Leicester 2-0 Leeds: Brendan Rodgers' side move off bottom after dominant win thanks to Robin Koch's own goal and fine team move finished off by Harvey Barnes

Jesse Marsch felt the full force of Leeds fans’ fury after they slipped to a defeat at Leicester that left a big question mark over their prospects for this season.

It must have been nice for Brendan Rodgers to hear the boos directed at somebody else for once as Leeds supporters vented their anger at half-time, full-time and when Marsch made his substitutions, as well as chanting the name of former manager Marcelo Bielsa.

An own-goal from Robin Koch and a second from Harvey Barnes gave Leicester only their second victory in the league this term. Leeds, meanwhile, have not won in the league since beating Chelsea in August.

Harvey Barnes (left) celebrates with Leicester City team-mates after scoring their second goal

Barnes' finish helped the Foxes secure a 2-0 Premier League victory at the King Power Stadium

The win eases the pressure on Brendan Rodgers and takes them off the bottom of the table

Rodgers knows all about coming under fire from his own supporters this term following a dire start to the campaign that left them in the bottom three. Yet this time, the catcalls were aimed at Marsch.

The American made the baffling call to leave top scorer Rodrigo and winger Jack Harrison out of his starting XI, and the travelling fans let him know exactly what they thought when the sides headed off at the interval.

Leeds supporters were no happier about Marsch’s changes as this win was enough to lift Leicester off the foot of the table and for the first time this season they will fancy their chances of collecting back-to-back wins. On Sunday they head to Wolves, who are also in the bottom three and still without a permanent manager after being turned down by Julen Lopetegui and Michael Beale.

Robin Koch opened the scoring with an own goal by sliding a low cross past into his own net

Koch looks on following his own goal on what proved to be a miserable night for his side

Leicester scored two goals despite only having one shot on target - graphic from Sofascore

MATCH FACTS

Leicester (4-3-3): Ward 7; Castagne 7, Faes 6.5, Amartey 5.5, Justin 6; Tielemans 6, Soumare 6 (Mendy 65, 6), Dewsbury-Hall 6.5; Praet 7.5 (Perez 70, 6), Vardy 7 (Daka 65, 6) Barnes 7 (Iheanacho 85).

Subs not used: Iversen, Vestergaard, Thomas, Braybrooke. Wormleighton.

Scorers: Koch 16, Barnes 35

Booked: Soumare

Manager: Brendan Rodgers 7

Leeds United (4-2-3-1): Meslier 6; Kristensen 5, Koch 5 (Cooper 46, 6), Llorente 6, Firpo 5; Adams 6, Roca 5 (Rodrigo 46, 6); Summerville 6, Aaronson 6.5, Sinisterra 6.5; Bamford 5.5.

Subs not used: Klaesson, Ayling, Cooper, Harrison, Rodrigo, Gnonto, Gelhardt, Greenwood, Klich.

Booked: Koch

Manager: Jesse Marsch 5

Referee: Peter Bankes 6

Rodgers will be particularly pleased that his side managed to dig out a win without the suspended James Maddison, while Leeds looked desperately short of firepower and will now fear being dragged into another relegation battle, after their final-day escape last season.

Brendan Rodgers’ position has been under heavy scrutiny throughout the early part of the campaign, given his team’s dire form.

They had won only once in the league before this game and supporters were beginning to turn, with one group unfurling a banner calling for Rodgers to go during last Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace.

But at least publicly, chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, known as Khun Top, remains supportive. ‘I can see the commitment that Brendan, the staff and players are putting in to turn our form around. In difficult times, we must keep fighting, together.’

Neither side managed to grab the game early on and it was perhaps no surprise that a mistake should lead to the opener. Timothy Castagne robbed Marc Roca and though the recalled Jamie Vardy was fouled later in the move, referee Peter Bankes played advantage.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall found Dennis Praet and in trying to stop the Belgian’s cross reaching Barnes, Koch diverted it past the helpless Illan Meslier.

Before Barnes doubled the lead, Leeds twice came close to an equaliser. After Youri Tielemans shot had rebounded luckily into his path, Luis Sinisterra carried the ball forward, took advantage of some uncertain defending and curled against the bar from the edge of the box.

Then a clever pass from Brenden Aaronson released Crysencio Summerville, only for the winger to fire wide from an excellent position.

Despite not scoring, Jamie Vardy looked bright for the home side before departing as a sub

Diego Llorente attempts an overhead kick for Leeds United who toiled in attack in the Midlands

Leeds were quickly made to pay when Barnes finished a fine move to make it two. The home side swept the length of the field, with Castagne’s long pass finding Praet on the right. His ball inside allowed Vardy to back-heel into the path of Dewsbury-Hall. He helped it on to Barnes, who finished confidently from close range, as the visitors were booed off at half-time.

Leeds were livid at the start of the second half when Danny Ward collected what looked a clear backpass from Daniel Amartey in his gloves, only for play to be waved on.

Soon afterwards, Ward saved brilliantly from Liam Cooper – one of two half-time substitutes for Leeds – from two yards after Diego Llorente’s overhead-kick from Aaronson’s free-kick had rebounded to his fellow centre-back. The other sub, Rodrigo, had been sent on to give Patrick Bamford greater support in attack and the early signs were promising.

Jesse Marsch looks on as he instructs substitute Jack Harrison in the latter stages

Leeds fans couldn't hide their frustration as their winless streak stretched to seven games

But Leicester could always pose a threat of their own and Boubakary Soumare made a remarkable run from deep, beating three Leeds players and setting up Castagne for a shot that was well blocked.

Both sides were becoming frustrated with the officials for calling marginal fouls, and then James Justin bailed out Leicester by heading Rodrigo’s fizzing cross over his own bar. The Spaniard then miskicked when set up by Bamford 16 yards out.

Patson Daka replaced Vardy midway through the second half and should have had an assist to his name when he played in the charging Praet, who over-clubbed his angled effort.

RE-LIVE ALL THE ACTION AS IT HAPPENED...

20:13

Fulham 1-0 Aston Villa

39min: Villa respond immediately with Danny Ings seeing a shot from an acute angle pushed behind the post. But Fulham again nearly score from Villa's resulting corner!

A five on two counter attack ends with a Neeskens Kebano shot from a tight angle being blocked, Willian's follow up being charged down, and Mitrovic's attacking header from the looping ricochet being nodded wide.

20:04

Fulham 0-0 Aston Villa

31min: Villa's best spell here, and finally they call Bernd Leno into action as Danny Ings cuts onto his right foot before firing a powerful strike that the former Arsenal stopper beats away. Again it's slightly too central from an attacking point of view, but it was still a good save.

20:00

Fulham 0-0 Aston Villa

28min: Fulham have had the better of this first half, but Villa are trying to attack as well. They win a free-kick that results in Danny Ings heading over the bar when he perhaps could have done better - but it's all redundant anyway as he was correctly flagged slightly offside.

19:54

Fulham 0-0 Aston Villa

22min: Gerrard needs to sort his defence out here. Fulham are constantly threatening from set-pieces, with Joao Palhinha now nodding wide from eight yards out following a free-kick played into the box from the right flank.

19:47

Fulham 0-0 Aston Villa

12min: Concerns for Villa as in trying to keep a ball in with a header across goal, Tyrone Mings ends up running into an advertising hoarding before flipping over it and landing a little uncomfortably.

He stays down for a few moments but after some treatment he is back in the game.

19:46

Fulham 0-0 Aston Villa

11min: David Beckham would be purring at that. Bobby Decordova-Reid delivers a superb curling ball towards Mitrovic from the right flank, but despite climbing above two defenders he can only nod over the bar.

There is appreciation for the cross though with applause to his Fulham team-mate.

19:39

Fulham 0-0 Aston Villa

6min: Villa still haven't got going, but as a counter attack fails to materialise - Gerrard springs into action on the edge of his technical area to give encouraging words.

He seems happy with his side's application but just wants them to play the ball a bit faster before giving a thumbs up.

19:37

Fulham 0-0 Aston Villa

3min: Fulham are quick out the blocks, forcing a couple of chances already. Most notably after Antonee Robinson's dangerous left wing attack, Aleksandr Mitrovic's smart pass to Willian inside the box sees the forward cut inside onto his left foot before his low drive is well blocked by the foot of Emi Martinez in the Aston Villa goal.

Follow Sportsmail's live blog for tonight's Premier Leagues as Fulham host Aston Villa and Leeds travel to Leicester.