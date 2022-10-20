After coming up one point shy of a victory over Ohio State in 2018 for the second season in a row, Penn State head coach James Franklin made a passionate statement about how Penn State was going to go from being comfortable being great to breaking through and being an elite program. “We have gotten comfortable being great. We will no longer feel comfortable being great,” Franklin said in his postgame press conference in 2018 after a 27-26 loss to the Buckeyes. So, as the Buckeyes once again roll into town for a game this weekend, and five years later, where does...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO