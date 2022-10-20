Fundraiser to be held this weekend for fallen Deputy

Months after the death of an Upstate deputy, the community continues to rally around his family. Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge was shot and killed in the line of duty over the summer.

Several events have been held since then in his honor, another such event is set for this weekend. Two people from the Spartanburg area Evans Wright and Neil Jenkins have organized a fundraiser to benefit the family of Deputy Aldridge.

The "Bowling For The Blue" event will be held this Saturday at Paradise Lanes on East Blackstock Road in Spartanburg. Check in will be at noon with bowling starting at 1 PM.