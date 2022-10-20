Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Rishi Sunak to Become Britain's Next PM After Months of Turmoil
LONDON (Reuters) -Rishi Sunak will become Britain's first prime minister of colour on Tuesday after he won the race to lead the Conservative Party, tasked with steering a deeply divided country through an economic downturn set to leave millions of people poorer. One of the wealthiest politicians in Westminster, Sunak,...
US News and World Report
Far-Right Sweden Democrats Not Welcome at Nobel Banquet - Foundation
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, which became the country's second biggest party in last month's election, are not welcome at the Nobel banquet, the Nobel Foundation said on Tuesday. This year's laureates, which includes former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and French novelist Annie Ernaux, will be celebrated...
US News and World Report
Quebec Separatist Party Calls on Canada to Split With British Monarchy
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada's Quebec separatist party on Tuesday called on the federal government to sever ties with the British monarchy, saying the recent transfer of the crown to King Charles was an opportunity to do so. Outlining a parliamentary motion, which is unlikely to be adopted, Bloc Quebecois leader...
US News and World Report
Key Moments From Italian PM Meloni's Maiden Speech
ROME (Reuters) - New Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni unveiled her policy priorities in her maiden speech to the lower house of parliament on Tuesday. Here are some of the highlights. RUSSIA/ENERGY. "Those who believe it is possible to trade Ukraine's freedom for our peace of mind are wrong. Giving...
US News and World Report
Thousands in New Moldova Anti-Government Protest
CHISINAU (Reuters) - Several thousand protesters denouncing Moldova's pro-Western leaders marched through ex-Soviet state's capital for the sixth consecutive Sunday and set up a new tent camp days after police cleared a similar encampment. About 7,000 demonstrators decried steep price increases, particularly for gas bought from Russia. They called for...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
US News and World Report
Prosecutor in Griner Case Tells Russian Appeal Court Her 9-Year Term Is Fair
KRASNOGORSK, Russia (Reuters) - U.S. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner on Tuesday heard the Russian state prosecutor in her appeal hearing tell the judges that her nine-year jail sentence for possession and smuggling of drugs was "fair". Three judges were presiding over the appeals court in Krasnogorsk near Moscow, while...
US News and World Report
France's Macron Says There Is Chance for Peace in Ukraine
ROME (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he believed there was a chance for peace in Ukraine, even as Russia warned the conflict there could escalate. "There is the prospect for peace, it will come around at some moment," said Macron at a conference in Rome aimed at seeking ways to promote world peace.
US News and World Report
Russia Raises Accusation at U.N. of Ukraine 'Dirty Bomb' Plans
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday took its accusation that Ukraine was preparing to use a dirty bomb - an explosive device laced with radioactive material - to the United Nations Security Council, voicing its concerns during a closed-door meeting of the 15-member body. "We're quite satisfied because we...
US News and World Report
Russia's Shoigu Holds Second Call With U.S. Defense Secretary in Three Days
(Reuters) -Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday for the second time in three days and held a flurry of calls with three other counterparts from NATO countries. Moscow provided no details on the conversation with Austin, which came after the two men...
US News and World Report
Pope Appeals to Politicians to Avert Threat of Nuclear War Over Ukraine
ROME (Reuters) - Pope Francis, comparing the current world situation to the Cuban missile crisis 60 years ago, on Tuesday led leaders of world religions in a peace appeal to politicians to avert the threat of nuclear war over Ukraine. Francis presided at the ceremonial closing at Rome's Colosseum of...
US News and World Report
Putin Tries to Boost Decision-Making and Kit Manufacture for Ukraine Campaign
LONDON (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday called for more streamlined decision-making in Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, addressing a new Coordination Council designed to boost support for an invasion now in its ninth month. Putin set up the new council last week as he imposed martial law in four...
US News and World Report
Scholz: Drone Attacks on Ukraine Are Sign of Russia's Desperation
BERLIN (Reuters) - Russia's sustained drone attacks represent a new low point in its war against Ukraine but are also a sign of Moscow's desperation, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a conference on Tuesday to plan for Ukraine's reconstruction. But Germany's own history showed that it was possible to...
US News and World Report
Russia Has Destroyed Over a Third of Ukraine's Energy Sector - President Zelenskiy
KYIV (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a conference on Ukraine reconstruction on Tuesday that Russian rockets and Iran-made drones had destroyed more than a third of his contry's energy sector. Zelenskiy also told the conference in Berlin via video link that Ukraine had yet to receive "a single cent"...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Iran Crackdown May Burnish Raisi's Credentials for Top Job
DUBAI (Reuters) - By tightening curbs on women's rights, President Ebrahim Raisi has boosted his hardline credentials and possibly his prospects of becoming Iran's Supreme Leader, even at the cost of provoking mass protests and driving a wedge between many Iranians and the ruling elite, three analysts and a pro-reform official said.
US News and World Report
Iran Will Not Remain Indifferent if Proven Russia Using Its Drones in Ukraine - Official
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran will not remain indifferent if it is proven that its drones are being used by Russia in the Ukraine war, the Iranian foreign minister said on Monday, amid allegations the Islamic Republic has supplied drones to Moscow to attack Ukraine. "If it is proven to us that...
US News and World Report
Russian Warplane Falls on Building in Siberia; 2 Pilots Die
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian warplane slammed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk on Sunday, killing both crewmembers, authorities said. It was the second time in less than a week that a combat jet crashed in a residential area in Russia. The Irkutsk region's governor,...
US News and World Report
Russian-Installed Kherson Authorities Create Local Militia
LONDON (Reuters) -The Russian-installed administration of Ukraine's Kherson region said on Monday it was organising some local men into militia units. In a notice on Telegram, the occupation authorities said men had the "opportunity" to join territorial defence units if they chose to remain in Kherson of their own free will.
US News and World Report
Biden: Not Enough Americans Are Getting the Updated COVID-19 Booster Shots
President Joe Biden on Tuesday told Americans that they have a choice as to how bad COVID-19 could be this winter while also warning that more people are likely to die. “We've seen cases and hospitalizations rise in Europe in recent weeks, and the weather is getting colder,” Biden said from the White House. “People will spend more time indoors, and contagious viruses like COVID are going to spread considerably more easily. And as a country, we have a choice to make: Can we repeat what happened in the past winners? More infections, more hospitalizations, more loved ones getting sick, even dying from the virus? Or can we have a much better one if we use all that’s available to us now?”
