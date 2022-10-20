Read full article on original website
How Long Does It Take To Beat New Tales From The Borderlands?
The next "Borderlands" sequel may be a ways off but fans are still getting a chance to dive back into the world of sleazy corporations, colorful characters, and sci-fi action with the release of "New Tales from the Borderlands" on October 21. The follow up to Telltale Games' episodic adventure features a new cast, new story, and some new game mechanics, along with the familiar choose-your-own-adventure style gameplay. So far, the sequel is receiving mixed but generally positive reviews and it seems that, at the very least, fans of "Borderlands" or graphic adventures will want to check it out.
What We Know So Far About Silent Hill 2
It's been a decade since the last "Silent Hill" game, "Silent Hill: Book of Memories," came out for the PS Vita in 2012, and more than twenty years have passed since the Konami-published series first launched in 1999. The "Silent Hill" games vary wildly in quality, from the critically panned to some of the greatest horror games of all time. Of all the games in the series, none is more beloved (and praised) as "Silent Hill 2."
Early Reactions To Modern Warfare 2's Campaign Are Mostly Saying The Same Thing
Though it certainly isn't without its detractors, to deny that the "Call of Duty" series has been one of the most influential first-person shooter IPs in gaming would be grossly inaccurate. This is especially true regarding its "Modern Warfare" subseries, which began with the release of "Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare" in 2007 and spawned two direct follow-ups in "Modern Warfare 2" and "Modern Warfare 3" in 2009 and 2011, respectively. All of these titles received critical acclaim, ultimately leading to 2019's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" reboot. The latest installment continues the reboot series with several multiplayer modes and a single-player campaign that brings back many of the franchise's familiar faces.
Early Reactions To Bayonetta 3 Are All Saying The Same Thing
After years' worth of hype and anticipation, "Bayonetta 3" is finally slated to arrive on the Nintendo Switch on Oct. 28. It's been eight years since the release of "Bayonetta 2" for the Wii U, and fans are excited to see the next chapter of the titular witch's story and whether or not it can measure the impact that the previous two entries in the "Bayonetta" series have made. Though the lead-up to the game's release hasn't been without controversy — mostly stemming from the change in Bayonetta's voice actress and the subsequent finger-pointing — "Bayonetta 3" remains one of 2022's most anticipated titles.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Bayonetta 3?
PlatinumGames' "Bayonetta 3" is almost here, arriving on October 28. Despite the original voice actor not returning to voice Bayonetta for this entry, fans of the iconic action-adventure series are ecstatic to play "Bayonetta 3" after eight long years of waiting. And, according to early reviews, their hype hasn't been in vain.
Gotham Knights: How To Unlock Fast Travel
In "Gotham Knights," players are tasked with stopping crime in Gotham City, a sprawling metropolis full of back alleys and skyscrapers. The map is apparently the biggest version of Gotham City ever put into a video game (per Game Informer), which may make it tedious to travel across. Of course, each character in "Gotham Knights" has their only personal methods of traversal. However, in a pinch, it's likely many gamers will prefer to use a fast travel system to travel longer distances with no need to glide, scale buildings or navigate through streets.
Ninja Reveals Why He Fell Off Of Warzone
Tyler Blevins, better known as "Ninja," has built a massive following streaming competitive shooters and battle royales. While "Fortnite" largely kicked off his career, he has dabbled in lots of different games in and out of his core genres. The list of titles he has streamed over the years includes "Warzone," but much like Dr Disrespect, Ninja has lost interest in the "Call of Duty" entry. Choosing to focus on "Fortnite" and other games, "Warzone" has disappeared from his radar.
Doom Is Playing In A Chocolate Bar In Time For Halloween
ID Software's 1993 first-person shooter classic for the MS-DOS, "Doom," has stood the test of time. Doomguy's demon-killing antics shaped the future of video games awarding "Doom" a spot on many gamers' lists of best games of all time. That said, perhaps the most significant legacy left by "Doom" is fans' ambitions to get the old-school title running on just about anything imaginable.
God Of War: Ragnarok Is Already Being Spoiled On Social Media
Those looking forward to "God of War: Ragnarok" should be careful what they click on for the next few weeks. Numerous outlets are reporting that spoilers for the game have begun appearing on the internet. According to VGC, a Twitter user somehow got access to the game early and posted screenshots from it. The screenshots, the report continued, featured "significant spoilers" that are now being spread online.
Dark Souls Fans Furious About Discontinued Online Play
Sorrow ahead. Be wary of death. One of the biggest titles in the "Dark Souls" franchise's venerable PC lineup is losing its online support for good. After roughly nine months with online features deactivated, the "Dark Souls" team announced that "Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition" — the original PC release of the first game in the series — will permanently remain an offline experience.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Gotham Knights?
"Gotham Knights," the latest video game based upon DC Comics' stable of heroes and villains, is upon us. The game follows four of Batman's sidekicks — Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood — as they become embroiled in a grand conspiracy relating to Batman/Bruce Wayne's death and the secretive figures responsible. It's an intriguing premise for sure, but unfortunately, the game seems to have fallen quite short of expectations and has garnered mostly mixed reviews since its release, with many reviews knocking its performance issues and repetitive gameplay.
Destiny 2 Festival Of The Lost: The Quickest Way To Farm Spectral Pages
The Festival of the Lost has returned to "Destiny," and like last year, players will find themselves diving into Haunted Lost Sectors to convert one of the seasonal event's quest items, Spectral Pages, into Manifested pages. While there has been plenty to keep players entertained throughout the Season 18 roadmap, the returning Halloween celebration offers a nice change of pace before major economy changes come to the game next season and the newest expansion, "Lightfall," follows a few months later.
Overwatch 2: How To Get The Werewolf Winston Legendary Skin
"Overwatch 2" has been released, and players are finally getting to experience the best and worst changes to the game. With new skins, a new team composition, and even new Heroes, there's plenty for fans to explore in the sequel. Plus, new content is being released regularly, whether through the controversial battle pass that confirmed some fans' worst fears or events like the reoccurring Halloween Terror.
Fortnite: How To Get The Evil Dead Crossover Items
"Fortnite" isn't an overly complicated game, but there are a couple of ways that Epic Games has managed to keep it from growing stagnant over the years. The most important method is by constantly updating it with new skins, weapons, maps, and game modes so that players always have new stuff to do — but another way it's managed to keep players interested is by partnering with other IPs to bring players some truly amazing crossover content. "Fortnite" has featured characters from some of the most influential pop-culture franchises on the market, from "Star Wars" to Marvel, but it's also had a few crossovers that players might not expect. Most recently, Epic brought the "Evil Dead" franchise to "Fortnite" as part of its Fortnitemares 2022 celebration which is going on until the first of November.
How The Success Of KOTOR Led To Mass Effect
To this day, "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic" (also known as "KOTOR") is still one of the most talked-about Star Wars video games. This isn't much of a surprise considering it stands as one of the most successful games the IP has ever produced in terms of sales. According to a report from 2003, only four days after its July 15, 2003, release, KOTOR sold 250,000 copies. Over the next four years, that number grew tremendously. As of 2007, the game had sold a whopping 3.2 million units. It's popularity has only increased since then.
Overwatch 2: The 3 Best Characters To Counter Reinhardt
While its vibrant colors and atmosphere might lead one to think it's just a high-octane first-person shooter, "Overwatch 2" is undeniably a strategy game with an emphasis placed on tactical gameplay. Using a ragtag cast of characters known as Heroes who all have their own individual strengths and weaknesses as opposed to a class system, "Overwatch 2" is designed to emphasize constant team play where individual characters counter others. One of the more difficult to counter is Reinhardt.
Is Street Fighter 6 Coming To Nintendo Switch?
"Street Fighter 6" is on its way, and fighting game fans are finding more things to be excited about with every trailer. Between a stunning new art style, unprecedented accessibility through new control styles (via Polygon), and a sheer overabundance of content — including fully-playable retro games like "Final Fight" and "Magic Sword" within the game's hub (via Push Square) — "Street Fighter 6" will change the series in some major ways.
Can You Play Warzone On Steam Deck?
"Call of Duty Warzone" is one of the biggest multiplayer games on the market. And Raven Software's battle royale regularly receives new content and patches that keep the game fresh. Additionally, "Warzone 2.0" is on the horizon, offering a new and improved anti-cheat initiative, among other improvements. But "Warzone" is only officially available on consoles and PC. So, what if a player wants to dive into Caldera or Fortune's Deep while away from their at-home setup?
Things The Silent Hill 2 Remake Needs To Get Right
It's been years since "Silent Hill" fans have had anything to be excited about. While the series was due for a huge reboot directed by the famed Hideo Kojima, he and publisher Konami later had a falling out which destroyed the project and led to the recall of the game's highly lauded teaser, "P.T." Since 2012's "Silent Hill: Downpour" — which was a mixed bag in the eyes of critics — the series has been left dormant by Konami, leaving fans with only rumors and innuendo about the series' future. However, that all changed during a recent "Silent Hill" presentation that confirmed both the existence of a new "Silent Hill" game in the works, and a remake of one of the series' best games: "Silent Hill 2."
The Major Features Coming In Halo Infinite's Winter Update
"Halo Infinite" developer 343 Industries has had a rough time this year. Fans on the "Halo" forums have discussed the game's struggle to keep players for months, pointing to a lack of clear communication, customization, and content. It also doesn't help that 343 Industries and Xbox Game Studios have delayed the much-coveted Forge and campaign co-op modes more than once since "Halo Infinite" released last December.
