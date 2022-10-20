The artist formerly known as Kanye West is “no longer a billionaire,” per Forbes. The update arrives shortly after Adidas announced the immediate termination of its deal with Ye following a string of comments that have been widely called out as anti-Semitic. According to the publication, Ye is worth an estimated $400 million without the Adidas deal, which it valued at $1.5 billion. In a recent Piers Morgan interview, notably, Ye said he had “maybe only $120 million” in his account.

