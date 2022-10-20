Read full article on original website
Anger Erupts Over CT Halloween Attraction Portraying a Murdered Police Officer
A haunted hayride in Shelton is experiencing a lot of backlash because one of its attractions depicted a police officer who was shot. The attraction, Legends of Fear, issued a public apology Sunday, after the display was seen by members of the Bristol Police force who visited Saturday night. Although...
Getting Answers: Route 32 bridgework
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, inquiring about when the Route 32 bridge work in Palmer and Monson would be complete. The viewer said, quote:. “Wondering if you have any info regarding the expected completion date of the...
Ledyard police: Husband left wife with no heat, food and money
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A husband is accused of making so his wife had no heat, no food and no way to buy anything. Robert Barnett, 58, of Groton was charged with intentional cruelty to persons, according to Ledyard police. Officers launched an investigation back on Sept. 29 when Barnett’s...
Investigation into Bristol officers’ deaths will include interactions with suspect earlier that night
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Nicholas Brutcher had at least two interactions with Bristol police the night he opened fire, killing two officers, according to sources close to the ongoing investigation. Those interactions will be key parts of the investigation into what happened that night. A truck with Brutcher and his brother inside was pulled over […]
Recent bear sightings have some residents concerned for safety
Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, inquiring about when the Route 32 bridge work in Palmer and Monson would be complete. On Monday, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office identified the victim who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend in her apartment.
Wethersfield residents fed up with illegal car rallies
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Christian Reilly woke up late Saturday night to the sound of screeching tires. When he looked out his window, he saw dozens of parked cars forming a large circle in the Marshalls parking lot on the Silas Deane Highway. Inside the circle, a vehicle revved its engine and did doughnuts. “It […]
Complaints about a man with a gun at Coventry apartment leads to arrest
COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges after complaints were made about a suspect with a gun on the grounds of an apartment complex in Coventry. Coventry police said Ryan Bertrand, 36, of Springfield, MA, was hit with a list of charges. They said the calls came in just...
Seymour News: Large Brush Fire
DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut's Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Wife of Farmington police officer, seriously injured on the job, reacts to Bristol tragedy
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After a very tough year, Farmington police officer James O’Donnell didn’t think twice about attending the funeral of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. DeMonte, 35, and Hamzy, 34, were both shot and killed in the line of duty on Oct. 12 while responding to a 911 call. A […]
A MA Woman Let Officers Feel The Ultimate Sting
On October 12th, authorities were called to the scene of a Longmeadow, Massachusetts residence as they answered a call for a possible eviction. Upon arrival, the police were greeted by a Hadley woman who was dressed in a bee keeper's suit as they were unaware of her intentions. 55 year old Susan Woods arrived at the premises in a SUV with a trailer behind that was riddled with bee hives and I think you know what happens afterwards. The scene was NOT a pretty one if you ask me.
Ansonia News: Multiple “Sick People”
2022-10-23@2:00am–#Ansonia CT– Mutual aid is called to Falcon Hall on Central Street where there are multiple sick people vomiting, none are intoxicated.
'In all reality, this is not reality' | Groton neighbors react to string of emergency incidents
GROTON, Conn. — Police in Groton have been busy responding to emergency incidents in the town in the last few days. Groton Police responded to the Groton Shopping Center Saturday for a "suspicious package" found in the parking lot. Police say it was tightly wrapped and, given its location and appearance, the Connecticut State Police Emergency Services Unit’s Bomb Squad was called. The bomb squad later found the device was not explosive. Groton Police are still investigating why the device was put there and what it contains. Businesses in the plaza were impacted.
Drivers reminded to be cautious after string of accidents on Putnam Pike
CHEPACHET, R.I. (WJAR) — Officials say there have been a string of bad accidents on Route 44 within the past two weeks, one which was fatal. The latest crash happened Saturday morning just outside of Cady's Tavern in Chepachet. Surveillance video shows the dramatic moments: the motorcyclist and his...
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Most Snow Each Year
We're now into the fall season and of course, some folks are already talking about that devilish four-letter word in Massachusetts. Yes, snow. It's inevitable as it will be here before you know it. Some Massachusetts Folks Love the Winter Season. Even though there are some folks that don't love...
Car drives through restaurant, injures several
MYSTIC, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 1pm this afternoon, the Groton Police Department received several 911 calls reporting a motor vehicle accident with a car into the building at the Somewhere in Time Café, located at 3175 Gold Star highway. Police say members of the Groton Police department, Old Mystic...
Have You Seen Pink Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Pink Mean?
We are now deep into one of my favorite months of the year, October. I love Halloween and have been enjoying driving by some decent Halloween displays throughout the Berkshires. Everything from electric chairs, purple & orange lights, ghouls, ghosts, and even full-blown Ghostbusters displays are just some of the sights I have seen when traveling throughout various towns in Berkshire County.
Glastonbury jewelers create charity bracelet to support Bristol Police Heroes Fund
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Local businesses continue to step up to support the families of fallen Bristol officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. Glastonbury-based Baribault Jewelers and The Power to B Collection have created a commemorative “Thin Blue Line” bracelet. The design features a power word...
Multiple schools report swatting incidents across Connecticut
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On the same day of the funeral for the two fallen Bristol officers, several swatting incidents were reported at many Connecticut schools. At least seven active shooter situations were reported throughout the day. All threats were determined to be a hoax by police. No injuries were reported. We spoke with a criminal justice professor who said swatting is a very serious crime, especially given the context of Friday.
