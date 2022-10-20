ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

At federal trial, financier navigates friendship with Trump

NEW YORK — (AP) — As wealthy financier Tom Barrack built a private equity empire that relied on his close contact with Middle East leaders, he encountered a stumbling block: his friendship with Donald Trump. Barrack had known Trump for years and admired him. But the Republican former...

Comments / 0

Community Policy