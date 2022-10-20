Read full article on original website
Complex
Billionaire Boys Club Opens New Flagship Store in Miami
A new Billionaire Boys Club flagship has touched down in Miami. This month, the Pharrell and NIGO®-founded BBC ICECREAM opened the doors to its new store in the Art District of the Wynwood neighborhood. The store consists of 5,000 square feet of space, complete with design from the New York-based studio SNARKITECTURE.
Complex
Blue Ivy Bids More Than $80,000 on Pair of Diamond Earrings at Auction
Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy participated in a luxury auction over the weekend, where the 10-year-old threw out high bids to support her grandmother Tina Knowles, who put on the event. At Saturday’s 2022 Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles, Blue Ivy bid over $80,000 on a...
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
Complex
YoungBoy Never Broke Has Signed a Deal With Motown
Fresh off releasing his fifth solo full-length project of 2022, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has signed a deal with the Universal Music Group-owned Motown. According to Billboard, the Baton Rouge rapper will begin releasing music through Motown in 2023. Complex reached to a YoungBoy rep, who confirmed the signing. The news arrives a year after he announced a joint venture with Motown Records and his Never Broke Again collective.
hotnewhiphop.com
GloRilla Fires Back At Lil Duval For Making Fun Of Her Name
Earlier this month, Memphis native GloRilla trended online after social media users discovered her real name— Gloria Hallelujah Woods. People poked jokes at the rapper, but she remained unbothered before firing back on Twitter. “[And] why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah? Dats why...
hiphop-n-more.com
Kodak Black Joins Armani Caesar on New Single ‘DIANA’: Listen
Armani Caesar has been slowly climbing the ladder in rap over the last couple of years as she gets ready to release her new project The Liz 2. The project will serve as the sequel to the acclaimed original tape from 2020 and arrive on Friday, October 21. Today, the first lady of Griselda enlists Kodak Black on the latest single ‘DIANA’ where the two deliver smooth raps over a laidback instrumental.
Complex
Kanye West ‘No Longer a Billionaire’ as Net Worth Drops to $400M After Adidas Deal Termination, ‘Forbes’ Says
The artist formerly known as Kanye West is “no longer a billionaire,” per Forbes. The update arrives shortly after Adidas announced the immediate termination of its deal with Ye following a string of comments that have been widely called out as anti-Semitic. According to the publication, Ye is worth an estimated $400 million without the Adidas deal, which it valued at $1.5 billion. In a recent Piers Morgan interview, notably, Ye said he had “maybe only $120 million” in his account.
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Fronts All-New Stuart Weitzman Fall 2022 Campaign
Sleek styles, distinct design details and staple silhouettes set the tone for luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 campaign, Stand Strong. With a selection of sultry shoes and everyday essentials, the brand merges its signature styling with a contemporary flair to craft a campaign that transcends trends. In a series of snapshots, Stuart Weitzman’s fall collection of footwear is styled on and worn by the brand’s new ambassador, cultural icon Kim Kardashian.
Machine Gun Kelly Pops in Pastel Chain Loafers and Cerulean Suit at San Diego Film Festival
Machine Gun Kelly proved contrasting colors can coexist during the San Diego Film Festival. The musician was in attendance to promote his latest film, the musical drama “Taurus,” which he stars in alongside fiancée Megan Fox, Ruby Rose and Demetrius Flenory Jr. While hitting the red carpet with producer Tanya Mantooth, the Un/Dn Laqr founder wore a slim-fitting Atelier Cilian suit in a deep cerulean hue. Designed by Stephen Mikhail, his spring 2023 ensemble featured a diagonally-embossed fabric with pleated skinny trousers and a blazer with pointed lapels, layered atop a sheer black top for a punk rock touch. Completing Kelly’s...
Complex
Premiere: Newham’s Zino Vinci Comes Through With Visuals For “CEO Of The Friendship Group”
Following last month’s WIZE-produced, grime-meets-drill drop “Namaste”, UK rap newcomer Zino Vinci is back to show us more of what he’s capable of with his new single, “CEO Of The Friendship Group”. While the song title is a play on the much-discussed meme about...
Complex
Playboi Carti Launches New Narcissist Collection, Says This Is Start of ‘World Takeover’
Playboi Carti’s Narcissist has rolled out a new cut-and-sew collection. Featured in the collection are an assortment of “mugshot hoodies,” a cropped bomber, multiple hat designs, and more. Prices start at $60 for tank tops and run up to $395 for the cropped bombers. Notably, one of the mugshot designs originally included in the collection appears to have been removed, possibly in connection with social media criticism.
Complex
Boldy James Continues Canadian Winning Streak on Badge Epoque Ensemble Collab “Naturally Conspiring”
Toronto music project Badge Epoque Ensemble has joined forces with Toronto band Lammping as well as rappers Boldy James and Roshin for their new single “Naturally Conspiring.”. “On my corner gotta keep your 40 like an open beer/Hully Gully sonic boom/A n***a with a solar flare/Can’t come near me...
Complex
Mariah Carey Is Playing a Christmas Concert in Toronto in December
It wouldn’t be Christmas without Mariah Carey in your ear drums 24/7. We’re still in Halloween mode, but that hasn’t stopped Carey from booking Christmas shows for this December, including one Dec. 11 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is...
Complex
Spotify Launch ‘Day 1 Club’ To Rank Your Status As A UK Rap Stan
Spotify have always been more than a streaming service, always tying the way you listen to music with a strong social element so you can explore your friends’ listening habits and pick up on new artists along the way. With their new campaign, Day 1 Club, they’ve built a...
Complex
Vince Staples Has Run the Course of Music. But He’s Still Working.
Vince Staples has been gone for a while. After dropping an album that received widespread acclaim, he did a round of press and slipped back out of the limelight. His absence begs the question, where has Staples been? As enigmatic as the Long Beach rapper has a tendency to be, and as much as we overintellectualize his words and actions, his answer is unadorned—he’s been working.
Complex
Drake and 21 Savage Collabs, Ranked
Out of all of Drake’s frequent collaborators, he and 21 Savage have the best synergy. The two have an impressive track record that demonstrates their ability to bounce off one another and complement each other’s flows, even though they both have distinctly different rapping mechanics. So naturally, when they announced that they were dropping a collab album, Her Loss, it made perfect sense.
Complex
Loyle Carner Returns With ‘Hugo’, His Third Studio Album
Three years on from his last album, Not Waving, But Drowning, Loyle Carner has just released his third album hugo. Besides a small handful of singles in 2020—solo cut “Yesterday”, “I Wonder Why” with Scottish soul-pop maestro Joesef, and “Let It Go” with Flatbush Zombies producer Erick The Architect and transatlantic electronic duo FARR—LC’s been a little quiet on the music front, working instead on various culinary ventures, but now he’s back and in a pretty massive way.
Complex
London-Based Footwear Label Duke + Dexter Presents FW22 ‘Right To Roam’ Campaign
Duke + Dexter has just unveiled its Fall/Winter 2022 campaign, debuting a fresh selection of handmade footwear centred around the brand’s stripped-back identity. Removing all figurative boundaries, the visuals feature some of Duke + Dexter’s closest friends, who took to the picturesque Scottish Highlands for four days of hiking, exploring, and open water swimming.
Complex
Actor Leslie Jordan Dead at 67 Following Car Accident
Actor, comedian, and writer Leslie Jordan has died at age 67 after he suffered an apparent medical emergency and crashed his car. As TMZ reports, law enforcement sources said that he was driving his car in Hollywood on Monday when he crashed his BMW after suffering an unspecified medical emergency.
Complex
Gorgon City & Flirta D Collide On Booming New Track “Sidewindah”
Drawing a line under a busy summer that included a 16-week residency at Amnesia in Ibiza and a string of festival spots including Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds, North London production duo Gorgon City are back with their new single, “Sidewindah”, and they’ve called on Flirta D to provide his unique vocal flair.
