Read full article on original website
Related
Britain’s Third PM This Year, Rishi Sunak, Is Twice as Rich as the King
LONDON—Rishi Sunak is to become Britain’s third prime minister of the year after winning a hastily arranged leadership contest on Monday in the wake of Liz Truss’ lightning downfall. After losing out to Truss in the summer, Sunak is on his way to Downing Street after his leadership race rival, Penny Mordaunt, withdrew from the contest at the last minute. While Truss became Britain’s leader after being voted in by Conservative Party members—less than 1 percent of the electorate—nobody has voted for Sunak to become prime minister. His rise to the top job came after he successfully thwarted Boris Johnson...
Joe Biden Mispronounces Rishi Sunak's Name as New U.K. Leader Takes Office
Rishi Sunak is Britain's first leader of color, after being appointed prime minister by King Charles III on Tuesday morning.
'Absolute farce': UK gripped by latest Johnson plot twist
British former prime minister Boris Johnson's prospective return to Downing Street reads like a Shakespearean arc of redemption after a fall -- but critics see elements of farce. Following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss, Johnson's supporters have urged him to resume a tenure that was abruptly curtailed by a cabinet uprising.
Coke, car trouble and class: some awkward Rishi Sunak moments
He has never claimed to be a man of the people but with his Prada shoes and bespoke suits, the soon-to-be prime minister, Rishi Sunak, tries to be meticulous about his presentation. Yet the past seven years in politics have not been gaffe-free for the former Goldman Sachs banker and...
mailplus.co.uk
The day after she resigned... smiling Truss does a runner from the PM
LIZ Truss looked surprisingly upbeat as she returned from a run in central London yesterday morning. Despite holding the unenviable title of the shortest-lived Prime Minister in history after resigning just 44 days into her premiership, Miss Truss was spotted smiling after her morning jog. It was seemingly business as...
ETOnline.com
King Charles III Meets With New UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Historic Moment
Tuesday marks a historic day in the United Kingdom. King Charles III received the new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Buckingham Palace in London, England, to make the formal request that Sunak form a new administration in his name. "Mr. Sunak accepted His Majesty's offer and kissed hands upon...
Comments / 0