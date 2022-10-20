ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Red flag laws violate your USA Constitutional Right to due process. Also violate your 2nd Amendment Right. They treat you as guilty until proven innocent. False accusations by vindictive evil people can take away Constitutional Rights.

Tango India Mike
We need red flag laws to confiscate cars from people who are a danger to themselves and others. With nearly 40k auto related deaths annually in this country, in spite of thousands of traffic laws, highway patrols, speed traps, cameras on every corner, and packed traffic courts daily in every corner of America, the immature, irresponsible, and reckless violators, pay their revenue generating fines and get right back in their cars. We'll have another 40k deaths next year. We license millions of teenagers as young as 15 and barely out of middle school. Common sense automobile safety laws should prevent anyone younger than 21 from purchasing, possessing, or operating an automobile. If it would save just ONE child's life, would you surrender YOUR car for a horse and buggy, bicycle, or train ride? It's about saving lives, right?!?

Hook
No law is more ripe for abuse and violation of the Constitution than “red flag” laws. It’s an automatic ‘guilty’ verdict proclaimed by one individual without even a question.

Related
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
The Independent

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case

In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Geraldo Rivera warns DeSantis will ‘feel the wrath of Latino voters’ for exploiting migrants in political stunt

Fox News political commentator Geraldo Rivera has sent a scathing message to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his political stunt involving Venezuelan migrants. Rivera took to Twitter and predicted that Mr DeSantis will face serious consequences at the ballot box for sending two flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month. According to a Mason-Dixon poll released on Wednesday, Mr DeSantis leads the gubernatorial race in the Sunshine State by 11 points over Democrat Charlie Crist. “Governor DeSantis will soon feel the wrath of Florida’s Latino voters outraged by his toying with the lives of those Venezuelan refugees he...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Regretful Oath Keeper Leader Said Having Rifles on Jan. 6 Would Have ‘Fixed It Right Then and There’

The trial of five members of the Oath Keepers militia group who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot began Monday in the D.C. district courthouse. Stewart Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, Jessica Watkins, Thomas Caldwell, and Kenneth Harrelson are standing trial just across the street from the white marbled complex where a little less than two years ago a crowd of Trump supporters beat police and stormed the halls of Congress in an attempt to prevent the certification of the 2020 election. Following opening arguments, the prosecution presented footage of Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes shortly after Jan. 6, asserting that...
howafrica.com

The US President Who Secretly Bought Enslaved Children

According to history, the cruel practice of owning slaves was common among presidents during the late 1700s and early 1800s. Enslaved laborers even assisted in the construction of the White House. Many of the commanders-in-chief were enslavers while in office, as the majority of them came from enslaving families and...
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS News

Arizona prosecutors want 66-year-old grandmother to go to prison for collecting 4 ballots in 2020

A parade of character witnesses provided a judge Thursday with glowing reports about a southern Arizona woman who admitted to collecting four early ballots in the 2020 primary election as her lawyer seeks leniency and prosecutors urge him to send her to prison for a year. Testimony in Yuma County Superior Court painted a picture of Guillermina Fuentes as filled with remorse and a pillar of small border community of San Luis.
SAN LUIS, AZ
Salon

FBI witness in Mar-a-Lago case wounded in "midday attack"

In this aerial view, former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) The case of the woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago by pretending to be a Rothschild family heiress took another bizarre turn after a shooting in Canada. The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Colorado schools forced to tell GOP candidate to stop saying students identify as cats

A Republican gubernatorial candidate in Colorado’s claims that students are dressing up as cats and other furry animals has been widely denied by a selection of school districts in the state.Heidi Ganahl levelled the wacky accusations against as many as 30 different schools in the state while appearing on the Jimmy Sengenberger Show on Saturday.“It sounds absolutely ridiculous, but it’s happening all over Colorado and schools are tolerating it. It’s insane,” the GOP hopeful challenging Governor Jared Polis next month said in an appearance on the conservative talk show.“What on earth are we doing? Knock it off, schools. Put...
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

Woman Who Allegedly Sent Migrants To Martha's Vineyard Has Been Identified

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The woman involved in allegedly sending migrants in Texas on flights to Martha's Vineyard last month was identified by CNN and The New York Times as Perla Huerta. Some of the migrants' lawyers said she will play a factor in the civil lawsuit filed against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on the migrant's behalf.
FLORIDA STATE

