Another exciting ribbon-cutting in downtown New Rochelle, this time for 3THIRTY3, the new glass tower on Huguenot Street. With outstanding amenities and design, and with its twin already well under construction just across Centre Avenue, 3THIRTY3 reflects and advances New Rochelle’s aspirations for vibrant, sustainable growth. The apartments are going at a blistering pace — more than 50% leased after just four months, further evidence of the strengthen of our downtown housing market. More details in this press release.

NEW ROCHELLE, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO