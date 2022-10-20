Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Fatal bicycle crash under investigation in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Police are continuing to investigate a crash that claimed the life of a bicyclist in Dover late last week. Just before 4 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a call regarding a collision between a vehicle and a bicycle in the area of South DuPont Highway and Bay Road. On arrival, officers found the victim, identified as 65-year-old Evalene Pye, laying on the ground with serious injuries. She was taken to Christiana Hospital via DSP helicopter for further treatment, where she died as a result of her injuries the following day.
WBOC
Dover Bicyclist Dies After Collision With Pickup Truck
DOVER, Del. - A Dover bicyclist who died after being struck by a pickup truck Thursday has been identified. According to police, Evalene Pyle, 65, was riding her bicycle shortly before 4 pm when she collided with a 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 that was traveling northbound on Bay Road. Police said Pyle had entered the roadway and the pickup driver was unable to avoid the collision.
firststateupdate.com
Pedestrian Struck In New Castle Sunday Morning
Just before 1:00, Sunday morning rescue crews from Holloway Terrace, New Castle County Paramedics along with Delaware State Police responded to the 3100 block of New Castle Avenue for reports of a pedestrian struck. Initial reports from the scene indicate that a male patient was transported to Christian Hospital in...
WMDT.com
Milford bicyclist killed in serious crash on Route 1
MILFORD, Del. – A 36-year-old bicyclist has died following a serious crash on Route 1 near Milford. According to Delaware State Police, the crash occurred around 6:26 p.m., Saturday as a 2013 Honda Civic was traveling southbound in the left lane of Bay Road (Route 1), just south of Tub Mill Pond Road.
firststateupdate.com
Teen Hospitalized After Serious Crash Sunday Night
Just after 7:00, Sunday evening rescue crews from the Mill Creek Fire Company responded to Limestone Road at Pickwick Drive in Stanton for a motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, crews reportedly found a teen male driver who had extricated himself from the vehicle after striking a tree. The teen was...
firststateupdate.com
Bicyclist Airlifter After Milford Accident Succumbs To His Injuries
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal bicycle accident that occurred Saturday evening in the Milford area, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 22, 2022, at approximately 6:26 p.m., a 2013 Honda Civic was traveling southbound in the left lane of Bay Road (Route 1), just south of Tub Mill Pond Road. The Honda was traveling behind another vehicle that was not involved. At the time, a bicyclist entered the left, southbound lane of Route 1 attempting to cross from east to west. The bicyclist entered the path of the uninvolved vehicle causing it to stop suddenly. This action caused the Honda to change lanes into the right travel lane. The bicyclist was crossing the right travel lane and in the path of the Honda. The front of the Honda struck the right side of the bicycle and ejected the bicyclist.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Charges Forthcoming In Accident That Closed 896 On Thursday
Delaware State Police are investigating a three-vehicle injury collision that occurred in the Newark area on Thursday morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:35 a.m., a Tesla Model 3, operated by a 21-year-old Newark man was observed by a trooper traveling southbound on Interstate 95 south of the JFK Service Area at a high rate of speed. The trooper pulled out onto Interstate 95 southbound to initiate a traffic stop. Due to the Tesla’s speed, the trooper was unable to catch up to it.
WGMD Radio
Milford Man Dies after Bicycle Struck by Car Saturday
A Milford man has died after a crash Saturday evening on Bay Road just south of tub Mill Pond Road. Delaware State Police continue to investigate, but say a Honda was southbound behind another vehicle when a 36 year old man on a bike moved into the southbound lane. The first vehicle stopped suddenly – and the Honda swerved into the right lane – and struck the bicycle – ejecting the rider. The bicycle rider was flown to Christiana Hospital in critical condition – but died on Sunday. The 19 year old driver of the Honda was not injured.
WDEL 1150AM
Bear resident charged with DUI after allegedly rear-ending police SUV
A Bear resident is charged with DUI after he allegedly rear-ended a stopped Delaware State Police SUV. 35-year-old Anthony Kungu's car plowed into the back of the marked Chevy Tahoe at the intersection of Route 896 southbound and Old Baltimore Pike around 3:30 Sunday morning, while the trooper driving the SUV was stopped for a red light, police said.
WBOC
Man Killed While Riding Bike in Milford
MILFORD, Del. - A Milford man was killed after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle early Saturday evening. Delaware State Police say a 2013 Honda Civic was going southbound in the left lane of Route 1, just south of Tub Mill Pond Road, around 6:30 p.m. TRoopers said the Honda was traveling behind another car when a bicyclist entered the left lane of Rt. 1, attempting to cross the highway from east to west.
fox29.com
State police: Suspect waited for victim in Acme parking lot, shot him in the neck
WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lots of an Acme store in Wilmington Friday night. The 36-year-old victim was shot in the neck on his way back to his car at an Acme on Concord Pike around 7 p.m. He was transported to local hospital for treatment, but his condition is not known at this time.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Arrest Suspect for Attempted Bank Robbery
Delaware State Police have arrested Lashawnda Jones, 42 of Wilmington, Delaware following a robbery investigation that began on Saturday morning. On October 22, 2022, at approximately 11:23 p.m., troopers were dispatched to the TD Bank located at 1001 East Songsmith Drive, Bear regarding a robbery. The ensuing investigation revealed that a female suspect had entered the business and presented a demand note to the bank teller. The victim notified her manager, at which point the suspect fled the business without obtaining any cash. The suspect fled the scene in a maroon Nissan Altima.
dsp.delaware.gov
Trespassing Complaint Leads to Weapon and Drug Arrest
Delaware State Police have arrested Angelo Fields-Sanchez, 31, of Wilmington, DE on firearm and drug charges following an investigation that began early Monday morning in the Claymont area. On October 24, 2022, at approximately 1:15 a.m., troopers responded to the Tri State Mall located at 333 Naamans Road, Claymont regarding...
Fire crews battle two-alarm fire in Wilmington
Firefighters say the fire spread to adjacent buildings that were damaged.
firststateupdate.com
Police Chase Ends With Driver Ejected, Airlifted To CER
Earlier this morning a patient was transported from Nanticoke Hospital in Bridgeville to Christiana Hospital via LifeNet in critical condition. The patient, a man reportedly in his 20s, was originally taken to Nanticoke Hospital after a police chase ended with the man being ejected from his vehicle. At this time...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Release Details In Fairfax Grocery Store Shooting
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside of a Wilmington area grocery store on Friday night, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 21, 2022, at approximately 7:10 p.m., troopers responded to the ACME, located at 1901 Concord Pike, Wilmington regarding a shooting that had occurred. The investigation showed that unknown suspect(s) parked their vehicle near the victim’s vehicle in the parking lot. The 36-year-old male victim from Wilmington was returning to his vehicle when the suspect(s) fired a round striking the victim in his neck. The victim was transported to an area hospital for emergency medical treatment. No other individuals were injured.
Crash With Injuries Reported In South Jersey
There was a crash with injuries in Camden County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 on Route 73 southbound near Signal Hill Road in Voorhees Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. Two of three lanes were closed, 511nj.org reported. to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Rush hour crash closes stretch of Route 222 in Spring
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A three-vehicle crash closed a stretch of Route 222 in Berks County for much of Friday morning's rush hour and beyond. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. in the northbound lanes of 222 near the Broadcasting Road interchange in Spring Township. Three people...
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Firefighters Battling Structure Fire In Wilmington, Partial Collapse
Just after 6:40 Wilmington Firefighters were dispatched to the 2200 block of N Market Street in Wilmington for reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews reported fire through the roof. Follow-up reports heavy fire showing from the second-floor rear. Command ordered an exterior attack to try and get the...
Garbage Truck Driver Struck Dead By Passing Car After Plowing His Vehicle Into Berks Home
A garbage truck crashed into a home in Berks County in the early morning of Friday. Oct. 21, according to a report from WFMZ. The accident occurred on Schulz Road in Hereford Township at around 5:30 a.m., the outlet reported. The driver, 55-year-old Scott L. Fichter of Bethlehem, exited the...
