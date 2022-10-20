ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collegiately Speaking: Rested and ready to go

The bye week can be a polarizing part of a team’s schedule. Northwestern has struggled since their first game of the year, so getting a week to refocus, and nurse nagging injuries was likely welcomed with open arms. Wildcats wide receiver Donny Navarro III, who played his high school ball at Neuqua Valley in Naperville, joins Dave Eanet and Dan Persa to talk about the team’s mindset heading into Saturday’s matchup with Maryland. They also ask Donny about his pervious collegiate stops: Valparaiso, and Illinois. The guys wrap the show with a look around the Big Ten schedule, and get producer ‘Super Joe’ Romano’s pick of the week.

