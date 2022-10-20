ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

wbrz.com

Man who allegedly shot at several occupied apartments in Donaldsonville arrested

DONALDSONVILLE - A man arrested for shooting multiple occupied apartments was arrested for 19 counts of aggravated assault. Monday, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 23-year-old James Peters for his connection to a shooting in Donaldsonville that happened Oct. 19. According to deputies, around 5:45 p.m., Peters shot at multiple occupied apartments on the 200 block of D'Ville Village Circle.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern fraternity shooting suspect was out on bond for domestic abuse, armed robbery arrests

The man accused of wounding 11 people in a shooting at a fraternity party just off Southern University's campus had previously been let out on bail twice within a month-long period on separate domestic violence and attempted armed robbery charges, and was awaiting trials for both at the time he allegedly fired into the crowd of students Friday, court records show.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Ponchatoula police arrest man accused in bar shooting

PONCHATOULA, La. — Ponchatoula police announced the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a shooting at an area bar Sunday morning. The shooting was reported at the Ole Skool Bar around 12:30 a.m. According to police, officers responded to the bar and found a person shot in...
PONCHATOULA, LA
NOLA.com

Police arrest alleged gunman in shooting off Southern campus that injured 11

Baton Rouge police have arrested the person they say fired the shots that injured 11 students during an off-campus party Friday at a Southern University fraternity house, the department announced Sunday evening. Jaicedric Williams, 22, was arrested on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Suspect accused of attempted armed robbery with BB gun at casino parking lot

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of using a BB gun in an attempted armed robbery at L’Auberge Casino Hotel last week was arrested Friday. Deputies responded to the casino hotel on Monday, Oct. 17 where a victim claimed that a man in a white hoodie tried to rob him at gunpoint in the parking lot who then said the situation was a “YouTube prank,” according to an arrest warrant.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 dead, 1 injured in Prairieville shooting

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a fatal shooting in Prairieville Tuesday, Oct. 25. A spokesman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed one of the two victims died as a result of their injuries. The incident happened on...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

APSO identifies 18-year-old killed in morning Prairieville shooting

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A morning shooting in Prairieville left one person dead and another injured. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the victim killed as Travis Richardson, 18, of Prairieville. Deputies responded to a shooting at 8 a.m. on John Broussard Road where two people were reportedly...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
cenlanow.com

One killed, one shot, two arrested after custody visit in Hammond

HAMMOND. La. (WGNO) — Two people have been arrested by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, after the shooting death of a Hammond man during a custody visit. Investigators say that 21-year-old Howard Watkins, Jr. was fatally shot by 25-year-old Ajante Jackson on Tuesday (Oct. 18). Jackson is the...
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

Man accused of selling fentanyl in Baton Rouge, Central arrested

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Agents arrested a man accused of selling fentanyl in the Baton Rouge area was arrested Sunday, according to Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran. A two-week investigation led to the arrest of 37-year-old Roderick Poindexter. Corcoran said Poindexter fled into the apartment while agents tried to arrest him. He was found soaking wet after allegedly trying to hide fentanyl in a bathroom.
CENTRAL, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies searching for suspect in string of Tangipahoa burglaries

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a man believed to be a person of interest in several burglaries throughout the parish in the last few weeks. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office is searching for Alvin Roy Phillips, 50, of Hammond. Anyone with information on...
TANGIPAHOA, LA
wbrz.com

Vandalism issues in Plaquemine; two juveniles arrested for setting cars on fire

PLAQUEMINE - After vandals hit three of Plaquemine's city parks over the weekend, two juveniles were arrested for their role in the crimes. The City of Plaquemine said the two juveniles set two vehicles on fire that were presumably wrecked, but were used for Plaquemine and Iberville firefighter training on how to get someone out of a wrecked vehicle safely.
PLAQUEMINE, LA

