 21 days of this order, appellant must submit for public filing a redacted version of the opening brief that redacts appellee's name and identifying information. The page numbering and citations in the public brief must remain the same as in the sealed brief….
Why the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's Funding Structure Is Unconstitutional
When the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) was created as part of the massive Dodd-Frank banking regulation bill in 2010, it was given a funding structure unlike that of any other federal regulatory agency. That unique structure, it turns out, is also unconstitutional. A three-judge panel on the 5th Circuit...
Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions
Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature written by a bunch of people at the Institute for Justice. Short Circuit Live is heading to New York City this Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 7pm. Come join us and special guests Alex Reinert of Cardozo Law, Maaren Shah of Quinn Emanuel, and Bruce Green of Fordham Law. RSVP today!
Eighth Circuit Affirms Dismissal of State Suit Against Social Cost of Carbon
Today, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit affirmed a district court's dismissal of Missouri v. Biden, in which several states sought to enjoin the Biden Administration's use of interim estimates of the Social Cost of Carbon (i.e. the costs of greenhouse gas emissions) in agency proceedings. This decision was unsurprising and accords with the conclusion reached by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in a parallel suit.
No First Amendment Right to Publish Videos of Depositions
From Elswick v. Hall, decided today by Magistrate Judge Cheryl Eifert (S.D. W. Va.):. Pending before the Court is Defendant Officers' Motion for Protective Order, under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 26(c). Defendants seek to prevent Plaintiff's counsel from publishing the videotaped depositions of Defendants Hall, Rahmati, Lowther, and of a witness, Kenny Davis, on counsel's YouTube channel. Defendants contend that publication of the depositions will lead to embarrassment and annoyance and will expose the defendants and the witness, who are police officers, to unnecessary risk. Defendants also seek attorneys' fees and expenses incurred in moving for the protective order.
Sanctions for Lawyer's Plagiarism of Opposing Side's Motion
From Stilp v. Borough of West Chester, decided Monday by Judge Gene Pratter (E.D. Pa.):. The practice of law is not easy; it demands thorough research and writing, nearly always on a deadline. A quick turnaround does not excuse a lawyer's ethical duties to the Court, and there is never an excuse for appropriating the work of another lawyer—let alone opposing counsel—and presenting it as one's own….
"When I Die and Go to Hell, I Want to See the Entire [Court of Appeal] Panel There to Greet Me!"
From Rosen v. Tiffany of Bal Harbour Condominium Ass'n, Inc., decided yesterday by the Florida Court of Appeal, in an opinion by Judge Monica ordo, joined by Chief Justice Ivan Fernandez and Justice Edwin A. Scales, III:. Rosen, a condominium owner at Tiffany, has previously filed a series of lawsuits...
Chris Rufo's Battle to 'Stop Woke'
Few activists ever affect political discourse and public policy to the degree that Chris Rufo has in the span of just a few years. Rufo, the 38-year-old writer and senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, received a personal note from President Trump after Rufo's appearance on Fox motivated the former president to sign an executive order banning the federal government or its contractors from conducting certain "divisive" diversity trainings—an action later reversed by President Biden. He stood beside Florida governor Ron DeSantis as he announced the "Stop WOKE Act," on which Rufo has consulted. He's advised state lawmakers around the country on k-12 and higher education bills. And after the Walt Disney Company publicly opposed one of DeSantis' education bills, Rufo published leaked videos of internal meetings in which one executive producer discussed her "not-at-all secret gay agenda" and a production coordinator referenced a tracking tool meant to boost the representation of trans and "gender non-conforming" characters. Boycotts of Disney ensued, and DeSantis eventually revoked the company's special governance district.
Litigants Can't Refuse to Testify About Immigration Status, if It's Relevant
Plaintiff first objects to Magistrate Judge Hegarty's oral order during Plaintiff's September 22, 2022 deposition to answer questions regarding Plaintiff's travel to and in the United States. Magistrate Judge Hegarty states in his Recommendation that:. In the Complaint, Plaintiff alleges that in July 2013, she came to the United States...
What Will the GOP Do if It Wins?
This week on The Reason Roundtable, Matt Welch, Nick Gillespie, Peter Suderman, and Fiona Harrigan, filling in for Katherine Mangu-Ward, discuss the heated rhetoric surrounding the upcoming midterm elections, theorize what a GOP-controlled House would entail, and answer a listener's question about how libertarians can avoid being labeled "jihadists." 0:48:...
New Jersey Legislators Advance a Bill That Tramples on the Right To Bear Arms While Pretending To Respect It
Two weeks ago, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order against many of the restrictions on public possession of guns that New York imposed after the Supreme Court upheld the right to bear arms last June. Unfazed by that warning, New Jersey legislators this week advanced a strikingly similar bill that includes a subjective standard for issuing carry permits and sweeping, location-specific restrictions that make it legally perilous even for permit holders to leave home with guns.
Brickbat: Down the Toilet
California Gov. Gavin Newsom could withdraw state funds from a planned public toilet in San Francisco that is expected to cost $1.7 million and take two years to build. That includes the time and costs of permitting, reviews and public comment, as well as the actual construction. "A single, small bathroom should not cost $1.7 million," said Erin Mellon, Newsom's communications director.
Could Failure to Inform Insurer of Affirmative-Action Lawsuit Cost Harvard $15 Million?
Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard is not the only big lawsuit involving Harvard University. As the NYT's Adam Liptak reports, Harvard is also in state court, suing one of its insurers over $15 million in coverage for the costs of defending itself from the affirmative action lawsuit. Days after...
David Lat on the Yale Law School Free Speech Issues (Including the Boycott)
David Lat (Original Jurisdiction) has a characteristically detailed and thoughtful article on the issue. The article links to Judge James Ho's article (based on his speech) in which he explains his thinking behind his boycott of clerk applicants from future Yale Law School classes; and it also links to Judge Lisa Branch's and Judge Ho's letter accepting Yale Law School Dean Heather Gerken's invitation to meet, and criticizing parts of Dean Gerken's letter to Yale alumni about free speech at Yale.
Reason.com
Washington, DC
36K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.http://reason.com
Comments / 0