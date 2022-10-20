Read full article on original website
Editorial Roundup: Indiana
Anderson Herald Bulletin. October 19, 2022. Editorial: Greenhouse gas reduction requires individual action. The recent passage by Congress of the Inflation Reduction Act has been touted as the most significant climate legislation in U.S. history. Perhaps it is, following the executive order by President Richard Nixon in creating the Environmental...
Former county employee in Missouri pleads guilty to four counts of wire fraud, faces 80 years in prison
A former St. Louis County, Missouri employee on Friday admitted hatching a scheme to fraudulently obtain COVID-19 relief funds in exchange for kickbacks. Anthony “Tony” Weaver Sr. pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Court Judge Stephen R. Clark to four felony counts of wire fraud. Weaver was the “change management coordinator” at the St. Louis County jail at the time of his indictment in May and previously served as the administrative assistant to a former St. Louis County Council member.
Dismissal of DUI Case Against Ex-Attorney General Sought
SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — The attorney for Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer is arguing that a drunken-driving case against her should be dismissed because prosecutors did not present sufficient evidence. The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that defense attorney Jason Mattioli also seeks to bar prosecutors from presenting results...
Nebraska Struggling to OK Ban Despite Anti-Abortion History
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Republicans are expected to dominate as usual at the polls in November and retain control of the officially nonpartisan Legislature. They face a far tougher challenge flipping enough seats to push through a statewide abortion ban. The Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right...
Editorial Roundup: Alabama
Dothan Eagle. October 19, 2022. Imagine you’re on the table in a surgical theater awaiting heart surgery when a masked and gloved person leans over and addresses you:. “Hi, I’m Dr. Feelgood, your anesthesiologist today. I’ll be putting you under for your operation today. By the way, there are no cardiac surgeons available, so I’ll be doing your bypass procedure as well.”
Indiana Attorney General calls EPA policy ‘unlawful,’ warns against ‘California wokeism’
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is speaking out against a new clean-air policy, calling it “unlawful” while warning against “California wokeism.” AG Rokita filed a brief on Thursday asking a US appeals court to invalidate a part of a new Clean Air Act from the Environmental Protection Agency. In a news release sent […]
Indiana Lt. Gov. Crouch Returns From COVID-19 Infection
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch resumed public events on Tuesday after tests confirmed she had recovered from a COVID-19 infection, her office said. Crouch tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 17 after experiencing cold-like symptoms that office spokesman Ron Green said were mild. Crouch isolated and...
Adams Publishing Buying 13-Member Montana Newspaper Group
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Adams Publishing Group, the Minnesota-based company that owns community newspapers in 19 states, is purchasing a 13-member Montana newspaper group, the companies announced. Adams Publishing CEO Mark Adams said Monday the purchase of Yellowstone Newspapers is expected to close on Nov. 1. The price was...
Ohio physician blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years
Batavia, Ohio physician Mangesh Kanvinde, MD, paid $720,000 and agreed to be blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years over his role in a false claims scheme, the Justice Department said Oct. 20. Dr. Kanvinde allegedly ordered unnecessary genetic tests and durable medical equipment from Dec. 2016 to June...
Secretary of State investigating pro-Herschel Walker group that gave out gas, grocery vouchers
ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is investigating 34N22, a pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC that has given gas and grocery vouchers to residents across the state, an agency spokesperson confirmed to 11Alive. Secretary of State spokesperson Robert Sinners declined to comment on the allegations made in...
Couple Wanted in Arizona, Nevada Murder Cases Found Dead
KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — A couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman, according to authorities. Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives said the bodies of 26-year-old Hunter McGuire and his girlfriend, 32-year-old Samantha Branek, were found...
Slavery is on the ballot for voters in 5 US states, including Alabama
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Voters in five states are deciding whether to close loopholes that allowed convict labor as an exception to slavery. None will force immediate changes, though they could lead to legal challenges related to how states use prison labor. The effort is part of a national push to amend the 13th Amendment […]
Former Louisiana senator Peterson disbarred after fraud plea
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Louisiana Supreme Court has disbarred former state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, who is awaiting to hear whether she will be sentenced to prison for defrauding campaign contributors and the Louisiana Democratic Party, which she used to lead. Peterson, who resigned her Senate seat in...
Ohio Supreme Court upholds death penalty for prisoner who killed inmate in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death penalty for a Warren County Correctional Institution prisoner who murdered another inmate. Victoria Drain, legally changed her name from Joel Drain, while her appeal is pending. Drain told two stories to investigators. Initially, she said she was...
‘Change has come’: Mississippi unveils Emmett Till statue
GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — Hundreds of people applauded — and some wiped away tears — as a Mississippi community unveiled a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till on Friday, not far from where white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager over accusations he had flirted with a white woman in a country store.
Sheriff Who Made Racist Remarks About Black Deputies Refuses To Resign
'Every Black that I know, you need to fire him to start with, he’s a snake,' Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene said in a recording released last week.
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
DeSantis-appointed Florida official resigns after photo emerges appearing to show him in a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood: report
Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young told Politico that, when questioned, Jeffery Moore did not deny that it was him in the photos. Moore has resigned.
