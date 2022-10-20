ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Historic districts around New Mexico are getting funding

By Curtis Segarra
 5 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Historic buildings, like the Cavern Theater in Carlsbad, and a handful of downtown areas in New Mexico are getting a boost in funding for improvements. $10 million in funding will be split up across 14 projects.

The funds come from the state’s Economic Development Department. The improvements are supposed to support economic growth, job creation, and property improvements.

16 New Mexico communities split $800,000 for community cleanup

MainStreet Roswell is getting the largest share of the funds. $2.1 million will go towards setting up an outdoor space in Roswell’s Railroad district, complete with a performance stage, walking paths, and bathrooms.

“Roswell MainStreet is excited to have been selected,” MainStreet Roswell Executive Director Barbara Gomez said in a press release. “This area will become a focal point of activity to enhance and promote our MainStreet & Railroad districts.”

The Barelas community is getting over $1.9 million for upgrades to 4th Street. Alamogordo is getting $1.9 million to begin construction on two city blocks.

Smaller projects include $350,000 to add digital projection and sound technology to Carlsbad’s historic Cavern Theater. The goal is to turn the theater into a “multifunctional performing arts facility,” according to Carlsbad MainStreet Arts & Cultural District Executive Director Kat Davis.

Zuni, the South Valley, Lovington, Las Vegas, Las Cruces, Harding, Grants, Gallup, Farmington, and Belen are also getting funds. Half of all the projects are “Great Blocks projects, which means they are upgrades to core three-block commercial areas. Those upgrades could include urban design, landscaping, architecture, and creative economic projects.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
