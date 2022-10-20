ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: Indiana

Anderson Herald Bulletin. October 19, 2022. Editorial: Greenhouse gas reduction requires individual action. The recent passage by Congress of the Inflation Reduction Act has been touted as the most significant climate legislation in U.S. history. Perhaps it is, following the executive order by President Richard Nixon in creating the Environmental...
INDIANA STATE
kttn.com

Former county employee in Missouri pleads guilty to four counts of wire fraud, faces 80 years in prison

A former St. Louis County, Missouri employee on Friday admitted hatching a scheme to fraudulently obtain COVID-19 relief funds in exchange for kickbacks. Anthony “Tony” Weaver Sr. pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Court Judge Stephen R. Clark to four felony counts of wire fraud. Weaver was the “change management coordinator” at the St. Louis County jail at the time of his indictment in May and previously served as the administrative assistant to a former St. Louis County Council member.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
US News and World Report

Dismissal of DUI Case Against Ex-Attorney General Sought

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — The attorney for Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer is arguing that a drunken-driving case against her should be dismissed because prosecutors did not present sufficient evidence. The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that defense attorney Jason Mattioli also seeks to bar prosecutors from presenting results...
SCRANTON, PA
US News and World Report

Nebraska Struggling to OK Ban Despite Anti-Abortion History

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Republicans are expected to dominate as usual at the polls in November and retain control of the officially nonpartisan Legislature. They face a far tougher challenge flipping enough seats to push through a statewide abortion ban. The Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right...
NEBRASKA STATE
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: Alabama

Dothan Eagle. October 19, 2022. Imagine you’re on the table in a surgical theater awaiting heart surgery when a masked and gloved person leans over and addresses you:. “Hi, I’m Dr. Feelgood, your anesthesiologist today. I’ll be putting you under for your operation today. By the way, there are no cardiac surgeons available, so I’ll be doing your bypass procedure as well.”
ALABAMA STATE
US News and World Report

Indiana Lt. Gov. Crouch Returns From COVID-19 Infection

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch resumed public events on Tuesday after tests confirmed she had recovered from a COVID-19 infection, her office said. Crouch tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 17 after experiencing cold-like symptoms that office spokesman Ron Green said were mild. Crouch isolated and...
INDIANA STATE
US News and World Report

Adams Publishing Buying 13-Member Montana Newspaper Group

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Adams Publishing Group, the Minnesota-based company that owns community newspapers in 19 states, is purchasing a 13-member Montana newspaper group, the companies announced. Adams Publishing CEO Mark Adams said Monday the purchase of Yellowstone Newspapers is expected to close on Nov. 1. The price was...
MONTANA STATE
beckersasc.com

Ohio physician blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years

Batavia, Ohio physician Mangesh Kanvinde, MD, paid $720,000 and agreed to be blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years over his role in a false claims scheme, the Justice Department said Oct. 20. Dr. Kanvinde allegedly ordered unnecessary genetic tests and durable medical equipment from Dec. 2016 to June...
BATAVIA, OH
US News and World Report

Couple Wanted in Arizona, Nevada Murder Cases Found Dead

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — A couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman, according to authorities. Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives said the bodies of 26-year-old Hunter McGuire and his girlfriend, 32-year-old Samantha Branek, were found...
KINGMAN, AZ
WSFA

‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
MONTGOMERY, AL

