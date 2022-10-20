Read full article on original website
Joanna Gaines Hints at Having More Kids Because She’s ‘Terrified’ About Upcoming Family Dynamic Change
Joanna Gaines ponders the possibility of having more kids with husband Chip Gaines and is open to the idea because she's 'terrified' of how the dynamic will change when they're empty nesters.
Ree Drummond’s Husband Ladd Reveals ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Star Has Been Bar Hopping Lately
Ree Drummond's husband Ladd revealed a surprising secret about 'The Pioneer Woman' star. She has been drinking at bars with her sister Betsy, a bar-hopping habit she didn't used to have.
Chip and Joanna Gaines Said Their Son Crew Taught Them a Powerful Life Lesson
Chip and Joanna Gaines shared how their youngest son Crew really helped them slow down and pause to enjoy moments 'full of wonder.'
Robert Irwin Reveals His Sister Bindi Has Been Encouraging Him to Date: 'It's Your Turn Now'
Robert Irwin said he is single and enjoying being a "crazy uncle" to his sister’s 18-month-old daughter Grace Warrior Robert Irwin is happily single — but his older sister Bindi Irwin is hoping he will find someone special. The 18-year-old son of the late Steve Irwin revealed how Bindi, 24, wants him to take some of the attention off of her after she welcomed her daughter Grace Warrior with husband Chandler Powell in March 2021. "It's pretty funny because of course, my sister has gotten married and had a...
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Says She 'Wouldn't Be Sober and Sane' If She'd Had Baby Sooner in Life
Kelly Osbourne explained why she is grateful to start a new chapter as a mom at this point in her life Kelly Osbourne is sharing her gratitude for Red Table Talk. Appearing as a guest host on the latest episode of the Facebook Watch series featuring Hayden Panettiere, the singer opened up about what her pregnancy means to her at this stage of her life. "I feel very blessed that this didn't happen before because I wouldn't have been sober and sane. Because you can be sober, but not...
Kylie Jenner Turns Heads In Barely There Sheer Dress During Paris Fashion Week: Photos
Kylie Jenner is quickly becoming the moment at Paris Fashion Week. After quite a few stunning entrances at the top runway shows, the makeup mogul took her iconic style to The BoF 500 gala at the Shangri-La Hotel on Saturday (October 1). Rocking a jaw-dropping sheer black lace ensemble, Kylie was the toast of the celeb-studded event, which brings together the elite members of The BoF 500, who shape the global fashion industry.
Jennifer Love Hewitt Shares a Rare Photo of Husband Brian Hallisay — With a Halloween Twist: ‘Fell in Love All Over Again’
He’s never looked better. Jennifer Love Hewitt gave a rare glimpse into her marriage with husband Brian Hallisay — with a spooky Halloween twist. “[I] just fell in love all over again. 🎃🧡🎃,” the I Know What You Did Last Summer star, 43, wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 3, alongside a photo of Hallisay, 43, in the kitchen with his face conveniently covered by a jack-o-lantern hanging from the ceiling. Hewitt has shared several photos of her Halloween decorations on social media over the past week, including a slideshow of the pumpkins she made in honor of each member of her family on Sunday, October 2.
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Bump as She Enjoys Babymoon with Husband Tarek
Heather Rae El Moussa is reflecting on all the changes the last year of life has brought. On Friday, the Selling Sunset realtor shared scenes on her Instagram Story as she and husband Tarek El Moussa celebrate their first wedding anniversary, an event the busy couple shared they're combining with their babymoon.
Michael J. Fox’s Look-Alike Son Sam Is His Best Buddy! See Photos of the Actor’s Eldest Child
When it comes to showing support for their father, Michael J. Fox’s kids are always front and center. The Back to the Future star and his wife, Tracy Pollan, share four children together: Sam, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esmé. He has a great bond with his only son, Sam, whom he often shares photos with on social media.
John Wayne’s Daughter Was Shocked Her Father Lived so Long With His ‘Heart-Breaking’ Diet
Oscar-winning actor John Wayne's diet shocked his daughter because she thought it would have led to a much younger death.
‘Fixer Upper: The Castle’ Preview: The Disappointment in Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Ambitious Project
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime project,” Chip Gaines declares as he walks up a dilapidated staircase in the premiere of Fixer Upper: The Castle. Truer words…. The building is Waco, Texas’ Cottonland Castle (below). Completed in 1913 for $75,000 — the equivalent of $2 million today — the 4,300-square-foot property is one of the most ambitious projects the husband-and-wife renovation team behind Fixer Upper and the Magnolia brand have taken on.
Mila Kunis Reveals Why She and Ashton Kutcher Don’t Close Bathroom Doors at Home With Kids
Watch: Why Mila Kunis Feels Like the Luckiest Girl Alive. If you want an inside look at Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's home life, the door is wide open—literally. Mila revealed that in her household, there are no closed doors no matter the room. "That includes the bathroom," she...
Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’
Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
Charlize Theron's Daughters 'Hate' When She Changes Her Hair: 'They Think I'm So Uncool'
Charlize Theron's two daughters have opinions when it comes to beauty. In the latest issue of PEOPLE, the actress says her daughters — August, 7, and Jackson, 10 — aren't fans of her switching up her style. "My girls always hate when I get a new look," Theron,...
Jon Gosselin Accused of Destroying Daughter Hannah's Business, Life
Jon Gosselin is widely considered to be one of the worst fathers in the history of reality television, which is really saying something. The genre has given us plenty of bad dads over the years, but Jon somehow keeps finding ways to inch back toward the top of the list in new and creative ways.
Tori Roloff Says Baby Josiah, 5 Months, 'Loves His Siblings' as She Shares a New Family Photo
Tori and Zach Roloff are parents to daughter Lilah, 2, and sons Jackson, 5, and Josiah, 5 months Tori Roloff is excited about her latest family photo! Joking that son Josiah, 5 months, is "finally in some family photos," the Little People Big World star posted some shots of her and husband Zach Roloff with their three children: Josiah, daughter Lilah, 2, and son Jackson, 5. One of the sweet family photos shows Jackson leaning against Tori, who holds Josiah as she crouches next to Zach, who has Lilah perched in front...
Showing Skin! Joy-Anna Duggar Defies Family's Strict Dress Code By Wearing A Short Black Frock
Doing things her way! Though Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar enforced a strict dress code while raising their pack of kids, daughter Joy-Anna went against their guidelines when attending a friend's nuptials the other night.In a photo from the Sunday, October 2 bash, the reality star donned a cute black dress that had a V-shaped neckline and an above-the-knee hem. She accessorized with a gold necklace and a pair of beige ankle-strap heels."It was a gorgeous wedding! Congratulations Trace & Lydia!" the 24-year-old captioned the picture in which she and husband Austin Forsyth posed with the bride and groom.While the...
Anne Heche’s son reveals how much money actress allegedly had at time of death
Anne Heche’s oldest son has reportedly revealed what he believes is the value of the late actress’ estate. According to Homer Laffooon, Heche allegedly died with approximately $400,000 to her name, per court documents obtained Tuesday by the Daily Mail. Laffoon reportedly said in his filing that his “best estimate on the value of all [Heche’s] personal property is $400,000.” He also reportedly expects to receive that same amount annually from royalties and residuals, claiming that “the probable value of the annual income from all the estate’s property is approximately $400,000.” Additionally, Laffoon, 20, reportedly revealed that his mother lived in an apartment and...
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Reveals She’s Expecting a Baby Boy With Boyfriend Sid Wilson: ‘I’m Really, Really Excited’
Baby bliss! Kelly Osbourne confirmed that she and boyfriend Sid Wilson are expecting a baby boy, shortly after her father, Ozzy Osbourne, spilled the beans. “I mean, he’s told everyone … the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I’m just like, ‘Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on,'” the former Fashion Police host, 37, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, October 3. “But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it’s a boy.”
Comments / 3