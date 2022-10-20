Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
longisland.com
Breslin Realty Announces Lease Signing With Christmas Tree Shops in Bohemia, NY
Breslin Realty is proud to announce the signing of a long-term lease with Christmas Tree Shops at 5181 Sunrise Highway, Bohemia, NY. Christmas Tree Shops will be occupying approximately 38,000 square feet in the Sayville Plaza shopping center. Christmas Tree Shops is a department store for housewares, furniture, year-round seasonal...
830 Pelhamdale Avenue 1st Floor, New Rochelle, NY 10801, New Rochelle, NY 10801 - $3,500
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — A commercial property at 830 Pelhamdale Avenue 1st Floor, New Rochelle, NY 10801 in New Rochelle is listed at $3,500. School District: New Rochelle City School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker...
longisland.com
Southampton’s Schmidt's Market Closes After 43 Years; Owner Cites High Rent as Reason
As per a post on their Facebook page, Schmidt's Market of Southampton closed their doors for good on Saturday, October 22 after 43 years of serving the local community. In the store’s farewell Facebook post, owner Dennis Schmidt cited drastically-high rent as the reason as reason for the closure.
therealdeal.com
North Fork mansion ban: “Monstrosities” no longer welcome
It has been ages since developers routinely built starter homes on the North Fork. But for the same reasons, they have built some big ones. In response, Southold Town last week banned construction of large homes, except on very large lots, Newsday reported. To be sure, this is not an...
longisland.com
New York Mac & Cheese Fest
Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall in Wantagh will be hosting a Mac & Cheese Fest on Sunday, October 23. This mac party for guests 21 and over features mac 'n cheese competitions as well as Don Q Rum tastings, hot sauce tastings, spicy mac eating contests, prizes, giveaways, and more.
Hoyt Farm Halloweekend Festival a spooktacular success
Hoyt Farm Nature Preserve hosted its 17th Annual Halloweekend on Saturday, October 15, and Sunday, October 16. The popular annual event traditionally sells out without much advertising. This year was no different, with roughly 1500 residents, between both days, participating in the festival weekend. Families enjoyed touring the festive preserve playing games, winning prizes, engaging in the entertainment and Fall fare, and enjoying the food.
2 Plants Closing In New York, Over 200 Out Of Work
Two New York plants announced plans to close, leaving over 200 Empire State workers looking for new work. Johnson And Johnson announced a "plant layoff" at a New York City location. Johnson And Johnson Laying Off Plant Workers in New York. The Pharmaceutical Supplies company is laying off 64 employees...
More senior citizens and people with disabilities may be eligible for NYC Rent Freeze Program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A new report says more senior citizens and people with disabilities may be eligible for the city’s Rent Freeze Program, which protects eligible tenants living in affordable housing from future rent hikes. The city Department of Finance’s 2022 annual report released Monday details expanded outreach...
longisland.com
Legislator Drucker Celebrates Plainview Hospital’s Magnet Designation
Nassau County Legislator Arnold W. Drucker (D - Plainview) joined Northwell Health CEO Michael Dowling, Plainview Hospital Executive Director Michael Fener and hospital staff on Friday, Oct. 21 to celebrate its Magnet designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center for excellence in nursing. Plainview Hospital underwent its three-day Magnet survey...
Sandy 10 years later: Building back smarter in Freeport
Nearly 4,000 homes were flooded during the October 2012 storm. On Buffalo Avenue, a 100-family unit building became unlivable in a matter of hours.
longisland.com
Town of Babylon Celebrates 24th Annual Hispanic Heritage Month Festival
Hispanic Heritage Month recently culminated in the Town of Babylon with the 24th annual Hispanic Heritage Month Festival, which for the first time in two years, was able to be held in-person at Tanner Park Senior Center. Supervisor Rich Schaffer, Deputy Supervisor Tony Martinez and Councilmen Terence McSweeney and DuWayne Gregory were all in attendance along with Presiding Officer of the Suffolk County Legislature Kevin McCaffrey and Legislator Jason Richberg.
therealdeal.com
East End property sales tax heads to vote
One year after the state legislature paved the way for a new East End property sales tax, voters will decide whether to enact it. South Fork and North Fork residents will start voting Saturday on a 0.5 percent real estate transfer tax to fund affordable housing programs in the region. Backers say it will create housing for some of the workers who maintain properties and staff businesses in enclaves like the Hamptons but can’t afford to live in them.
New York City Adds New School Holiday
Amila Tennakoon (CC Attribution 2.0) New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to add a new school holiday to all public schools in New York starting in 2023, according to CNN.
syossetadvance.com
Arrest for trademark counterfeiting
Nassau County Police arrested a Smithtown woman for allegedly selling counterfeited merchandise at her Plainview boutique. According to detectives, in April 2021 an extensive investigation with the assistance of the United States Postal Inspectors was conducted at Linny’s Boutique located at 1032 Old Country Road. According to police, Lindsay Castelli, 31, was the sole owner of a storefront that contained thousands of synthetic heat-sealed counterfeit labels along with assorted clothing and jewelry.
noambramson.org
3THIRTY3 Opens on Huguenot Street
Another exciting ribbon-cutting in downtown New Rochelle, this time for 3THIRTY3, the new glass tower on Huguenot Street. With outstanding amenities and design, and with its twin already well under construction just across Centre Avenue, 3THIRTY3 reflects and advances New Rochelle’s aspirations for vibrant, sustainable growth. The apartments are going at a blistering pace — more than 50% leased after just four months, further evidence of the strengthen of our downtown housing market. More details in this press release.
15 Things Only New Yorkers Do On A Daily Basis
So we decided to ask our hilarious and loyal following what common practices they do on a daily basis living in the greatest city in the world. Here are some of our favorites: via GIPHY
Wanted for East Northport grand larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a store in East Northport this month. A man allegedly stole items from the Verizon store, located at 4000 Jericho Turnpike on...
Wanted for Commack grand larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who allegedly stole merchandise from a Commack store last month. A man allegedly stole a cultivator, wheelbarrow and roofing shingles from Home Depot, located at 5025 Jericho...
Students create Nightmare on Main Street exhibit in Huntington
The spookiest month of the year signals the return of the Huntington Arts Council’s annual student exhibit, Nightmare on Main Street, a Halloween-inspired juried art exhibit for Nassau and Suffolk County students in grades 6 to 12. This year’s show runs from Oct. 21 to Nov. 15. “Our...
longisland.com
Electric Vehicle Chargers Coming to North Hempstead Parks Under New Initiative
Press conference with elected officials and EV drivers from Long Island will be held on Tuesday, October 25 at 10:30 a.m. to announce the "Power Up in a Park" Initiative that will bring EV charging stations to several North Hempstead Town Parks. The event will be held in Clinton G. Martin Park in New Hyde Park, NY, which is set to receive charging stations under the initiative, and electric vehicles will form the backdrop of the event.
