ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to expand Medicaid coverage to dental, vision and hearing care

By Joe Sonka, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eyI0r_0igYCGYB00

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday his administration will expand Medicaid coverage for dental, vision and hearing care in Kentucky, touting it as a way to improve people's lives and boost workforce participation .

The expansion, which will go into effect Jan. 1, will apply to the nearly 900,000 adults who are enrolled in the state's Medicaid program — individuals with an annual income below $18,700 and families of four with an income under $38,200.

Children enrolled in Medicaid already have dental, vision and hearing services covered under the federal program.

Announcing the plan at his press conference, Beshear said these adults could not afford health care without Medicaid, "and certainly can't afford these other services."

While the state's unemployment rate is low , Beshear said several factors are keeping people out of the workforce, such as lack of affordable child care, addiction, incarceration — and poor health.

Medicaid in Kentucky: Legal fight over $10B in contracts may be over, at last

Beshear said improving the health outcomes of Kentuckians is more than just the right or moral thing to do, but also "a barrier that we must address if we want Medicaid to be temporary, if we want to get people back to work in these good paying jobs."

"One of the major obstacles in getting some people into the workforce is they're simply not healthy enough to do it," Beshear said, noting almost 100 million work hours are lost annually in the United States due to emergency dental care, with dental pain also a common trigger for addiction to opioids.

A Beshear spokeswoman said Kentucky Medicaid's dental services will now provide adult coverage for dentures, implants, a second annual cleaning and root canals, in addition to extractions, restorations and periodontics.

The governor also said the expansion in care would reduce cost barriers for eyewear and hearing aids, saying the latter has been shown to reduce dementia, depression, anxiety "and other conditions that may result in someone going on disability."

As for the cost of the expanded coverage, Beshear said the "vast majority" would be paid by the federal government, while "the rest of it can be absorbed in our Medicaid budget, which is healthy."

"It will have no significant impact on Kentucky's budget," Beshear said. "It will require no changes to our budget in this next session. In other words, it is easily affordable, which means we absolutely should do it."

Susan Dunlap, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services spokeswoman, said federal funds would cover 90% of the estimated $36 million annual cost for the expansion, with the state covering the rest.

Dunlap added that the state's move to one pharmacy benefit manager last year "has resulted in significant ongoing savings to the Medicaid program that will provide enough funding for this program moving forward."

Ben Chandler, the CEO of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, lauded the governor's announced expansion, saying "data shows that when you work, you've got a much better chance of having good health. So it's a circular thing."

A spokeswoman for House Republicans and the chair of the Senate Budget committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reach reporter Joe Sonka at jsonka@courierjournal.com and follow him on Twitter at @joesonka .

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to expand Medicaid coverage to dental, vision and hearing care

Comments / 49

Mindills
5d ago

This will make a HUGE difference to a lot of people!! There are a lot of Adults that need dental work very bad and eye care!! People will actually want to go to work because if they can get Dentures and Implants, they will not be ashamed!! Also, with Dentures or Implants this will help them with their mental health tremendously!!! THANK YOU VERY MUCH GOVERNOR ANDY BESHEAR!👏 💖🙏

Reply
15
Amanda Coffie
5d ago

about darn time! we shouldn't have to leave our county just to travel to another county for dental care! the gas alone is an extra expense, that we don't have! there's over thousands of adults who haven't seen a dentist in their town for over 6 years because of medicaid!!

Reply
8
Don Sacks
4d ago

Will there be any help for SSi seniors. ?..we can't afford dental ,hearing, the things that ppl on welfare are getting..if you have a house full of children..there's. free help..but no help for seniors..

Reply(4)
6
Related
Wave 3

Disqualified Kentucky State Representative appeals ruling

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Disqualified Kentucky State Representative for District 31 candidate Susan Tyler Witten said on Friday that she appealed the ruling. Witten was disqualified from the race Wednesday after her opponent Susan Foster petitioned for it. The decision came down to Kentucky laws for candidacy paperwork. The law...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Abortion in Kentucky: What a vote for or against Amendment 2 will do

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A whopping $3.6 million has been raised to pay for campaigns for and against Amendment 2. Yard signs, billboards and television ads are being employed to sway voters. One TV spot declares its passage would mean "no abortions, no exceptions." Another claims that "radical, out-of-state activists...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Amendment 1 will be on Kentucky ballots. What would it do?

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's GOP state lawmakers were livid in 2020. They were upset Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 restrictions closed many businesses and forced schools to offer remote instruction only. And they were frustrated there was little they could do until they convened in January 2021 for their regularly scheduled General Assembly.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

COVID-19 is evolving in Kentucky, but what will it look like this fall?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coronavirus disease continues to infect Kentuckians, and many local medical experts are examining how the infection has evolved since March 2020. Medical experts in Kentucky are seeing COVID-19 evolve in different ways. As of Oct. 21, Kentucky had a positivity rate of 8.50% and has...
KENTUCKY STATE
lite987whop.com

Western Kentucky green on COVID map

The entirety of Western Kentucky is green on the COVID community spread level map and hospitalizations for the virus are also down across the commonwealth. Governor Andy Beshear says it appears the most recent Omicron wave wasn’t nearly as severe as previous spikes. The only sign for concern is...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

COMMENTARY: Protect Kentucky from out-of-state activism

Protect Kentucky Access (PKA) is the largest organization opposed to Constitutional Amendment #2 and their goal, according to their website, is to "keep abortion safe and legal in Kentucky." Donor information reported in the latest Kentucky Registry of Election Finance Report (KREF) raises questions about whose interests KPA is protecting and what kind of access they're talking about.
KENTUCKY STATE
doi.gov

Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $74 Million to Create Good-Paying Union Jobs, Catalyze Economic Revitalization in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland traveled to Kentucky today to announce a $74,252,680 investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create good-paying union jobs and catalyze economic opportunity by reclaiming abandoned mine lands (AML) in the state. This is the first award from the $725 million in Fiscal Year 2022 funding the Department of the Interior has made available to 22 states and the Navajo Nation this year. Additional awards will be made to eligible entities on a rolling basis as they apply.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Republican candidate for Kentucky House kicked off November ballot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Republican candidate for the Kentucky House has been kicked off next month's ballot. Jefferson County Judge Annie O'Connell ruled on Wednesday that Susan Tyler Witten, who was on the ballot for the 31st House District, will be disqualified from November's race. The district stretches from Bowman Field to Jeffersontown.
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

Good News Kentucky Parents! You May Have P-EBT Funds

Bring on the MONEY! Parents if you received P-EBT funds during the pandemic there's a good chance you will be receiving more cash on your card. The Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer Stimulus (P-EBT) for short was meant to help families who had children learning virtually due to COVID-19. The program is offered through the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky

If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy