Letting quarterback Adrian Martinez be himself pays off for Kansas State football

MANHATTAN — Maybe all Adrian Martinez needed was permission to be himself.

After all, when he arrived at Kansas State in the spring, he quickly learned that the Wildcats place a premium in their offense on ball security above all else. Martinez, in turn, had a reputation during four record-breaking years at Nebraska of the complete opposite.

So in trying to assimilate, Martinez did his best to adopt a safety-first mindset. Unfortunately for the Wildcat offense, it came at a price, namely taking away the fearlessness that had allowed him to be successful in the past.

"I've said it a million times, but it is a fine line," Martinez said. "Just playing within our offense, and in practice it's a big deal for me to make sure that we're getting those things right — hitting those passes, hitting the big plays."

Trouble was, through the first three games, Martinez threw no interceptions, but neither were there many big plays. It came to a head against Tulane, where the Wildcats took an unexpected 17-10 loss and had everyone wondering what was wrong.

As it turned out, the fix was relatively simple: Let Martinez be Martinez.

"The easy answer would be we told him to let it rip," K-State coach Chris Klieman said. "That's the easy answer, and he has.

"He's let it rip in the run game, let it rip in the throw game."

Oklahoma game was the start of Adrian Martinez's turnaround

It started at Oklahoma, where Martinez threw for 234 yards and ran for 148 and four touchdowns, and continued with a 171-yard rushing effort against Texas Tech and a season-high 246 passing yards at Iowa State.

As a result, K-State heads into Saturday's 7 p.m. showdown at TCU at 5-1 and tied with the Horned Frogs with a 3-0 big 12 record. And the funny thing is, the new Martinez still isn't turning the ball over.

In fact, Martinez is one of only two FBS quarterbacks with a minimum of 100 passing attempts — Vanderbilt's AJ Swann is the other — who has yet to throw an interception. And K-State is the only team that has not been picked off once.

Part of it is intentional for Martinez, who in four years as the starter at Nebraska threw 30 interceptions and lost eight fumbles while piling up a school-record 10,792 yards total offense. But he also credits Klieman and offensive coordinator Collin Klein.

"I would say, just looking at it statistically, I think turnovers would be the easy thing to point to, and something that I've wanted to continue to work on," Martinez said of his growth in the Wildcats' offense. "I think it stems from preparation and just coach Klein and what we're doing offensively."

Martinez has fumbled three times, but the Wildcats have recovered each of them to keep his turnover record spotless. But one thing that has impressed Klieman is his ability to move on when he does make a mistake.

"He's a real calm, patient kid if something does go wrong," Klieman said. "He's thrown picks in practice, trust me, he has. And it's just like, 'Kid made a play,' or 'I made the wrong read,' and he doesn't compound that with a second mistake.

"He understands it's a part of the game, and I think his maturity allows him to handle the adversity that he does have."

The Wildcat defense does its best to force Martinez into mistakes in practice with different looks and by disguising coverages. It seldom works.

"Adrian's a great quarterback," safety Kobe Savage said. "He rarely throws (interceptions) even at practice."

Adrian Martinez and Deuce Vaughn take pressure off each other

Having All-America running back Deuce Vaughn in the same backfield has helped deflect some of the attention from Martinez, which in turn has benefited both players. Vaughn is second in the Big 12 in rushing with 110.2 yards per game and Martinez is fifth at 91.0 with nine touchdowns. Martinez has completed 62.3% of his passes for 900 yards and four scores.

"He's just cut it loose, and he's been decisive with the football, whether that be in the read option game or getting the ball to our receivers, and then extending plays as well," Vaughn said of Martinez. "It's one of the reasons we brought him in, because he's a playmaker, and it gives him almost like the full leash to go out there and say: 'This is the game plan. Go out there and do your thing,' and let him cut it loose.

"To see him do that, it's big-time, and we're going to need it for the next six games, and we know we're going to get it out of him."

