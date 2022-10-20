ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, NY

longisland.com

Breslin Realty Announces Lease Signing With Christmas Tree Shops in Bohemia, NY

Breslin Realty is proud to announce the signing of a long-term lease with Christmas Tree Shops at 5181 Sunrise Highway, Bohemia, NY. Christmas Tree Shops will be occupying approximately 38,000 square feet in the Sayville Plaza shopping center. Christmas Tree Shops is a department store for housewares, furniture, year-round seasonal...
BOHEMIA, NY
therealdeal.com

North Fork mansion ban: “Monstrosities” no longer welcome

It has been ages since developers routinely built starter homes on the North Fork. But for the same reasons, they have built some big ones. In response, Southold Town last week banned construction of large homes, except on very large lots, Newsday reported. To be sure, this is not an...
SOUTHOLD, NY
longisland.com

New York Mac & Cheese Fest

Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall in Wantagh will be hosting a Mac & Cheese Fest on Sunday, October 23. This mac party for guests 21 and over features mac 'n cheese competitions as well as Don Q Rum tastings, hot sauce tastings, spicy mac eating contests, prizes, giveaways, and more.
WANTAGH, NY
TBR News Media

Hoyt Farm Halloweekend Festival a spooktacular success

Hoyt Farm Nature Preserve hosted its 17th Annual Halloweekend on Saturday, October 15, and Sunday, October 16. The popular annual event traditionally sells out without much advertising. This year was no different, with roughly 1500 residents, between both days, participating in the festival weekend. Families enjoyed touring the festive preserve playing games, winning prizes, engaging in the entertainment and Fall fare, and enjoying the food.
SMITHTOWN, NY
Hudson Valley Post

2 Plants Closing In New York, Over 200 Out Of Work

Two New York plants announced plans to close, leaving over 200 Empire State workers looking for new work. Johnson And Johnson announced a "plant layoff" at a New York City location. Johnson And Johnson Laying Off Plant Workers in New York. The Pharmaceutical Supplies company is laying off 64 employees...
BRENTWOOD, NY
longisland.com

Legislator Drucker Celebrates Plainview Hospital’s Magnet Designation

Nassau County Legislator Arnold W. Drucker (D - Plainview) joined Northwell Health CEO Michael Dowling, Plainview Hospital Executive Director Michael Fener and hospital staff on Friday, Oct. 21 to celebrate its Magnet designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center for excellence in nursing. Plainview Hospital underwent its three-day Magnet survey...
PLAINVIEW, NY
longisland.com

Town of Babylon Celebrates 24th Annual Hispanic Heritage Month Festival

Hispanic Heritage Month recently culminated in the Town of Babylon with the 24th annual Hispanic Heritage Month Festival, which for the first time in two years, was able to be held in-person at Tanner Park Senior Center. Supervisor Rich Schaffer, Deputy Supervisor Tony Martinez and Councilmen Terence McSweeney and DuWayne Gregory were all in attendance along with Presiding Officer of the Suffolk County Legislature Kevin McCaffrey and Legislator Jason Richberg.
BABYLON, NY
therealdeal.com

East End property sales tax heads to vote

One year after the state legislature paved the way for a new East End property sales tax, voters will decide whether to enact it. South Fork and North Fork residents will start voting Saturday on a 0.5 percent real estate transfer tax to fund affordable housing programs in the region. Backers say it will create housing for some of the workers who maintain properties and staff businesses in enclaves like the Hamptons but can’t afford to live in them.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
syossetadvance.com

Arrest for trademark counterfeiting

Nassau County Police arrested a Smithtown woman for allegedly selling counterfeited merchandise at her Plainview boutique. According to detectives, in April 2021 an extensive investigation with the assistance of the United States Postal Inspectors was conducted at Linny’s Boutique located at 1032 Old Country Road. According to police, Lindsay Castelli, 31, was the sole owner of a storefront that contained thousands of synthetic heat-sealed counterfeit labels along with assorted clothing and jewelry.
PLAINVIEW, NY
noambramson.org

3THIRTY3 Opens on Huguenot Street

Another exciting ribbon-cutting in downtown New Rochelle, this time for 3THIRTY3, the new glass tower on Huguenot Street. With outstanding amenities and design, and with its twin already well under construction just across Centre Avenue, 3THIRTY3 reflects and advances New Rochelle’s aspirations for vibrant, sustainable growth. The apartments are going at a blistering pace — more than 50% leased after just four months, further evidence of the strengthen of our downtown housing market. More details in this press release.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
TBR News Media

Wanted for East Northport grand larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a store in East Northport this month. A man allegedly stole items from the Verizon store, located at 4000 Jericho Turnpike on...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Wanted for Commack grand larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who allegedly stole merchandise from a Commack store last month. A man allegedly stole a cultivator, wheelbarrow and roofing shingles from Home Depot, located at 5025 Jericho...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Electric Vehicle Chargers Coming to North Hempstead Parks Under New Initiative

Press conference with elected officials and EV drivers from Long Island will be held on Tuesday, October 25 at 10:30 a.m. to announce the "Power Up in a Park" Initiative that will bring EV charging stations to several North Hempstead Town Parks. The event will be held in Clinton G. Martin Park in New Hyde Park, NY, which is set to receive charging stations under the initiative, and electric vehicles will form the backdrop of the event.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY

