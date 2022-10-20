McDonald's adult Happy Meal toys listed for $300,000 on eBay

If you weren't able to snag one of the immensely popular toys from McDonald's adult Happy Meal before they sold out, don't worry. You can still get your hands on one -- for a small fortune, that is.

Earlier this month, McDonald's released its iconic Happy Meal for adults in a high profile collaboration with fashion and culture brand Cactus Plant Flea Market.

The Cactus Plant Flea Market Box was totally redesigned in the brand's signature style alongside McD's iconic Golden Arches. It came with a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets Meal -- but the big draw was obviously the toy.

The boxes contained one of four collectible figurines made just for the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box. The toys included Grimace, the Hamburglar, Birdie and the brand's Cactus Buddy.

The Happy Meals were a huge hit, to say the least. Many stores quickly sold out, and it's not hard to see why. Days after the sale began, several employees took to social media to complain about the outrageous amount of adult Happy Meals that were being ordered.

Employees bemoaned that some customers would come through the drive-thu and order 10 separate meals. And that's just one car. Workers were bombarded by similar orders that just didn't seem to let up. Clearly, the nostalgic marketing tactic was a huge hit for the fast-food giant.

Because the meals sold out so quickly, many people missed out on the opportunity to be part of the action. Enter eBay and opportunistic resellers attempting to take advantage of the situation.

Several listings for the toys have popped up on the auction site for what some would argue at ridiculous prices.

One eBay seller has a listing for three unopened toys with a whopper of a price tag: $300,000.95 . Even though the packages haven't been opened, it's clear they contain Cactus Buddy, Birdie & Hamburglar. The listing, which first appeared on October 12, promises it "WILL SELL FAST" but has yet to gain any bids.

Another seller is asking $25,000 for an unopened toy -- plus $6.10 for shipping. Which figurine will you get? It's a mystery.

Looking for a Grimace? You can get one out of the package for $7,500 .

Another listing for a single Cactus Buddy in a sealed package is hoping to fetch $2,000 .

Here's a bargain: one seller has a listing for a complete set of four figures out of their packaging, plus the Happy Meal box, for a comparative paltry $95.95 .

It remains to be seen if anyone is willing to shell out the outrageous amount of cash these hopeful sellers are looking to capitalize.

As CNBC reported, one eBay listing that included 150 sealed toys was sold for $2,400 on October 6, fetching an average of $16 per toy. The listing has seven more lots still available, if you're looking to score that many toys.