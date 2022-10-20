Employee who quietly lowered fluoride in Vermont town’s water resigns and says it went on for over 10 years

Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
Fires in Nebraska, Iowa spur evacuations, destroy homes
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Prairie fires pushed by tinder-dry conditions and winds topping 60 mph (96 kph) led to evacuations in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa and destroyed homes and injured two firefighters south of Nebraska’s capital city of Lincoln, officials said. At least two grassland fires were...
WNYT
US military to begin draining Pearl Harbor pipelines
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (AP) — The U.S. military said Monday it’s ready to begin draining 1 million gallons (3.79 million liters) of fuel from three pipelines as part of an initial step toward closing a World War II-era fuel storage facility that leaked petroleum into Pearl Harbor’s tap water last year.
WNYT
Judge tosses suit claiming illegal acts by Indiana treasurer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has thrown out a lawsuit claiming that Indiana’s state treasurer violated state law in awarding contracts worth more than $6 million to firms linked to her political supporters. The lawsuit, filed by a former top office staffer who Treasurer Kelly Mitchell had fired,...
WNYT
Georgia calls witnesses in defense of abortion law at trial
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge determining whether to strike down Georgia’s abortion limits heard conflicting views Tuesday about how such restrictions affect doctors who care for pregnant women. Georgia’s law bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy, though it allows for later abortions to prevent a...
WNYT
Justices to sort out if mail-in ballot envelopes need dates
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Senior state elections officials argued in a new court filing Tuesday that handwritten dates on the envelopes that many Pennsylvania voters use to mail in ballots should not be deemed mandatory, in part because of a half-century-old legislative ruling deemphasizing their importance. The filing, made...
WNYT
Hochul, Zeldin to face off in only debate
After much back and forth between the campaigns, a debate is finally happening tonight between Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin. The two will face off at 7 p.m. at Pace University in Westchester. This will be the only time the candidates for governor will meet before...
WNYT
Zeldin, Hochul to debate in New York City on Tuesday
Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin agreed on Sunday to participate in a Spectrum News debate with Gov. Kathy Hochul. As NewsChannel 13 has reported, Zeldin had been holding out, hoping to take part in five debates across the state. However, Hochul had only accepted Spectrum’s invitation. The debate will...
WNYT
Five arrests in handgun heist
KINGSBURY – Police slapped handcuffs on five individuals throughout Washington and Warren counties over the weekend, all of them connected to the burglary and theft of 31 handguns from Calamity Jane’s Firearms and Fine Shoes in Kingsbury early Friday morning. Those charged include: Martin Taft, 47, of Salem,...
WNYT
Woman hospitalized after 3 car crash
New Sunday morning – a woman is recovering after a three-car crash sent her to the hospital. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, Lenox police responded shortly before 4 p.m. They say a Pittsfield man was driving behind 70-year-old Deborah Horth, who they say stopped for...
WNYT
Arrests made in connection to Kingsbury gun store burglary
Five people are under arrest in connection with the Friday morning smash and grab burglary of a Washington County gun store. Authorities picked up the suspects at locations in Washington County. Police identify them as Martin Taft, Jonathan Combs, Billie Jo Parker, Sean Parmeter, and Penny Phillips. Local, county, and...
Comments / 0