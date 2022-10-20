President Joe Biden on Tuesday told Americans that they have a choice as to how bad COVID-19 could be this winter while also warning that more people are likely to die. “We've seen cases and hospitalizations rise in Europe in recent weeks, and the weather is getting colder,” Biden said from the White House. “People will spend more time indoors, and contagious viruses like COVID are going to spread considerably more easily. And as a country, we have a choice to make: Can we repeat what happened in the past winners? More infections, more hospitalizations, more loved ones getting sick, even dying from the virus? Or can we have a much better one if we use all that’s available to us now?”

2 HOURS AGO