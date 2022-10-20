Read full article on original website
Woman blinded in jail settles with San Diego County for $4.35 million
SAN DIEGO — A woman who blinded herself in jail while under the influence of drugs as a deputy watched will receive $4.35 million in a settlement with San Diego County, her lawyer said. Tanya Suarez had sued the county alleging jail staff failed to protect her from harming...
2 arrested, 29 cited in San Diego-area sideshow takeovers
Sideshow takeover events last weekend in the San Diego area resulted in the arrest of two people and 29 driving-related citations, authorities said.
San Diego County pays $4.35 million to a woman who gouged both eyes out while in jail
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The county of San Diego has agreed to pay $4.35 million to a woman who gouged both of her eyeballs out while in a methamphetamine-induced psychosis at Las Colinas Detention Facility in 2019. The multi-million dollar payout adds to the millions the county and...
Motorist arrested on suspicion of drunken driving at Escondido checkpoint
A motorist was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving during a driver's license/sobriety checkpoint in Escondido, authorities said Sunday.
SD Drug Dealer Sentenced in Case from HBO Documentary “The Crime of the Century”
A San Diego man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for selling fentanyl that caused a Vista woman’s death. Cole Thomas Salazar, 32, admitted to using online classified ads to sell drugs, including a November 2020 sale of powdered fentanyl to Sarah Elizabeth Fuzzell, 24. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Fuzzell died on Nov. 3, 2020 from the drugs she purchased from Salazar.
Siblings of UPS driver killed in Santee plane crash file lawsuit
SANTEE, Calif. — The siblings of a UPS driver who was killed when a plane crashed into a Santee neighborhood last year have filed a wrongful death lawsuit. Steve Krueger, 61, had worked for UPS for about 30 years and was planning his retirement at the time of the crash on October 11, 2021.
eastcountymagazine.org
TINY HOMES OFFER HOPE FOR HOMELESS WOMEN AND CHILDREN IN EL CAJON
October 21, 2022 (El Cajon) – Colorful tiny homes now occupy a formerly vacant lot at Meridian Baptist Church in El Cajon. Built by the nonprofit Amikas, the tiny homes were completed last month and will soon serve as safe, temporary havens for women and children experiencing homelessness. Pastor...
Women Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing 2 Men in San Diego
A 22-year-old woman is in custody Saturday after she allegedly stabbed two men — including her boyfriend — during an altercation in the East Village neighborhood of San Diego. Police arrested Isabelle Lovelady for the stabbings, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department. Officers were...
Suspect Jailed in Fatal Fight on Grounds of Spring Valley Swap Meet
A suspect was behind bars Friday in connection with a fight that left a man fatally injured on the grounds of the Spring Valley Swap Meet. Mauricio Juarez, 31, was arrested in connection with the death of 61- year-old Richard Johnson, who was found suffering from severe head wounds Thursday morning near a storage area in a dirt parking lot at the outdoor marketplace, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
‘I’m Screwed’: Thousands in San Diego Face Eviction After County Promised Relief
Steve has been living in his Encinitas home since 2017. When he moved there, it was advertised as a “beach cottage,” but in reality it’s just a 325-square foot, one-bedroom trailer. The fifty-one year old, who requested inewsource withhold his last name, lives there with his youngest...
News 8 KFMB
Arraignment delayed for San Diego mother accused of murdering her baby
SAN DIEGO — An arraignment for the mother accused of murdering her infant has been pushed to next week. San Diego police say on Sunday they found a 2-month-old baby girl, violently killed and arrested her mother, Christine Mendoza, 35, for the murder. Mendoza’s arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday...
San Diego man sentenced in case featured on HBO documentary
A deadly drug case that was featured on the HBO documentary "The Crime of the Century" resulted in the sentencing of a San Diego man in U.S. Federal Court Wednesday, prosecutors said.
NBC San Diego
Pursuit Driver Out of San Diego Comes to Stop on Onramp Near LAX
A driver behind the wheel of a gray Nissan leading a chase out of San Diego came to a stop on an LAX onramp Thursday afternoon. The pursuit of the gray Nissan Altima initially started in the San Diego area with San Diego police, before the California Highway Patrol took over.
Victim, suspect identified in deadly fight near Spring Valley Swap Meet site
An arrest has been made in connection to a deadly fight Thursday in the La Presa neighborhood, authorities announced.
NBC San Diego
Mercedes Benz Goes Airborne, Crashes Into Second Story of La Mesa Home
A speeding Mercedes-Benz crashed into the second story of a home on Palm Avenue in La Mesa Saturday morning. The crash happened near the corner of Spring Street and Palm Avenue, which neighbors said is often a site for accidents in the area. "We were making breakfast, I had just...
Family of teen stabbed to death speaks
New information emerged about a teenager stabbed to death in Oceanside Tuesday night, as his family spoke about the tragedy.
Voiceof San Diego
Residents Have Complained About Gunshots Coming from a Plant Nursery for Years. Here’s What We Found
Last month, I reported on a property north of Escondido, near San Pasqual Valley, that has garnered complaints from its neighbors for more than six years. The property was purchased in November 2016 by members of the Freedom Fighters Foundation, a nonprofit organization created by former U.S. Border Patrol Agent Alex Djokich and his wife.
Police Arrest 4 Juveniles After Joyride in Allegedly Stolen Vehicle Ends in Crash with Fire Hydrant
Police took four juveniles into custody Saturday after they allegedly drove a stolen car, crashing it into a fire hydrant in Chula Vista. Five youths – three males and two females – were seen running away after the crash, on Robert Avenue and East I Street, which left water shooting approximately 50 feet into the air just before 7:50 p.m., according to OnScene.TV.
Reward offered for information on suspect in parking lot punching
San Diego Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking the public to help identify a man who punched another man from behind, knocking him out and breaking his jaw.
Man sentenced for road rage killing
The sentencing phase of any trial is always very difficult and Monday was no different as the family of a road rage victim braved a courtroom to talk about a life cut way too short and the impossible void that they are forced to live with.
