Social Security increase: Direct monthly payments to go up by $140 — see how much you'll get
Retirees enrolled on Social Security are poised to get a record pay bump of over $140 a month on average due to a recent 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment.
WRAL
Mortgage rates expected to fall to 5.4% by late 2023, banking group projects
CNN — After more than doubling this year, mortgage rates are expected to retreat in 2023, according to an updated forecast from the Mortgage Bankers Association. MBA's economists also said they expect the US to enter into a recession in the first part of next year that will be driven by tighter financial conditions, reduced business investment and slower growth globally. That will, in turn, push the unemployment rate up from its current 3.5% to 5.5% by the end of next year, according to the forecast.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
WRAL
Why investors aren't going green
CNN — ESG investing — evaluating companies using environmental, social and governance factors — was one of the most-cited phrases in earnings calls during the first half of the year. But a looming recession, tanking stock markets and the race to US midterm elections have put those sustainability efforts on the chopping block.
WRAL
The risk of an accidental recession is rising, Goldman Sachs says
CNN — Goldman Sachs is urging the Federal Reserve to be patient in its quest to squash inflation. Even though inflation remains far too high, the investment bank says the Fed has already made "remarkable" progress in slowing the US economy and easing the concerning imbalance between supply and demand in the jobs market.
WRAL
Consumer confidence fell in October as inflation takes a toll
CNN — US consumer confidence fell in October to the lowest level since July as high borrowing costs and soaring inflation take their toll on household budgets. The consumer confidence index slumped to 102.5 from a revised 107.8 in September, according to data released Tuesday by the Conference Board. Economists were expecting a reading of 106.5, per estimates from Refinitiv. A reading above 100 signals consumers have an optimistic attitude toward the economy. In February 2020, the consumer confidence index was 132.6.
WRAL
Almost two-thirds of economists think the economy is in or near a recession
CNN — Almost two-thirds of corporate economists believe the United States is already in a recession or will be within the next 12 months, according to the latest survey from the National Association for Business Economics. More than half the NABE respondents said they believed there was a more-than-even...
WRAL
'Everything is expensive': Seniors cut back on socializing and meals as inflation pinches
CNN — At the Senior Friendship Center in Sarasota, Florida, talking about inflation really strikes a chord. At a card table there, CNN met with a group of seniors, all on fixed incomes, who spoke about feeling the squeeze from steep price hikes over the past year. Katherine Janes,...
WRAL
Kraft Heinz CEO: Inflation and supply shortages are here to stay for a while
CNN — Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio says higher inflation and supply issues are coursing through the food industry, forcing companies to adopt new strategies for everything from production to promotion to packaging. And he doesn't see an end to either issue anytime soon. "We've already increased the prices...
WRAL
Amazon to allow US customers to pay with Venmo
NEW YORK — Amazon is rolling out a feature that allows shoppers to pay for items using their Venmo accounts. The option to pay with Venmo will be available for select Amazon.com customers beginning on Tuesday, the e-commerce giant said in a news release. By Black Friday — the day after Thanksgiving — it will be available nationally.
WRAL
America's top bankers are more worried about the state of the world than recession
CNN — Some of the top names on Wall Street think a US recession is now likely, if not inevitable. But they have bigger worries on their minds. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Tuesday he is more concerned about global geopolitics than he is about slowing economic growth in the United States.
WRAL
US home prices continued to lose momentum in August
CNN — US home prices continued to gain ground in August, but the pace of growth slowed considerably as rising mortgage rates pushed more prospective buyers out of the market. Home prices rose 13% in August from the year before, a smaller jump than the 15.6% growth seen in...
WRAL
Vaxcyte, Myovant rise; Dorman, Shift4 Payments fall
NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:. Vaxcyte Inc., up $12.42 to $33. The vaccine maker gave investors an encouraging update on the development of a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. Scholastic Corp., up $3.50 to $37.13. The educational publisher announced a plan to buy...
WRAL
October surprise? Stocks continue to sizzle this month
CNN — October may be famous for historically horrifying stock market crashes like the ones in 1929, 1987 and 2008. But so far this month, there's nothing for investors to be scared of on Wall Street. Stocks enjoyed another solid rally Monday, continuing a hot streak for the markets this month.
WRAL
Pound seesaws as Rishi Sunak prepares to confront UK's huge economic challenges
CNN — Rishi Sunak, Britain's third prime minister in seven weeks, will face the huge challenge of projecting stability after a period of historic political and financial market chaos. But his other task — shepherding the country through a recession — is poised to be just as daunting.
