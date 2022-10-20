Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
US News and World Report
Gang Control of Ecuador's Prisons Leave Inmates' Families Terrified
QUITO/GUAYAQUIL (Reuters) - Gangs operating inside Ecuador's prisons are taking advantage of state abandonment to expand their power, extorting inmates for access to services and threatening their lives with violence, prisoners' families and human rights groups say. The prison system in the South American country has faced structural problems for...
US News and World Report
Russian Warplane Falls on Building in Siberia; 2 Pilots Die
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian warplane slammed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk on Sunday, killing both crewmembers, authorities said. It was the second time in less than a week that a combat jet crashed in a residential area in Russia. The Irkutsk region's governor,...
US News and World Report
Sudanese Protester Killed in Omdurman, Medics Say
CAIRO (Reuters) - A protester was killed in the Sudanese city of Omdurman after being run over by a car belonging to the security forces on Tuesday, medics aligned with the protest movement said. The protester was the 119th person killed in protests since a military coup about one year...
US News and World Report
Russia Has Destroyed Over a Third of Ukraine's Energy Sector - President Zelenskiy
KYIV (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a conference on Ukraine reconstruction on Tuesday that Russian rockets and Iran-made drones had destroyed more than a third of his contry's energy sector. Zelenskiy also told the conference in Berlin via video link that Ukraine had yet to receive "a single cent"...
US News and World Report
Mexico Says Trump-Era Border Program Formally Ends
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's foreign ministry said on Tuesday a Trump-era program that forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. immigration hearings, known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), had come to an end. Mexico will continue to guarantee the adequate stay and protection of the remaining migrants...
US News and World Report
Scholz: Drone Attacks on Ukraine Are Sign of Russia's Desperation
BERLIN (Reuters) - Russia's sustained drone attacks represent a new low point in its war against Ukraine but are also a sign of Moscow's desperation, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a conference on Tuesday to plan for Ukraine's reconstruction. But Germany's own history showed that it was possible to...
US News and World Report
Fiscal Discipline 'Non-Negotiable' if Lula Wins Brazil Election -Running Mate
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Fiscal responsibility will not be negotiable if leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wins next Sunday's presidential runoff vote, Lula's running mate Geraldo Alckmin said on Monday. Lula, who leads opinion polls by a narrowing margin over right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, has faced pressure to flesh...
US News and World Report
Palestinian Militant Killed by Israel in Targeted Explosion, Group Says
NABLUS, West Bank (Reuters) - A senior member of a Palestinian militant group was killed overnight on Sunday in the occupied West Bank in what Palestinians described as a targeted explosion carried out by Israel. Tamer Kilani, a leader in a group known as the "Den of Lions" in the...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Helping Haiti Get Bullet-Proof Vests for Its Police
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan is helping Haiti buy bullet-proof vests and other personal protective equipment from Taiwanese manufacturers, the island's foreign ministry said on Tuesday, as security in the Caribbean country worsens. Haiti is facing acute fuel shortages due to a blockade by a coalition of gangs demanding the resignation...
US News and World Report
Desperate Flight, Then Misery in a Camp for Nigerians Displaced by Floods
OGBOGU, Nigeria (Reuters) - After watching his four young children gobble up a meagre portion of beans straight from the saucepan, Nigerian farmer Gideon George will sleep on an empty stomach in the makeshift camp where the family ended up after their home was flooded. George said the children were...
US News and World Report
Thousands in New Moldova Anti-Government Protest
CHISINAU (Reuters) - Several thousand protesters denouncing Moldova's pro-Western leaders marched through ex-Soviet state's capital for the sixth consecutive Sunday and set up a new tent camp days after police cleared a similar encampment. About 7,000 demonstrators decried steep price increases, particularly for gas bought from Russia. They called for...
US News and World Report
Saudi Arabia Confirms Crown Prince Won't Attend Arab Summit in Algeria
RIYADH (Reuters) -Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will not travel to Algeria next month to attend a summit of the Arab League on medical advice, the royal court confirmed in a statement on state media on Sunday. Doctors had advised Prince Mohammed, 37, to avoid long-haul flights that might...
US News and World Report
Iranian Foreign Ministry Says Washington Lacks Political Will to Revive Nuclear Deal
(Reuters) - Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday that the United States lacked the political will for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal. "We do not do talks for the sake of talks. Iran is ready for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, but it seems Washington does not have the political will," ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said in televised news conference.
