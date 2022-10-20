United High School's Student Council will sponsor a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 25 at United High School.

To schedule an appointment, call 800-RED-CROSS, or log on at RedCrossBlood.org, and enter the sponsor keyword: 44423.

Sign in at the office of United High School after entering Door #1. The Ruriteen adviser is Betty Whiteleather, and the program's officers are President Nathan Marhefka, Vice President Riley Dangel, Secretary Aisha Crawford and Treasurer Natalie Summers.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Blood drive set at United High School