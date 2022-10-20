Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Man killed during shooting in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said a man has died after a shooting in Dorchester overnight, following a string of violence over the weekend. Officers responded to a call for a person shot at 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of 482 Geneva Ave. in Dorchester. Authorities located a man suffering from gunshot wounds upon arrival and Boston EMS transported him to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
Over height tractor-trailer gets wedged under bridge in Boston
BOSTON — An over height tractor-trailer got wedged under a bridge in Boston late Monday night, snarling traffic for hours during the Tuesday morning commute. The truck struck a train bridge and got stuck underneath it on the eastbound side of Soldiers Field Road right before it changes into Storrow Drive.
Framingham Police: Boston Man Smashes Window With Victim Inside Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Boston man at 1 a.m. at the Walmart parking lot at 121 Worcester Road on Sunday morning, October 23. Police arrested at 1:12 a.m. Paulus G. Lewis, 34, of 846 Huntington Avenue in Boston. He was charged with malicious destruction of property over $1,200.
nbcboston.com
Authorities Conduct Sweeps on North Shore Targeting Gang Members, Drugs: Sources
State and federal law enforcement were conducting sweeps Tuesday morning on the North Shore of Massachusetts, targeting gang members and drugs, sources have confirmed to the NBC10 Boston Investigators. The sweeps were being performed by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Massachusetts State Police Gang Task Force, according to sources.
Victim gets car stolen while unloading groceries in Hingham, police say
HINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a man they say stole a car while the owner was busy unloading groceries Saturday morning. Hingham Police say a gray Toyota Scion was stolen from in front of a home on New Bridge Street just before 8:00 a.m. A neighbor reported that a bald, white man wearing black pants and a gray hoodie was standing near a telephone pole, watching and waiting as the victim unloaded their groceries, according to officials.
Mother killed in early morning Mattapan shooting
BOSTON – A woman was killed early Sunday morning during a shooting in Mattapan. It happened just before 5 a.m. on Fairlawn Ave.Boston police officers found an adult woman who had been shot. Boston EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition told WBZ-TV that the victim was a 34-year-old mother and her 12-year-old son witnessed the shooting. "The loss of a life to this type of violence and tragedy is heartwrenching. It's painful so we're saddened that we're experiencing just another instance of community trauma where a young life has been lost," said Peterson. A...
fallriverreporter.com
72-year-old missing Massachusetts man with dementia found dead
A 72-year-old missing Massachusetts man with dementia has been found deceased. According to Chief of Police William Kingsbury, a missing person search by the Holliston, Milford, Millis and Medway Police Departments resulted in police locating the body of Howard White, who was initially reported missing from his home in Medway by a family member on October 23, 2022.
NECN
1 Injured in Overnight Worcester Shooting
Authorities in Worcester, Massachusetts are investigating a shooting overnight Saturday that left at least one person injured. Police responded to an area of Main Street shortly before 2a.m. for a reported fight with a ShotSpotter activation. Police learned shortly after arriving on the scene that a man checked into a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Police now investigating Worcester shooting as a homicide after 28-year-old victim died
WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Police are investigating an early morning shooting as now a homicide that forced surrounding schools into lockdown Monday morning. Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Burncoat Street around 8:40 a.m. and located 28-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Worcester Police Department.
californiaexaminer.net
Mother Slain In Front Of 12-year-old Son In Mattapan Shooting
On Sunday morning, there was a shooting in Mattapan that claimed the life of a local lady. On Fairlawn Ave, it occurred just before 5 a.m. Officers in Boston discovered a lady in her 20s who had been shot. When emergency medical services arrived in Boston, they declared her dead.
whdh.com
Boston Police release identity of victim in Dorchester shooting
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police released the name of the man who was shot and killed in Dorchester Saturday. Boston Police announced the victim was Daniel Sanders, 36, of Dorchester. Police said they found Sanders around 1 a.m. Oct. 22, while responding to a report of a shooting near Baird...
WCVB
Officials have identified man hit, killed on Interstate 93 in Boston
BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 93 in Boston. Police said the man was struck on the northbound side of the highway at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday, and came to rest on the southbound side. State police said it...
universalhub.com
Man forces way into Jamaica Plain home and rapes woman, police say
Boston Police report they are looking for a man who burst into a residence on the Arborway in Jamaica Plain around noon and raped a woman there. He's dscribed as black, over 6 feet tall and in his 40s, police say, adding he wore glasses and dark clothing. When found, he'll be charged with aggravated sexual assault and home invasion, police say.
WCVB
'Death after death after death': 3 dead in separate weekend shootings in Boston
BOSTON — Three lives were lost due to gun violence in the city of Boston last weekend, and community leaders are saying enough is enough. The first deadly shooting happened Saturday at 1 a.m. in Dorchester on Baird Street. The victim, 36-year-old Daniel Sanders, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and later pronounced dead.
nbcboston.com
Woman, 33, Dead After Shooting in Mattapan, Boston Police Say
A woman was killed early Sunday morning in a shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood, police said. Boston police responded to a report of a shooting just after 4:45 a.m. at an apartment building on Fairlawn Avenue and found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Boston EMS, police said.
NECN
Girl Viciously Attacked By 2 Other Students at Medford High School, Mom Says
A vicious attack at a high school in Medford, Massachusetts, sent a sophomore student to the emergency room with a concussion and other injuries, her mom tells NBC10 Boston. The 15-year-old girl's mother says the two other girls who attacked her daughter at Medford High School last Monday started threatening to kill her months ago. Nicole, who asked us not to use her last name, also says school administrators aren't able to stop the daily abuse.
FBI dive teams searching Concord River in Billerica
BILLERICA, Mass. — The public is being warned of traffic disruptions as FBI dive teams conduct an underwater search of the Concord River in Billerica this week. Starting around 9 a.m. Monday, a New York-based Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team started assisting FBI Boston in a search of the river for “specific evidence in an ongoing investigation,” according to a spokesperson for the FBI Boston Division.
One person killed in overnight shooting on Baird Street in Dorchester
BOSTON — Boston Police launched an investigation after one person was killed in an early morning shooting in Dorchester. Police responded to 39 Baird Street around 1 a.m. Saturday for reports of a person shot. Upon arrival officers located a 36-year-old man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to officials.
liveboston617.org
BFD Responds to level 1 hazmat
On Saturday, October 22nd 2022, at approximately 21:00 hours the Boston Fire Department responded to the Sunoco fuel station at 2022 Commonwealth Avenue in Brighton. Upon arriving on scene, companies found a fuel pump that was unable to turn off causing gasoline to be spilt on the ground. Due to the large volume of gasoline, a Level 1 Hazmat response was requested to bring additional resources to the scene.
Woman suffers carbon monoxide poisoning at Mass. high school ice rink
A woman suffered carbon monoxide poisoning at a high school’s ice rink in Massachusetts on Friday, according to news outlets. The Hallenborg Ice Pavilion, which is run by Billerica Public Schools, was evacuated around 7:20 p.m. following a determination that the woman, 52, had symptoms in line with carbon monoxide poisoning, including dizziness and headaches, The Boston Globe reported.
