Police union says officers not being provided with vests

The head of the police union claims that Pittsburgh Police are not being provided bullet proof vests.

FOP President Bob Swartzwelder says it's not because they don't have enough money to buy uniforms.

“There’s $122 million to replace potential layoffs and the police are woefully understaffed and not one dime of that $335 million dollars is earmarked for law enforcement services,” said Swartzwelder.

On the Big K Morning Show on NewsRadio KDKA, Swartzwelder says commanders need to find a solution.

“I mean your woefully understaffed, you have gun fire going on all across the city,” said Swartzwelder. “If you know that that’s the threat that is out and there your demanding that the police officer respond to those incidents, which is our job, then you need to make sure they’re probably equipped to handle such incidents.”

In response, Public Information Officer Cara Cruz tells NewsRadio KDKA that the Public Safety Director is in regular contact with the vendor, who has confirmed that they are processing 100% of the vest orders that are coming through.

She says officers do not require purchase orders or pre-approval, they simply have to go to the vendor to place an order and be fitted.