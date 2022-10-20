ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Fundraiser to be held this weekend for fallen Deputy

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oj4jQ_0igYCHQu00

Months after the death of an Upstate deputy, the community continues to rally around his family. Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge was shot and killed in the line of duty over the summer.

Several events have been held since then in his honor, another such event is set for this weekend. Two people from the Spartanburg area Evans Wright and Neil Jenkins have organized a fundraiser to benefit the family of Deputy Aldridge.

The "Bowling For The Blue" event will be held this Saturday at Paradise Lanes on East Blackstock Road in Spartanburg. Check in will be at noon with bowling starting at 1 PM.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYFF4.com

Woman killed in crash in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A woman died Monday night in a crash in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on SC 296 near Freys Drive, Lee said. According to troopers, the driver of a car was traveling east on SC 296 when...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim in head-on crash in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Monday evening. Troopers said the crash happened around 5:00 p.m. along SC 296 near Freys Road. According to troopers, the victim was driving along SC 296 when they crossed the...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Fire at Rent-A-Center in Greenville

Find out how gardening could be the key to staying calm and living long. It's a mission to keep kids off drugs. How Upstate students are taking action. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details. GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 414. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Taking a look at a Greenville...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Two Injured in Anderson County Shooting

Nicholas Ison has been charged with distribution of marijuana. Officials recorded Ison giving marijuana to a confidential informant and was taken into custody. A fundraiser called "Bowling for the Blue" was held for Fallen Deputy Aldridge. Aldridge was killed in the line of duty. Proceeds go toward Aldridge's family. Man...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teens in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s said two missing teens last seen on Sunday evening were found safe. According to police, the two teens were last seen at around 6:30 p.m. at Sterling Park. If anyone has information regarding their whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers of Greenville...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED: Former Greenville County Deputy charged for distributing marijuana

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says they arrested former Greenville County Deputy Nicholas Craig Ison, 22, for the distribution of marijuana. Agents say that Ison intentionally distributed the controlled substance to an informant under video and audio recording. The unlawful activity occurred in Pickens...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

One dead, one critically injured after crash in Anderson County

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim that died following a crash on Monday afternoon. Officials said the crash happened along Anderson Drive near Walton Drive shortly after 3:30 p.m. According to officials, the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, went off...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Former Police Officer Challenges Long-Time York Co. Incumbent

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Voters are less than 2 weeks away from Election Day 2022 with early, in-person voting underway on this Monday. On this Monday are learning more about the York County Council, District 4 race. Currently William “Bump” Roddey holds that seat that represents residents...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Big Powerball wins in Greenville and Rock Hill in South Carolina Monday night

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Powerball players in Greenville and Rock Hill should check their tickets. A customer at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000. The winning Powerball ticket with PowerPlay matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number in last night’s drawing (18 - 23 - 35 - 45 - 54 and PB: 16).
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for escaped inmate in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for an inmate who escaped the Cherokee County Detention Center on Monday night. Deputies said Joshua Shoemaker escaped the detention center sometime between 9:50 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. According to deputies, it appears that...
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy