Has 90-year mystery of 'the submarine under the park' finally been solved? Royal Navy officer believes he's identified First World War wreck that residents believe is buried next to river in Dartmouth
A Royal Navy officer believes he could have uncovered startling new evidence about an urban legend which has fascinated locals in a Devon seaside town for almost a century. Since the 1930s, residents of Dartmouth - home to naval officer training for more than 150 years - have been convinced that the wreck of a submarine is buried under Coronation Park.
Teenage fisherman solves 78-year-old mystery over fate of missing US fighter pilots by dredging up wreckage from WWII planes that collided over North Sea on way back from bombing mission over Nazi Germany
A teenage fisherman has helped solve a 78-year-old mystery about the fate of three American pilots whose fighter planes disappeared over the North Sea in the Second World War. Alex Wightman, 16, was fishing for Dover sole when his nets trawled up part of the cockpit of an aircraft and a section of its instrument panel.
Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion
Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
All-female flight crews known as 'Night Witches' bombed the crap out of Nazi targets in WWII
The Germans were terrified of these pilots whose silent planes swooped in like ghosts.
Smithonian
Stunning Facial Reconstructions Resurrect a Trio of Medieval Scots
It all began with an accident. In 1957, workmen waterproofing the vault of a derelict medieval crypt in Whithorn, Scotland, stumbled onto three stone coffins. Over the next decade, excavations at the site unearthed dozens of graves containing ornate artifacts and human remains, including the bodies of clergy members and wealthy donors to the medieval priory. Now, a series of 3-D digital reconstructions is bringing the faces of three of these individuals to life.
US Navy launches $13bn aircraft carrier Trump complained ‘just doesn’t look right’
The largest aircraft carrier in the world has been sent out on its first deployment: The USS Gerald Ford left Norfolk, Virginia on Tuesday, heading out into the Atlantic. The ship’s deployment comes after delays that have lasted years and cost billions of dollars – $13bn in all. This specific aircraft carrier has a range of new technologies, such as “electromagnetic catapults that can launch planes and advanced weapons elevators that will move bombs and missiles up to the flight deck,” according to Insider. Washington Post reporters Robert Costa and Bob Woodward wrote in their new book Peril that...
Captured Allied Soldiers Were Cruelly Forced Into Tiny Bamboo Cages and Fed to Vicious Sharks in the Pig Basket Atrocity
Following their surrender to the Japanese Imperial Army in East Java, Indonesia in 1942, around 200 Allied soldiers took to the hills around Malang to form pockets of guerilla resistance. They were eventually captured by the Kempetai, the military police arm of the Imperial Japanese Army and what resulted was a horrific war crime known as the Pig Basket atrocity.
Time travel ‘proof’ as ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs show helicopter and futuristic plane among snakes
ARCHAEOLOGY enthusiasts say they have "proof" time travel exists after claiming a helicopter and plane was found in Egyptian hieroglyphs. The image of the 3,000-year-old hieroglyphs found in Seti I's temple in Abydos, Egypt, appears to show a helicopter, a futuristic-looking aircraft and a plane, among insects and snakes. It's...
BBC
Woman attacked in Bristol park before being raped in flat
A woman was attacked in a park before being taken in a taxi to a flat and raped, police have said. The woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted in Brandon Hill Park, Bristol, after being followed from a bar in Clifton. After the attack, on Sunday, 17 July, she...
The bodies of the princes murdered in the Tower of London may have already been found in the 1600s
A young King Edward V and his brother RichardCredit: Creator of image is John Everett Millais; CC-BY-SA-4.0 King Edward V and his younger brother, Richard of York were only 12 and 9 when they were both imprisoned in the Tower of London in 1483.
Navy Times
Navy master chief loses rank and given restriction at court-martial
[Editor’s note: The headline on this story has been changed to accurately reflect his punishment.]. The former senior enlisted leader of a California-based training command was convicted this summer on charges that he sexually harassed other sailors and engaged in sexual activity with junior service members in training, officials confirmed this week.
A 6 Foot American Soldier Was Forced to Spend 34 Days in a 4 Foot Trench as Punishment For a Daring Escape
Colonel George Grigsby McKnight was an American soldier who was shot down and imprisoned in North Vietnam for over 7 years. Initially, he was incarcerated in the infamous Hoa Lo Prison otherwise called the Hanoi Hilton in Vietnam by American POWs but was later transfered to another prison following a daring escape attempt.
Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives
The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
Bones Discovered in Prehistoric Cemetery Could Belong To a Giant Race of Humans
In 1890, anthropologist Georges Vacher de Lapoug stumbled upon human bones of gigantic proportions while excavating an ancient cemetery in Castelnau, France. The discovery led him to believe that the bones belonged to one of the largest humans ever to exist on earth.
This is the oldest surviving portrait of the first true King of England who is related to the current British royals
King Athelstan presenting a book to a saintPublic Domain Image. King Athelstan (reigned from 927 - 939) is considered to be the first true King of England by modern historians. While the first sovereign of Britain was Egbert, it was Athelstan who was considered to be the King of all of England.
British RAF fighters just destroyed a US Navy ship — here's why
A decommissioned U.S. Navy frigate was blasted to smithereens by a variety of anti-ship weaponry during a rare, sophisticated live-fire exercise off the coast of Scotland.
Great White Sharks Gather at Site of Fatal Attack
Though a pair of orca whales are hunting them, a marine biologist told Newsweek, while "predator avoidance is a possibility, we cannot discount other factors."
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
Maine Man Finds 700-Year-Old Medieval Manuscript Page at Estate Sale for $75
24-year-old Will Sideri stumbled upon a page from a Medieval manuscript at an estate sale in Maine early this month and bought it for $75. Experts recently verified the page and said could be valued around $10,000, reported the Associated Press last week. Sideri had taken a class on medieval manuscripts while at Colby College. When he saw the framed page with a yellow sticker that read “1285 AD. Illuminated manuscript on vellum. $75.,” he texted his former professor, Megan Cook, an image of the piece. Cook, who studied Medieval texts, was able to confirm, along with another academic, that Sideri...
Distressed passenger films baby screaming throughout 29-hour flight
A passenger documented an ordeal he had on a “29 hour” flight to Berlin in a TikTok video, on which a child screamed for the duration of the journey.Footage shows Henry Beasley, member of New Zealand band Balu Brigada, sat on a plane while a child screeches in the background.The musician’s eye twitches as the child’s screams ring out across the aircraft.“The kid’s got some lungs,” Beasley said.“Great projection,” he added, rating a scream.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
