Red flag laws violate your USA Constitutional Right to due process. Also violate your 2nd Amendment Right. They treat you as guilty until proven innocent. False accusations by vindictive evil people can take away Constitutional Rights.
We need red flag laws to confiscate cars from people who are a danger to themselves and others. With nearly 40k auto related deaths annually in this country, in spite of thousands of traffic laws, highway patrols, speed traps, cameras on every corner, and packed traffic courts daily in every corner of America, the immature, irresponsible, and reckless violators, pay their revenue generating fines and get right back in their cars. We'll have another 40k deaths next year. We license millions of teenagers as young as 15 and barely out of middle school. Common sense automobile safety laws should prevent anyone younger than 21 from purchasing, possessing, or operating an automobile. If it would save just ONE child's life, would you surrender YOUR car for a horse and buggy, bicycle, or train ride? It's about saving lives, right?!?
No law is more ripe for abuse and violation of the Constitution than “red flag” laws. It’s an automatic ‘guilty’ verdict proclaimed by one individual without even a question.
