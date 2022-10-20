Read full article on original website
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
wbrz.com
Man who allegedly shot at several occupied apartments in Donaldsonville arrested
DONALDSONVILLE - A man arrested for shooting multiple occupied apartments was arrested for 19 counts of aggravated assault. Monday, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 23-year-old James Peters for his connection to a shooting in Donaldsonville that happened Oct. 19. According to deputies, around 5:45 p.m., Peters shot at multiple occupied apartments on the 200 block of D'Ville Village Circle.
theadvocate.com
Southern fraternity shooting suspect was out on bond for domestic abuse, armed robbery arrests
The man accused of wounding 11 people in a shooting at a fraternity party just off Southern University's campus had previously been let out on bail twice within a month-long period on separate domestic violence and attempted armed robbery charges, and was awaiting trials for both at the time he allegedly fired into the crowd of students Friday, court records show.
wbrz.com
Suspect jailed without bond after shooting at Southern fraternity party
BATON ROUGE - A man accused of firing shots into a crowd of partygoers after a fight broke out at a Southern University fraternity house will stay in jail without the possibility of bond for now. Jaicedric Williams, 22, was arrested early Sunday afternoon, days after the Oct. 21 shooting...
WDSU
Ponchatoula police arrest man accused in bar shooting
PONCHATOULA, La. — Ponchatoula police announced the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a shooting at an area bar Sunday morning. The shooting was reported at the Ole Skool Bar around 12:30 a.m. According to police, officers responded to the bar and found a person shot in...
wbrz.com
Woman allegedly kidnapped toddler, said she wanted to be his grandmother
ZACHARY - A woman told police she kidnapped a young boy from a "crack house" and wanted to take custody of him from his adopted mother because she didn't think the boy was being raised correctly, according to arrest documents. On Sept. 3, the Zachary Police Department was dispatched to...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Suspect arrested after multiple apartments struck by gunfire in Donaldsonville
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Donaldsonville man in connection with a shooting that resulted in multiple apartments being hit by gunfire. James Peters, 23, was charged with 19 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, three counts of aggravated damage to property, and illegal use of weapons.
NOLA.com
Police arrest alleged gunman in shooting off Southern campus that injured 11
Baton Rouge police have arrested the person they say fired the shots that injured 11 students during an off-campus party Friday at a Southern University fraternity house, the department announced Sunday evening. Jaicedric Williams, 22, was arrested on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean...
brproud.com
Suspect accused of attempted armed robbery with BB gun at casino parking lot
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of using a BB gun in an attempted armed robbery at L’Auberge Casino Hotel last week was arrested Friday. Deputies responded to the casino hotel on Monday, Oct. 17 where a victim claimed that a man in a white hoodie tried to rob him at gunpoint in the parking lot who then said the situation was a “YouTube prank,” according to an arrest warrant.
wbrz.com
Man arrested for attempted murder after shooting someone at Ponchatoula bar
PONCHATOULA - A man was arrested early Sunday morning after shooting someone at a Ponchatoula bar. According to the Ponchatoula Police Deparment, Joshua Taylor shot someone at the Ole Skool Bar shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The victim was found lying on the ground with a gunshot to their shoulder.
1 dead, 1 injured in Prairieville shooting
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a fatal shooting in Prairieville Tuesday, Oct. 25. A spokesman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed one of the two victims died as a result of their injuries. The incident happened on...
Third suspect in Southern frat house shooting arrested
Federal marshals arrested Jaicedric Williams at his home Sunday afternoon on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
brproud.com
APSO identifies 18-year-old killed in morning Prairieville shooting
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A morning shooting in Prairieville left one person dead and another injured. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the victim killed as Travis Richardson, 18, of Prairieville. Deputies responded to a shooting at 8 a.m. on John Broussard Road where two people were reportedly...
cenlanow.com
One killed, one shot, two arrested after custody visit in Hammond
HAMMOND. La. (WGNO) — Two people have been arrested by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, after the shooting death of a Hammond man during a custody visit. Investigators say that 21-year-old Howard Watkins, Jr. was fatally shot by 25-year-old Ajante Jackson on Tuesday (Oct. 18). Jackson is the...
wbrz.com
Police arrest suspected shooter, 2 others in shooting at SU fraternity party that left 11 hurt
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a suspected shooter and two other men after gunshots were fired into a crowd of partygoers at a Southern University fraternity party early Friday morning, leaving 11 people hurt. In a late-night news conference Friday, the Baton Rouge Police Department said they arrested Miles Moss,...
brproud.com
Man accused of selling fentanyl in Baton Rouge, Central arrested
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Agents arrested a man accused of selling fentanyl in the Baton Rouge area was arrested Sunday, according to Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran. A two-week investigation led to the arrest of 37-year-old Roderick Poindexter. Corcoran said Poindexter fled into the apartment while agents tried to arrest him. He was found soaking wet after allegedly trying to hide fentanyl in a bathroom.
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for suspect in string of Tangipahoa burglaries
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a man believed to be a person of interest in several burglaries throughout the parish in the last few weeks. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office is searching for Alvin Roy Phillips, 50, of Hammond. Anyone with information on...
wbrz.com
Vandalism issues in Plaquemine; two juveniles arrested for setting cars on fire
PLAQUEMINE - After vandals hit three of Plaquemine's city parks over the weekend, two juveniles were arrested for their role in the crimes. The City of Plaquemine said the two juveniles set two vehicles on fire that were presumably wrecked, but were used for Plaquemine and Iberville firefighter training on how to get someone out of a wrecked vehicle safely.
wbrz.com
Shots fired into Prairieville home during drive-by attack Sunday morning
PRAIRIEVILLE - A mobile home was shot multiple times early Sunday morning and detectives are still trying to find out why. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, a mobile home on Levern Stafford Road was hit by gunfire multiple times around 5:30 a.m. Deputies said people were home, but...
Hundreds of dollars stolen from casino cash register, Livonia police say
LIVONIA, La. (WAFB) - Police are asking for the public’s help after $700 dollars in cash was stolen from a casino cash register. According to police, the incident happened at the Livonia Travel Plaza Casino on Friday, Oct. 21, around 5:30 p.m. Police say three men allegedly entered the...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish man charged with aggravated assault with a firearm in Assumption Parish
An Ascension Parish man was arrested on an aggravated assault with a firearm charge in Assumption Parish, according to an Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office news release. Assumption Parish deputies arrested 72-year-old Frank F. Bonadona of Donaldsonville in connection with an alleged threat in the Klotzville area of the parish Oct. 9.
