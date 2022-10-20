John Linnehan is a wiry bundle of energy. He’s the Republican candidate for House District 13, consisting of his hometown of Ellsworth plus Waltham and central Hancock. At the same time, he’s running for the Ellsworth City Council. If he were to win both seats, he would prioritize where to be, when, based on what is most important to Ellsworth.

MAINE STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO