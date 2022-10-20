ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Letting quarterback Adrian Martinez be himself pays off for Kansas State football

By Arne Green, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RZeef_0igYC2HG00

MANHATTAN — Maybe all Adrian Martinez needed was permission to be himself.

After all, when he arrived at Kansas State in the spring, he quickly learned that the Wildcats place a premium in their offense on ball security above all else. Martinez, in turn, had a reputation during four record-breaking years at Nebraska of the complete opposite.

So in trying to assimilate, Martinez did his best to adopt a safety-first mindset. Unfortunately for the Wildcat offense, it came at a price, namely taking away the fearlessness that had allowed him to be successful in the past.

"I've said it a million times, but it is a fine line," Martinez said. "Just playing within our offense, and in practice it's a big deal for me to make sure that we're getting those things right — hitting those passes, hitting the big plays."

Trouble was, through the first three games, Martinez threw no interceptions, but neither were there many big plays. It came to a head against Tulane, where the Wildcats took an unexpected 17-10 loss and had everyone wondering what was wrong.

As it turned out, the fix was relatively simple: Let Martinez be Martinez.

"The easy answer would be we told him to let it rip," K-State coach Chris Klieman said. "That's the easy answer, and he has.

"He's let it rip in the run game, let it rip in the throw game."

Oklahoma game was the start of Adrian Martinez's turnaround

It started at Oklahoma, where Martinez threw for 234 yards and ran for 148 and four touchdowns, and continued with a 171-yard rushing effort against Texas Tech and a season-high 246 passing yards at Iowa State.

As a result, K-State heads into Saturday's 7 p.m. showdown at TCU at 5-1 and tied with the Horned Frogs with a 3-0 big 12 record. And the funny thing is, the new Martinez still isn't turning the ball over.

In fact, Martinez is one of only two FBS quarterbacks with a minimum of 100 passing attempts — Vanderbilt's AJ Swann is the other — who has yet to throw an interception. And K-State is the only team that has not been picked off once.

Part of it is intentional for Martinez, who in four years as the starter at Nebraska threw 30 interceptions and lost eight fumbles while piling up a school-record 10,792 yards total offense. But he also credits Klieman and offensive coordinator Collin Klein.

"I would say, just looking at it statistically, I think turnovers would be the easy thing to point to, and something that I've wanted to continue to work on," Martinez said of his growth in the Wildcats' offense. "I think it stems from preparation and just coach Klein and what we're doing offensively."

Martinez has fumbled three times, but the Wildcats have recovered each of them to keep his turnover record spotless. But one thing that has impressed Klieman is his ability to move on when he does make a mistake.

"He's a real calm, patient kid if something does go wrong," Klieman said. "He's thrown picks in practice, trust me, he has. And it's just like, 'Kid made a play,' or 'I made the wrong read,' and he doesn't compound that with a second mistake.

"He understands it's a part of the game, and I think his maturity allows him to handle the adversity that he does have."

The Wildcat defense does its best to force Martinez into mistakes in practice with different looks and by disguising coverages. It seldom works.

"Adrian's a great quarterback," safety Kobe Savage said. "He rarely throws (interceptions) even at practice."

Adrian Martinez and Deuce Vaughn take pressure off each other

Having All-America running back Deuce Vaughn in the same backfield has helped deflect some of the attention from Martinez, which in turn has benefited both players. Vaughn is second in the Big 12 in rushing with 110.2 yards per game and Martinez is fifth at 91.0 with nine touchdowns. Martinez has completed 62.3% of his passes for 900 yards and four scores.

"He's just cut it loose, and he's been decisive with the football, whether that be in the read option game or getting the ball to our receivers, and then extending plays as well," Vaughn said of Martinez. "It's one of the reasons we brought him in, because he's a playmaker, and it gives him almost like the full leash to go out there and say: 'This is the game plan. Go out there and do your thing,' and let him cut it loose.

"To see him do that, it's big-time, and we're going to need it for the next six games, and we know we're going to get it out of him."

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Emporia elevator falls, multiple injuries reported

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Eight people have been transported to the hospital after an elevator’s cable system broke in Emporia on Saturday. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Schmidt told 27 News the incident occurred in the backside of a building located at 504 1/2 Commercial Street around 1 p.m. Saturday. The eight people were taken to […]
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Hartford woman involved in injury crash in Olathe

A Lyon County woman was involved in a crash that hurt two people in the Kansas City metro area Saturday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Interstate 35 northbound near the Santa Fe Street junction in Olathe. The crash log indicates 36-year-old Susan Woody of Hartford was driving a car northbound and rear-ended a car driven by 36-year-old Roger Flores of Olathe around 10:20 am.
OLATHE, KS
KSNT News

Statewide police effort made targeting ‘epidemic’ in Kansas

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Kansas law enforcement agencies are coming together to increase their patrol efforts around schools to bring awareness to an “epidemic” among children. Several law enforcement agencies across the sunflower state, including the Junction City Police Department, will be encouraging more motorists and their passengers to buckle up. From Oct. 24 to […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas man run over by truck searching for scooter

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Manhattan man struck by a truck while riding his scooter is now trying to find the scooter after being rushed to the hospital with several injuries, according to the Riley County Police Department. Eil Herrera, 26, of Manhattan, was southbound at the intersection of N. Manhattan and Kimball Avenues on […]
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Eight people sent to hospital after elevator fails in downtown Emporia

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Schmidt, eight people were taken to the hospital on Saturday afternoon after an elevator failed in downtown Emporia. Chief Schmidt said emergency responders were called to an apartment building at 504 1/2 Commercial St., at around 12:46 pm. All...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Fredonia man shot west of Emporia

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a suspect after a shooting west of Emporia earlier this week. A statement released Thursday said Justin Smith, 38, of Fredonia, told authorities about the shooting Monday evening. Smith claimed he was shot at 625 Road 160 west of Emporia by “a person known by Smith.”
EMPORIA, KS
Great Bend Post

Sheriff: Two men transported meth with u-haul in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect after a traffic stop involving a U-Haul truck Thursday morning south of Holton, Kansas. Just after 11:30a.m. Oct. 20, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a U-Haul truck near 190th Road on U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic infraction, according to sheriff Tim Morse. Through the course of the investigation, deputies located contraband during the stop.
HOLTON, KS
KSNT News

Only one Kansas county doesn’t have a Sheriff, here’s why

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— As Kansas voters decide whether counties can choose to have a sheriff at all, there’s one county in the state that hasn’t had one for years. Riley county is the only county in the state that doesn’t have a sheriff’s office, and has been operating that way for nearly five decades. Captain Josh Kyle, […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Semi engulfed in flames on Shawnee Co. interstate

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A semi driver pulled over shortly before his trailer caught fire in Shawnee County. The fire started after the driver noticed smoke coming from the rear end of the trailer he was pulling east on I-470 at milepost 179. The driver also stated that smoke was coming from the driver side of […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

ELEVATOR CABLE: Eighth person hospitalized after cable failure in downtown Emporia; EPD says elevator overloaded at time of incident

Emporia Fire now says eight people were in an elevator that fell about 10 feet in downtown Emporia on Saturday, sending all eight to Newman Regional Health for treatment. Battalion Chief Ryan Schmidt says crews were dispatched to 504 1/2 Commercial for a reported elevator entrapment just after 12:45 pm. Instead of finding an entrapment, however, firefighters discovered a lift cable had broken while the elevator was full and about halfway up to the second floor.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Most haunted hotel in Kansas sends KSNT a message

HOLTON (KSNT) – Stormtrack Meteorologists Gabriella Gomez and Ryan Matoush joined KSNT News Anchor Katie Garceran early Wednesday morning to conduct a paranormal investigation with local professionals. The investigation took place at Hotel Josephine in Holton Kansas just before dawn. Natalie Kreiger and Jaden had been staying at the hotel overnight and had barely gotten […]
HOLTON, KS
WIBW

Topeka woman behind bars after vehicle rammed, shots fired in Central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after she allegedly rammed into a vehicle in Central Topeka and fired several rounds during a domestic-related incident. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers arrested Tristin Marquina Martinez, 30, of Topeka after a domestic-related incident took place in several parts of the Capital City.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Deputies find Lyon County man considered armed, dangerous

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A man considered armed and dangerous who previously evaded law enforcement in Lyon County was found Monday at approximately 10:10 a.m. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that deputies located Logan Casteel at 1217 Exchange Street, Apt. 3 in Emporia after receiving a tip. Casteel was taken into custody on […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Police arrest woman in connection to Ogden overnight shooting

OGDEN (KSNT) – A 76-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to a overnight shooting in Ogden. The Riley County Communications Center received a call from a woman stating she had shot her husband around 9 p.m. Friday, Riley County Police Department said. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 75-year-old man suffering from […]
OGDEN, KS
WIBW

Officers respond to incident at downtown Topeka building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several Topeka police units responded to an incident Thursday morning at a downtown Topeka building. The units were called at 7:51 a.m. to a building at 635 S.W. Harrison. An awning on the east side of the building identified it as Metropolitan Place. Initial reports indicated...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Woman sentenced to 26 years for February Topeka home invasion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman has been sentenced to a little over 26 years behind bars for a Topeka home invasion. The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office said Lindsay Nichole Self was one of three suspects in a home invasion and robbery on February 1, 2022. The Shawnee...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Shawnee County sheriff looks for solutions after Ford cancels vehicle order

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office may have to wait for their new police cruisers. The agency’s order for 2022 Ford Interceptors was cancelled. A sheriff spokeswoman says the Ford Motor Company has cancelled multiple orders for police cruisers across the country. Abigail Christian, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer, told 27 […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
815K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy