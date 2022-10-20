ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blood drive set at United High School

 5 days ago

United High School's Student Council will sponsor a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 25 at United High School.

To schedule an appointment, call 800-RED-CROSS, or log on at RedCrossBlood.org, and enter the sponsor keyword:  44423.

Sign in at the office of United High School after entering Door #1. The Ruriteen adviser is Betty Whiteleather, and the program's officers are President Nathan Marhefka, Vice President Riley Dangel, Secretary Aisha Crawford and Treasurer Natalie Summers.

