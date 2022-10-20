ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tribute to boy, 15, who died in Liverpool restaurant collapse

A 15-year-old boy who died after collapsing at a restaurant in Liverpool was "a caring boy with an infectious personality", his family have said. Euan McNamara was with his friends and family when he fell ill in Browns in the city centre on Saturday evening. The teenager, from Sefton, was...

