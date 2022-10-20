ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hadley, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Getting Answers: Route 32 bridgework

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, inquiring about when the Route 32 bridge work in Palmer and Monson would be complete. The viewer said, quote:. “Wondering if you have any info regarding the expected completion date of the...
Ledyard police: Husband left wife with no heat, food and money

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A husband is accused of making so his wife had no heat, no food and no way to buy anything. Robert Barnett, 58, of Groton was charged with intentional cruelty to persons, according to Ledyard police. Officers launched an investigation back on Sept. 29 when Barnett’s...
Recent bear sightings have some residents concerned for safety

Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, inquiring about when the Route 32 bridge work in Palmer and Monson would be complete. On Monday, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office identified the victim who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend in her apartment.
Wethersfield residents fed up with illegal car rallies

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Christian Reilly woke up late Saturday night to the sound of screeching tires. When he looked out his window, he saw dozens of parked cars forming a large circle in the Marshalls parking lot on the Silas Deane Highway. Inside the circle, a vehicle revved its engine and did doughnuts. “It […]
Seymour News: Large Brush Fire

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Haunted hayride attraction apologizes after insensitive prop

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A haunted hayride and trail attraction in Shelton apologized following complaints over what was considered an insensitive prop in light of the recent deaths of two Bristol officers. Legends of Fear, a farm in Shelton that transforms into a haunted hayride and trail attraction during the...
A MA Woman Let Officers Feel The Ultimate Sting

On October 12th, authorities were called to the scene of a Longmeadow, Massachusetts residence as they answered a call for a possible eviction. Upon arrival, the police were greeted by a Hadley woman who was dressed in a bee keeper's suit as they were unaware of her intentions. 55 year old Susan Woods arrived at the premises in a SUV with a trailer behind that was riddled with bee hives and I think you know what happens afterwards. The scene was NOT a pretty one if you ask me.
Ansonia News: Multiple “Sick People”

2022-10-23@2:00am–#Ansonia CT– Mutual aid is called to Falcon Hall on Central Street where there are multiple sick people vomiting, none are intoxicated. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
'In all reality, this is not reality' | Groton neighbors react to string of emergency incidents

GROTON, Conn. — Police in Groton have been busy responding to emergency incidents in the town in the last few days. Groton Police responded to the Groton Shopping Center Saturday for a "suspicious package" found in the parking lot. Police say it was tightly wrapped and, given its location and appearance, the Connecticut State Police Emergency Services Unit’s Bomb Squad was called. The bomb squad later found the device was not explosive. Groton Police are still investigating why the device was put there and what it contains. Businesses in the plaza were impacted.
Car drives through restaurant, injures several

MYSTIC, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 1pm this afternoon, the Groton Police Department received several 911 calls reporting a motor vehicle accident with a car into the building at the Somewhere in Time Café, located at 3175 Gold Star highway. Police say members of the Groton Police department, Old Mystic...
Have You Seen Pink Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Pink Mean?

We are now deep into one of my favorite months of the year, October. I love Halloween and have been enjoying driving by some decent Halloween displays throughout the Berkshires. Everything from electric chairs, purple & orange lights, ghouls, ghosts, and even full-blown Ghostbusters displays are just some of the sights I have seen when traveling throughout various towns in Berkshire County.
Multiple schools report swatting incidents across Connecticut

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On the same day of the funeral for the two fallen Bristol officers, several swatting incidents were reported at many Connecticut schools. At least seven active shooter situations were reported throughout the day. All threats were determined to be a hoax by police. No injuries were reported. We spoke with a criminal justice professor who said swatting is a very serious crime, especially given the context of Friday.
